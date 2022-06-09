TikTok has recently introduced a new LIVE Subscription feature that allows users to show their appreciation for their favorite LIVE creators.

TikTok Debuts Live Subscription Feature for Some Creators

The monthly subscription was initially launched in May and available to invite-only creators, but it will become available globally over the next few months. The recent launch is part of TikTok’s efforts to offer a wider variety of monetization opportunities for the platform’s creators, helping them increase their earnings while continuing to grow their community.

TikTok LIVE Subscriber Perks

There are currently three main subscriber perks available at the launch of LIVE Subscription, including Subscriber Badges that are displayed next to the user’s name on their profile and can be upgraded over time. There are also Custom Emotes which are exclusive emotes designed by the creators which can be used during their LIVE sessions to help foster a sense of community and make the sessions more lively.

There is also a Subscriber-Only Chat which, when turned on, allows creators and their subscribers to have exclusive access to one another to further enhance the personal connection between the creator and the viewer.

TikTok LIVE Subscription Eligibility

A statement posted on the TikTok Newsroom detailed some of the requirements for LIVE Subscription eligibility, saying: “The safety of our community is our priority, and as with all content on TikTok, content on LIVE must abide by our Community Guidelines. To access the LIVE Subscription feature, creators must be 18 years of age and have a minimum of 1,000 followers. Users must be over 18 to purchase a subscription and to send or receive Coins and Gifts. All users must follow our Community Guidelines and not solicit gifts or offer incentives for gifting. For additional details and our list of LIVE safety tools, please visit our website.

“While we’re currently exploring LIVE Subscription with invite-only creators, you can find out more about our suite of recognition tools to get rewarded for your creativity, including Creator Next, Branded Content and Creator Marketplace.”

Introducing the new feature, TikTok added: “From beauty tutorials to watching your favorite recipes being prepared, learning new gaming tips and everything in between, TikTok LIVE allows creators to inspire, entertain and connect with engaged communities in real-time. And as we continue to connect creators with a global community, we’re always exploring new ways to reward creators for their creativity.”

TikTok Creativity Rewards

While a lot of TikTok creators will have to wait a while for the LIVE Subscription feature to be available to them, there are a few ways they can get rewarded for their creativity right now. The TikTok Creator Next feature provides creators with numerous ways to maximize monetization opportunities, including collaborating with brands.

There are also multiple options for creating branded content such as videos promoting brands, goods or services in exchange for something of value from a third party. The official TikTok collaboration platform, Creator Marketplace, is also there to connect brands and creators on TikTok. It enables creators to collaborate with brands on both paid and reward-based campaigns.

For the latest, follow us on Google News.