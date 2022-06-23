26 Spare Room Business Ideas

You don’t need a ton of space to start a successful small business. In fact, there are plenty of ideas that can work in just a single room. If you have a spare room in your home, consider the following business opportunities to make the most of that space.

What is a Spare Room Business?

A spare room business is any company that can be run in a single room. Entrepreneurs often manage operations from home, using their spare room as an office, workspace, or inventory storage space.

Why You Should Start Your Own Business Out of a Spare Room

If you’re ready to start a small business, here are some top reasons to use your spare room as an office:

Save money: When starting your own home-based business, you don’t need to pay for separate retail or office space.

When starting your own home-based business, you don’t need to pay for separate retail or office space. Enjoy a flexible schedule: As your own boss, you can set your own work hours. And it’s easy to get to your office since there’s no commute.

As your own boss, you can set your own work hours. And it’s easy to get to your office since there’s no commute. Avoid distractions: Outside offices can be quite busy. If you have an extra room in your home, you can set it up for optimal productivity.

Outside offices can be quite busy. If you have an extra room in your home, you can set it up for optimal productivity. Cater your business to your interests: There are tons of business ideas you can start in a spare room. So you can find something that makes you excited to work every day.

There are tons of business ideas you can start in a spare room. So you can find something that makes you excited to work every day. Get your family involved: If you want to foster entrepreneurship or work ethic in your kids, running a home business can show them what it takes.

Best Ideas for a Business in a Small Space

Not every business plan is well suited for a spare room. However, it can work for an online business model or one that doesn’t require a lot of space. If you’re looking for a good business idea to run from home, consider these options.

1. Woodworking Business

Set up some simple tools and stock your most-used supplies. Then use your space for crafting and marketing your creations.

2. Personal Training Business

Turn your spare room into a home gym where you can welcome individuals or just work with clients remotely.

3. Social Media Management Business

A social media manager helps manage social media campaigns for various brands. All you need is a small desk, computer, and internet access for this job.

4. Bed and Breakfast Business

If you have a nice spare room, you can welcome guests into your space by providing hospitality and breakfast.

5. Interior Design Business

If you want to show off your design skills, turn your spare room into an office and create unique ideas to implement in clients’ homes.

6. Tutoring Business

A tutoring service may work individually with students from local schools. Or you may consider teaching online courses or even supporting virtual students who take online classes.

7. Accounting and Bookkeeping Business

If you have any financial experience, you can easily complete accounting and bookkeeping tasks from a small desk in your spare room.

8. Subscription Box Business

Subscription box businesses are booming in many markets. Use your spare room to organize shipments and house small inventory.

9. Small Photography Business

Turn your spare room into a tiny portrait studio for individuals and families, or take still life or landscape photos and sell them online.

10. Mobile App Developer

If you’re interested in app development, you can develop apps just using a computer and mobile device.

11. Virtual Assistant Service

Virtual assistants help small business owners with various tasks like inbox management and balancing a business bank account. This is one of the quickest and least expensive at-home business ideas to start.

12. Web Design Service

Tech-savvy entrepreneurs can help other website owners design their online footprint just by using a computer and internet connection.

13. Dropshipping Business

Dropshipping businesses run their own eCommerce websites but rely on third-party providers for shipping and logistics. So you don’t need a large space for inventory.

14. Commercial Real Estate Business

If you’re licensed to sell commercial real estate, use your spare room as an office for your small business. And simply meet clients at various locations or deal with them virtually.

15. Editing Services and Proofreading Service

Editing and proofreading can largely be done online. So these tasks are well suited for at-home business ideas.

16. Translation Service

If you speak other languages, be your own boss by offering your services to businesses and individuals.

17. Property Manager

Help building and property owners in your community manage rentals and fill vacancies, using your home office as a base.

18. Laundry Service

Help busy locals with their laundry, using your spare room as an extra laundry room or folding and ironing space.

19. Professional Organizer Business

Professional organizers go to clients’ homes and businesses to create storage systems. Use your spare room as an office for marketing and clerical work.

20. YouTube Content Creator

Create your own YouTube channel and monetize through ads or creating quality content for sponsors.

21. SEO Business

If you want to work with other small businesses, offer search engine optimization assistance for businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs.

22. Resume Service

Help potential job-seekers hone their resumes and cover letters, working with them remotely or providing home consultations.

23. Craft Business

Use your space as a craft room to house supplies and create unique handmade products to sell online or at local craft fairs.

24. Podcast

Transform your spare room into a podcasting studio with some basic audio equipment and sound insulation.

25. Meal Planning Service

It can be complicated to start a food business from home. Instead, use your expertise to help clients plan their own meals. This can also pair with other health-related options like a personal training business.

26. IT Business

If you’re looking to start a new business in the tech space, start an IT support company. You can help other businesses with just an internet connection and a computer, so there are few start-up costs.

What home business idea is most profitable?

A home-based business model tends to have minimal expenses, so these business ideas can be quite popular. However, if you want to start a particularly profitable business, look for options that offer in-demand products and services so you can sell them at scale. For example, a dropshipping business may allow you to sell online at a mass scale without a huge dedicated warehouse.

What is the best idea for a business in a small space?

Business ideas that can be run completely online are ideal for small spaces. For example, start your own website design firm, social media management company, or consulting service.

What are the best small business ideas in apartments?

Apartments are often best for business ideas you can start completely online. For example, start your own business offering graphic design or bookkeeping services.