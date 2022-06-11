As a business owner, you want an enterprise that will keep your interest for as long as possible. Whether it is two, three or 10 years, the longer it keeps your interest, the more motivated you will be to keep it up and running successfully. You also want a business that will set itself apart from the competition by selling products and services that stand out.

This month you will find a long-standing children’s salon, store and party place for sale, as well as a corporate Christmas decorating service, a lake resort, and much more.

Top Businesses for Sale in June

This month there are some very interesting businesses available for sale from BizBuySell. Here are our top 10 businesses for sale in June.

Children’s Salon, Store, & Party Place

This Children’s Salon, Store, & Party Place is a franchise that has been running strong for the past 17 years. The business is a fun destination for girls to experience a kid salon, spa, and celebration space. This location has been a corporate store for the last 17 years, and the goal is to turn it into a franchise location. The sale includes full franchise training including franchise training week.

The business is located in Southlake, TX with an asking price of $285,000. The gross revenue is $485,000 with a cash flow of $60,000.

Corporate Christmas Decorating Service

Established in 1997 this 25-year-old Corporate Christmas Decorating Service company has loyal and repeat customers located in the San Francisco Bay Area. This includes some major brands and companies such as Oracle, Paypal, Irvine Company, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Orchard Commercial, Jones Lang La Salle Property Management, Abbott Vascular and many more. The sale also includes 8,000 sq ft of high-end Christmas decor (valued at $200,000) and training by the owner.

The business is located in Santa Clara County, CA with an asking price of $350,000. The gross revenue is $125,000 with a cash flow of $90,000.

Twin Eagle Lake Resort

The Twin Eagle Lake Resort sits on 260 acres of land and a 45-acre private lake. In addition to 100 full hookup RV sites with 50-amp electric you also get 2 family homes, 6 A-Frame cabins, 11 cabins, a 23-room hotel, a general, and a wedding venue. This is an all-inclusive resort waiting for the right owner.

The business is located in Potosi, MO with an asking price of $10,800,00 and gross revenue of $2,000,000.

Equipment (Rental & Sale)

This Equipment (Rental & Sale) business has a customer base of government, construction, and commercial companies with long-term rentals. The equipment the company rents and sells include boom lifts, bulldozers, compact dump haulers, excavators, forklifts, loaders, rollers, scissor lifts, and sweepers. The seller will finance a portion of the transaction if you qualify as well as provide transition training/consulting.

The business is located in Snohomish County, WA with an asking price of $6,600,000. The gross revenue is $2,800,000 with a cash flow of $1,300,000.

Certified Organic Craft Distillery

At this Certified Organic Craft Distillery, you can start producing your own artisan vodka, gin, whiskey and specialty spirits. Currently, it produces classic vodka, lime vodka, gin, bourbon, specialty whiskies, absinthe, amaro, and agave spirit. Established in 2013 this is an award-winning distillery with great reviews. It also has California distribution, barrel inventory, a distillery tasting room, and a grain to glass production facility with three stills.

The business is located in Sonoma County, CA with an asking price of $900,000. The gross revenue is $527,000 with a cash flow of $125,000.

Commercial Fencing Company

Since 2004, this Commercial Fencing Company has been creating fences from a state-of-the-art shop/warehouse facility. This includes all types of commercial fencing projects – aluminum, chain link, wooden, etc. with 25% of the projects coming from government contract work. There is an SBA financing option, and the seller will stay for one month at no cost to help the buyer with the operation.

The business is located in the central Florida region with an asking price of $3,000,000. The gross revenue is $4,871,102 with a cash flow of $1,743,602.

Kula Maui Land with High Income Hydroponic Farm

With 25 years of operation, this Hydroponic Farm is a high-income enterprise that produces fancy lettuces and watercress primarily for upscale restaurants and Hawaii Costco stores statewide. The farm has two locations and it comes fully equipped, including a semi-automated seeding facility (40,000 plugs/day), three tractors, two forklifts, and more.

The business is located in Kula, HI with an asking price of $4,300,000 and gross revenue of $,2,300,000.

Established Retail Gift/Decor/Food and Wine Shop

Established in 2009, this Retail Gift/Decor/Food and Wine Shop has unique gifts, household goods, and home décor. It also includes a gourmet food section, featuring Florida fruit wines, wine slushies and more. The seller is offering 30-day training and support, and a fully trained staff to assist.

The business is located in Mount Dora, FL with an asking price of $250,000 and gross revenue of $490,000.

Red Canyon Lodge

With more than 90 years of operation, Red Canyon Lodge is in the Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area surrounded by Ashley National Forest. Serving visitors since 1930, this lodge sits on a 72.89-acre US Forest Service permit area that includes East Greens Lake, West Greens Lake, and a kid’s fishing pond. The property includes 18 cabin units and year-round employee housing.

The business is located in Dutch John, UT with an asking price of $2,950,000 and gross revenue of $1,276,000.

14 Room Hotel with Owner’s Residence

Another business with decades of operation is this 14 Room Hotel with Owner’s Residence established in 1925. The Ryan Hotel is a premier boutique hotel with an owner’s residence and three separate commercial tenants on the ground floor level. There is potential for growth by bringing in corporate retreats, tours, weddings, family reunions, and more.

The business is located in Wallace, ID with an asking price of $2,750,000. The gross revenue is $214,000 with a cash flow of $127,000.

