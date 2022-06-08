13 Summer Business Ideas

With summer fast approaching, it’s time to think about potential business ideas that could work for the season. Summer tends to be a better time to launch a new business since people are more likely to spend money on seasonal businesses and new businesses. This article will explore how to get started with a small business idea that you can launch in the summer.

What Is a Summer Business?

A summer business refers to local businesses that primarily operate during the summer season or where a majority of their income is earned during the summer months.

Why You Should Start Your Own Business This Summer

Summer can be a great time to brainstorm and launch small business ideas for beginners because there is a lot of potential for success with summer business ideas. Here are some reasons to consider launching your own summer business venture:

Income: Summer business ideas can lead to a lucrative seasonal business for additional income. Employing is easier: You can get extra help for your business more efficiently by hiring a college student or local students for a summer job where they can make some extra money. Funding: You can secure a small business loan based on your ideas for the summer months and start a business with more capital. Take advantage of the warm weather: With so many tourists and people traveling around during the season, you have a larger target market available for your business idea.

Best Summer Seasonal Business Ideas

There are many excellent small business ideas that you can consider when starting a business for yourself. You can create a profitable business based on area needs, what tourists/travelers are looking for, and other seasonal factors that lead to high demand for particular services or products. We’ll look at some of the best business ideas to get you started

1. A pool cleaning business

A great business idea is to offer pool maintenance and other services to pool owners in the area, particularly around summer when pools are being used more often. Most pool owners are looking for additional help during summertime, making it easier to get clients in.

2. Summer camps

A summer camp is an excellent idea for small business owners looking for a purely seasonal business. A summer camp can be a lucrative business idea to keep kids occupied and having fun during their summer vacations. You can rent sports equipment and plan other activities to keep children busy while creating a cool summer experience for them.

3. Souvenir business

If you’re looking for a low-cost business idea, starting a small souvenir business may work for you. It’s relatively inexpensive to purchase cheap souvenir items in bulk, and you can set up a small store during the summer as a flexible business model.

4. Local event planning and setup

For areas with lots of local events during the summer, you can offer event planning and/or setup services. This could include planning the event itself, from inception to setting up the day of. Depending on the business opportunity and available resources, it could also involve setting up events, including transport, equipment set, dismantling, etc.

5. A food-based business

Food-based businesses are a great summer business idea that tends to become popular, especially if it’s cold food quickly. If you’re looking to make a small investment rather than go all-in on a restaurant, consider starting a food truck such as an ice cream truck. Costs are relatively lower, and food trucks have a more straightforward business structure to manage. You can find more information online, including whether a business license is needed and how to start your own ice cream truck business.

6. Open a local retail store

Seasonal retail stores, such as a local grocery store, could be an easy business to start in the summer, especially if the surrounding area lacks options to create more opportunities for customers for seasonal items.

7. Start a farmer’s market

If your area is known for local produce and products, or residents have a need for fresh produce, you could start a small local organic farmer’s market by working together. The farmer’s market could operate by renting space and become a weekly event. It can be a great way to bring more awareness to residents and tourists around what the area offers and a way for residents to access fresh produce.

8. Original crafts and art

Special skills such as art and crafts are another avenue for making money over the summer. For example, you can set up an original arts and crafts store and sell your goods with relatively low startup costs for materials and goods. Selling arts and craft goods is a perfect business idea for women entrepreneurs looking to monetize their formal training and skills. You can also run workshops and day events to teach kids, as it’s a great way to make money and keep kids busy during the summer months.

More Summer Business Ideas for Students and Entrepreneurs

If you’re looking for more business ideas, here are some other ideas for small businesses that do well during the warmer months.

9. Photography business

If you’re looking for additional income, a photography side business can help generate money. This could include working with commercial clients such as local businesses or doing event photography such as weddings and graduations.

10. Transportation services

If transport is lacking in your area, consider a business where you could offer transportation services. Services could include taxis for personal travel and group travel, bus transport from one area to another, or carpool services for the busy summer months.

11. Car wash business

Car wash services are great for the summer months since it’s easy to purchase all the tools without initially spending a lot of money. You can start with offering car wash services to locals and neighbors and expand out in the area based on demand.

12. Miniature golf course

If you’re looking for something quirky or unique, consider starting a miniature golf course. For example, you could create a pop-up golf course for the summer or rent space and start your own business by designing a permanent mini-golf course. Create fun marketing materials for the course to entice customers and offer summer deals to generate more business.

13. Cleaning services

Cleaning services are in demand year-round and are easy to start if you know how to get cheap and good cleaning supplies. A cleaning business could include house cleaning, business or office cleaning, window washing, and even landscaping services for lawn and garden cleaning.

What Businesses Thrive in the Summer?

Many businesses make money in the summertime, especially when positioned as summer businesses. These include:

Cold food trucks such as ice cream

Pool cleaning business

Summer camps

Souvenir businesses

What Business Is Best for All Seasons?

Some options are well suited for a year-round business as they will always attract customers. These businesses could include:

Grocery or retail stores

Original crafts and art businesses

Transportation services