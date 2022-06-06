$250,000 in Small Business Grants Available from Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Tito’s Handmade Vodka, the oldest legal distillery in Texas, is offering $250,000 in small business grants.

The grants are being provided though the ‘Love, Tito’s Small Business Grant Program’ which will support 10 small business owners with $25,000 grants to support their vision for growth.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Accion Opportunity Fund Small Business Grants

In collaboration with Accion Opportunity Fund (AOF), which provides fast and personalized support to help small businesses thrive, the grant program will provide the grants to small business owners that can best demonstrate they offer a meaningful connection to their community. The small businesses selected to receive funding will also demonstrate a clear and compelling vision for their business and share Tito’s Handmade Vodka’s values of “grit, love, kindness, family, meaning and purpose.”

Tito’s Own Inspiring Story

The company was founded by sixth-generation Texan, Bert “Tito” Beveridge. In the mid-1990s, “Tito” built a small shack on a plot of land in rural Austin, rigged a pot still with spare parts, and created Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

Tito has grown from a small operation to a well-known brand that is known for its no-frills labels, fair price and charitable contributions. The program is part of the brand’s 25th Anniversary Celebration and is dedicated to giving back to small businesses which, like Tito, are making a positive impact on their community.

Sharing Tito’s Entrepreneurial Spirit

The criteria of what businesses need to demonstrate in order to secure funding centered on sharing Tito’s entrepreneurial spirit offers valuable lessons for the wider small business community. Success in business requires resilience, purpose, transparency, and other key values that are upheld by Tito’s Handmade Vodka that all small businesses can learn from and endevor to sustain.

Commenting of the values of Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and the aim of the grant program, Amy Lukken, Chief Joyologist at Tito’s Handmade Vodka, said:

“When Tito started the company, everyone thought it was a crazy idea. But thanks to his grit and determination, he never gave up on his dream and ultimately made it happen. Now here we are 25 years later, and we couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to give back to small business owners who are following their passion, just like Tito.”

Applicant Eligibility

To be eligible for the ‘Love, Tito’s Small Business Grant Program’ applicants must meet a number of requirements. They must be the owner of the small business, must be at least 21 years of age, be based in the United States. Applicants must have been in business for at least one year at the time of application launch and have earned less than $1 million in revenue in 2021. Applicants must also have a business bank account and must not hold an interest in an alcoholic beverage license of any kind or be employed by a business that holds an alcohol license.

The deadline for applying for the ‘Love, Tito’s Small Business Grant Program’ is June 30, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET.

Get the latest headlines from Small Business Trends. Follow us on Google News.