10 Ways to Take Your Current Marketing Plan to the Next Level

If you want your marketing strategy to be successful, you need to change things over time. Upgrades can help you make the most of new platforms, tools, and customer habits. These tips from members of the online small business community can help you take your current marketing plan to the next level.

Step Up Your SEO with Featured Snippets

Most businesses already have an SEO strategy. But there’s a good chance you don’t use featured snippets. Yet, this concept may take your SEO efforts to the next level. Learn more in this post by Erik Emanuelli. Then visit the BizSugar community to see what members are saying.

Try These Marketing Automation Tips

One of the best ways to improve your current marketing strategy is by using automation. These tools help you get more done in less time. So you then have more resources to dedicate to other tasks. Get Chris London’s top marketing automation tips in this Pixel Productions post.

Try These Social Media Platforms

You may already have a social media marketing strategy. But are you using the platforms that are most relevant to your audience? There are so many options available to today’s businesses. Read this Mirasee post by Dozie Anyaegbunam for an extensive list of platforms to try.

Make Your Social Media Presence Stronger

There are also third party tools you can use to improve your presence and engagement on the social platforms you already use. In this Moss Media post, Moss Clement shares a review of one such tool for business owners to consider.

Build Your Audience on Instagram

Instagram can be a powerful tool for businesses. But getting that initial audience for your content may seem overwhelming. In this Inspire to Thrive post, Lisa Sicard details things to consider when starting on the platform. And BizSugar members discussed the post here as well.

Drive Results with These Email Marketing Best Practices

Email marketing has been a powerful tool for businesses since the early days of the internet. However, not all strategies bring the same results. If you’re ready to step up your efforts, the tips in this Crowdspring post by Mary Kyamko may help.

Get Inspired to Upgrade Your Lead Magnets

Lead magnets are pieces of content you can use to bring potential customers to your site and gather their information. You may already use this technique in some way. But there are likely some creative strategies you have yet to consider. In this DIY Marketers post, Ivana Taylor shares some unique examples to inspire you.

Successfully Transition to GA4

Google is officially sunsetting its Universal Analytics option this summer. So users will need to get used to their GA4 offering instead. This is an entirely new system, so successfully transitioning may take some time. Lindsay DiLemmo walks readers through the process in this MarTech post.

Analyze Your Site with These Free SEO Tools

Analyzing your current SEO strategy is essential for finding areas to improve. And you don’t need a huge budget to gather data about your site’s current performance. In this PracticalEcommerce post, Ann Smarty lists several free options. And BizSugar members shared additional thoughts here.

Get Smarter with Your Marketing

Overall, improving your online marketing requires working smarter in each area. This requires strategies and systems. Elechi Emekobum offers three tips for creating smart marketing moves in this Platter of Gold post.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.