Whether you are a weekend landscaping warrior or a full-time electrician, finding the right work pants for men is important. Your chinos or regular jeans might look tough, but they won’t offer you the protection that you need when working in tough and harsh environments.

The best work pants for men are durable, comfortable, and will keep you protected no matter the job. Multiple pockets and thick fabrics are a plus. Here are some of the best work pants.

Best Work Pants for Men

Caterpillar Men’s H2o Defender Pant

Top Pick: H2O Defender pants by Caterpillar are among the best construction work pants you can get. They are made of revolutionary water-resistant stretch fabric, and also come with snap-off holster pockets that are perfect for changing tools on the fly! The material also feels a little thin and light, but still durable and rip-resistant. This pant also comes with knee pad pockets, which much like having a 4X4 on a vehicle, you might not use it often, but you will be glad you have it when you need it.

Caterpillar Men’s H2o Defender Pant

Dickies Men’s Relaxed Straight-Fit Cargo Work Pant

Runner Up: It is impossible to write about quality work pants without featuring the Dickies work pants for men. This classic work wear uses an incredible mix of cotton and polyester that’s both fade and wrinkle resistant. The deep pleated cargo pockets provide a lot of space to fit in a lot of the things that you need while working. The relaxed fit is roomy in the seat and thighs as advertised.

Dickies Men’s Relaxed Straight-Fit Cargo Work Pant

Wrangler Authentics Men’s Relaxed Fit Stretch Cargo Pant

Best Value: This Wrangler Authentics classic cargo pant is constructed of largely cotton with a touch of spandex, which makes it durable and comfortable to wear. This pant sits at the natural waist and has a super relaxed fit through the seat and thigh as advertised. It features a total of six pockets for maximum storage options. A Hollywood waistband offers extra support with your favorite belt. These versatile pants will easily fit in a variety of environments.

Wrangler Authentics Men’s Relaxed Fit Stretch Cargo Pant

Carhartt Men’s Ripstop Cargo Work Pant

With many years of experience, Carhartt is synonymously known for its high-quality products and the Ripstop Carhartt work pants for men certainly live to expectation. Made of 100% cotton, these cargo pants for men offer supreme mobility and comfort. Carry whatever you need using the two large cargo pockets. As the day progresses, you will appreciate the gusseted crotch that enhances comfort.

Carhartt Men’s Ripstop Cargo Work Pant

Truewerk Men’s Work Pants

Gone are the days when you would have to sacrifice style for functionality. Truewerk’s T2 work pants are certainly leading the way when it comes to style and comfort. These cargo work pants for men feature articulated knees, double-stitched hems and a gusseted crotch that provide the right amount of durability and mobility for active physical work. It also comes with seven pockets and a body fabric that will protect you from any sharp pocket contents.

Truewerk Men’s Work Pants

Red Kap Men’s Industrial Cargo Pant

These industrial work pants from Red Kap feature two side pockets with snap closure that will keep your cell phone and other items safe and secure while you work. These pants also use Red Kap’s Touchtex technology which means strong color retention, stain-resistance, breathability, and moisture-wicking properties.

Red Kap Men’s Industrial Cargo Pant

Dickies Men’s Tough Max Duck Carpenter Pant

As the name suggests, the Tough Max Dickies pants are super durable and comfortable. They are made with specialized polyester yarns that offer superior flexibility and exceptional abrasion resistance. It also features a utility loop and dual tool pockets. This pant is as stylish as a work pant can get.

Dickies Men’s Tough Max Duck Carpenter Pant

What to Look for When Buying Work Pants for Men

When it comes to work pants for men, durability and comfort are important, but that is not all. Here are a few other things that you need to keep in mind.

Fit: With work pants, you need to make sure you get the right fit. The last thing you want getting in your way of productivity is uncomfortable pants. Some of the best options will have a relaxed waistline that offers extra room in the seat and thigh and is roomier than classic fit work pants.

With work pants, you need to make sure you get the right fit. The last thing you want getting in your way of productivity is uncomfortable pants. Some of the best options will have a relaxed waistline that offers extra room in the seat and thigh and is roomier than classic fit work pants. Pockets: What good is the construction work pants for men without enough pockets? Some of the best pants have an upwards of four pockets that provide enough storage, so you don’t have to make the unnecessary back-and-forth trips to the tool box.

What good is the construction work pants for men without enough pockets? Some of the best pants have an upwards of four pockets that provide enough storage, so you don’t have to make the unnecessary back-and-forth trips to the tool box. Knee Protection: Since many workshop jobs might involve kneeling, you need pants for men that can provide additional knee padding. Some of the best pants such as the Caterpillar Men’s H2o Defender Pant come with knee pockets that allow you to insert knee padding.

Since many workshop jobs might involve kneeling, you need pants for men that can provide additional knee padding. Some of the best pants such as the Caterpillar Men’s H2o Defender Pant come with knee pockets that allow you to insert knee padding. Durability: Good work pants should be able to withstand a variety of environments. Taped seams and triple stitched seams will prevent the pants from falling apart after repeated stretch and strain.

Good work pants should be able to withstand a variety of environments. Taped seams and triple stitched seams will prevent the pants from falling apart after repeated stretch and strain. Belt Loops: Wide extra belt loops will help support the weight of your tools.

