11 Top Business Podcasts for Professionals (and Why They’re Worth Listening To)

For years, podcasts have been delivering high-quality content to businesspeople around the world. Whether you’re looking for business advice, inspirational feedback, personal stories or industry updates, there’s a podcast to suit your fancy. To offer up an idea of the best business podcasts out there today, 11 professionals from Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) respond to following question:

“What’s one business podcast you’ve been devouring lately, and why has it become such a favorite?”

Here are the top podcasts they recommend you listen to.

1. The ‘Prof G Show’

“My favorite is the ‘Prof G Show’ with Scott Galloway. It is chock-full of high-level insight on business strategy and the economy, and it dissects what is making big businesses survive or fail. It has invaluable information for any business owner or aspiring entrepreneur looking to better grasp business strategy at large.” ~ Jeff Cayley, Worldwide Cyclery

2. ‘Systems Made Simple’

“The ‘Systems Made Simple’ podcast is great for female entrepreneurs and business owners who want to streamline any process and procedure to increase the bottom line. The host tackles many common issues entrepreneurs encounter at various stages of growth that other podcasts don’t discuss.” ~ Kristin Kimberly Marquet, Marquet Media,LLC

3. ‘HBR IdeaCast’

“Best from the Ivy League: ‘HBR IdeaCast’ is a short but powerful business podcast that I recommend to new and veteran entrepreneurs. What I like most about this podcast is that they don’t spend a lot of time with filler. Each episode is 20 to 30 minutes long and gets right to the point with actionable tips and advice.” ~ Chris Christoff, MonsterInsights

4. ‘How I Built This’

“‘How I Built This’ with Guy Raz is an excellent podcast. He’s great at getting to the point of how some of the world’s best-known companies started and what sets them apart from their competition. He interviews innovators and entrepreneurs. Listening to his podcast will give you a lot of information and ideas you can implement in your own business.” ~ Jared Weitz, United Capital Source Inc.

5. ‘The Tai Lopez Show’

“Tai Lopez has been one of my favorites for years. In his podcast, ‘The Tai Lopez Show,’ he has great interviews with the top entrepreneurs, excellent book reviews and interviews with authors and much more. It is inspiring, and his energy and enthusiasm can really redirect or start your day in a great direction. He also has a great personal career story as well. Very relatable.” ~ Matthew Capala, Alphametic

6. ‘Smart Money’

“The recent explosion of crypto news and all the NFT startups made me realize I was at risk of falling behind the curve when it came to understanding various aspects of technology and where it was all going. NerdWallet’s ‘Smart Money’ podcast has been tremendous in helping me wrap my head around the current trends in money and tech and allows me to continue approaching these topics with confidence.” ~ Salvador Ordorica, The Spanish Group LLC

7. ‘The 10 Minute Entrepreneur’

“‘The 10 Minute Entrepreneur,’ hosted by Sean Castrina, is useful for picking up quick and efficient ways to build a business. I’d highly recommend it for anyone involved with a startup, but it also has plenty of wisdom for businesses that have been around for a while and leaders who are looking to grow to the next level.” ~ Kalin Kassabov, ProTexting

8. ‘Goal Digger’

“I absolutely love the ‘Goal Digger’ podcast with Jenna Kutcher. It’s a live-workshop style marketing podcast that gives you advice about entrepreneurship, productivity, social media strategies, business hacks and much more.” ~ Stephanie Wells, Formidable Forms

9. ‘Business Wars’

“‘Business Wars’ is one of my favorites. It’s a bit dramatic at times, but it does dive into interesting competitions between leading companies in each industry. I’d recommend picking an industry you are interested in and listening to a few episodes.” ~ Peter Boyd, PaperStreet Web Design

10. ‘Side Hustle School’

“‘Side Hustle School’ is a quick listen, but includes thousands of experiences. Many of the businesses mentioned are solo operations by full-time employees or parents who often have little time but want to pursue a passion. Each episode is also 15 minutes, and the podcast updates daily. As a result, you can hear about different ventures, their successes and their pitfalls.” ~ Duran Inci, Optimum7

11. ‘Marketing School’

“Neil Patel and Eric Siu’s podcast, ‘Marketing School,’ is a great listen for learning about digital marketing. They post content regularly and bring up trends you should know about. Marketing, especially online marketing, is one of the top activities a leader needs to track. Listening to an episode or two every day can increase your knowledge and help you grow your business.” ~ Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner

