Thinking of Starting a Blog? Read These 10 Expert Tips First

People have been predicting the death of blogging for years. And yet, blogs continue to deliver results for businesses across industries. If you’re thinking of starting a blog or improving your current content strategy, these tips from members of the online small business community may help.

Start Your Own Blog

Blogging has been a popular marketing strategy for over a decade. But some businesses still have yet to start their own blog. If you’re ready to get started but aren’t sure how, read the guide in this Grind Boss post by Kevin Ocasio. Then head to BizSugar to see what members are saying about the post.

Find Business Success Through Blogging

No matter what industry you’re in, blogging may help you achieve your goals. But you need a clear strategy and content plan. Janice Wald lays out some advantages of starting a blog in this Mostly Blogging post.

Use These Tools to Monitor Keyword Rankings

Keywords are the building blocks of any SEO strategy. To make the most of them, you need to understand how well each one performs on a regular basis. So you may need keyword ranking tools and monitoring strategies, like those listed in this Startup Bonsai post by Adam Connell.

Improve Your SEO Writing

If you plan to start a blog or use any other content marketing techniques, SEO will undoubtedly come into play. The trick is learning to write in a way that works both for SEO and your actual readers. Jason Grills shares tips for improving SEO writing in this Pixel Productions post.

Consider Dwell Time in SEO

SEO isn’t just about getting clicks from various keyword searches. It’s also important to look at how visitors interact with your blog and other content when they find it. Dwell time can be a particularly powerful metric to consider. Learn more in this post by Erik Emanuelli. Then visit the BizSugar community to see more comments from members.

Use PR to Win Media Attention for Your Content

Once you create an amazing blog post, it’s time to get more eyes on it. There are many ways to do this. But one popular option is creating a PR strategy. Get tips in this Content Marketing Institute post by Ann Gynn.

Earn Affiliate Marketing Income

Blogging can also be a revenue source for your business. Affiliate marketing is a popular way to monetize content. If you’re not sure where to start, read this Blogging From Paradise post by Ryan Biddulph to learn how others do it.

Create a Media Kit for Your Blog

If you plan to monetize through sponsored content or promote your blog using PR, you need a media kit. This includes all the info a potential sponsor or press outlet may need about your site. Learn how to create your own in this post on the Work at Home Woman blog by Corrie Alexander.

Get Ready for Twitter Changes

Twitter is a popular tool for promoting blog content. However, an ownership change may soon impact the experience for users. If you use Twitter to promote your blog or content, read the potential changes in this Anthony Gaenzle post by Lisa Sicard. Then check out more commentary within the BizSugar community.

Boost Your Brand with These Marketing Solutions

Blogging is a popular marketing strategy – but it’s not the only one. If you want to create a well-rounded marketing plan for your small business, check out the options in this Noobpreneur post by Ivan Widjaya.

