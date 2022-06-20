20 YouTube Business Ideas

There’s no doubt that YouTube is a powerful platform for businesses of all sizes. But, what are the best ways to make use of it? We’ll be discussing 20 creative ideas you can start on YouTube that are great Small Business Ideas for Beginners.

YouTube as an Industry in 2022

YouTube video content is growing in popularity as a source of entertainment and a way to make money. According to recent estimates, YouTube channels can make on average about $18 per 1,000 ad views. This means a YouTuber can make about $3 to $5 per 1,000 video views, which is based on the rate of ads that were actually viewed.

Why You Should Consider Starting a YouTube Business

Starting a YouTube business can be a great way for small business owners to promote their businesses and grow their customer base. It can also be a great way to connect with customers and share personal life moments. Here are 5 reasons to start a YouTube business in 2022.

Connect with customers. Sharing video content from your YouTube account allows you to post videos showing customers who you are and what your business is all about.

Sharing video content from your YouTube account allows you to post videos showing customers who you are and what your business is all about. Share your story. Customers want to know the story behind a small business, and YouTube can be a great way to tell that story.

Customers want to know the story behind a small business, and YouTube can be a great way to tell that story. Build customer loyalty. A YouTube business can help build customer loyalty by providing customers with an inside look at the business and its owner.

A YouTube business can help build customer loyalty by providing customers with an inside look at the business and its owner. Promote your products and services. YouTube is a great platform to promote your products and services. You can create a product demonstration video, unboxing video, and more.

YouTube is a great platform to promote your products and services. You can create a product demonstration video, unboxing video, and more. Grow your customer base. A YouTube business can help you reach a wider audience and grow your customer base.

Top YouTube Business Ideas

There are lots of great ideas you can do on YouTube that have the potential to bring in a lot of YouTube viewers when you upload videos. Here are some of the top ideas you can start a business around on YouTube:

1. Video Content Creator

You would be responsible for creating engaging and entertaining videos that capture the attention of your audience. This could involve anything from vlogs, how-to videos, comedy sketches, or other videos like animation or short films.

2. Vlogger

Vlogging is simply creating full video blogs about your life or interests. You could discuss anything from current affairs to makeup tips on your YouTube channel.

3. Video Editor

If you’re good with editing software like Adobe Premiere Pro or Final Cut Pro, then you could start offering services for editing videos. Business owners would be willing to pay someone to edit their video footage for them. For example, you can add their business name and business email to their video.

4. Social Media Influencer

Here you would use your social media accounts on social media platforms like YouTube to promote products or brands that you love. Featured channels can be very profitable, but you have to stay active.

5. Gamer

This is a popular idea as there are many YouTube users and gamers out there who would love to watch others play. As a gamer, make sure you have an awesome channel banner.

6. Reviewer

If you’re passionate about a particular topic, then you could start a review channel reviewing products, a business website, movies, TV shows, video games, or anything else you can think of.

7. Cooking Show

If you enjoy cooking and have some great recipes, then you could start your own cooking show and record yourself cooking the food.

8. Travel Show

You could film your travels and then upload the video footage onto YouTube. This would be a great way to share your experiences with others and inspire them to travel as well.

9. Show Off Your Dancing

You can film yourself dancing to popular songs. This would be a great way to show off your dancing skills, get people moving and sharing trending content.

10. Be a Prankster

If you’re good at pranking people, then you could start a channel where you upload prank videos to entertain your viewers and make them laugh.

More Business Opportunities Making YouTube Videos

If you’re looking to start making money through YouTube, it’s important to create a business account so you can monetize your video footage and start earning revenue. Here are more ideas to earn money.

11. eCommerce Marketer

You can start a channel to promote your eCommerce business. This is a great way to reach new customers, make your business stand out, and increase sales.

12. Infoproduct Marketer

You can share your expertise on YouTube and create and sell info products, such as eBooks, online courses, and webinars. This is a great way to generate email marketing leads and build your brand.

13. Affiliate Marketer

You can promote products and services as an affiliate and earn commissions on sales. This is a great way to generate revenue from your YouTube channel.

14. How-To Tutorial Video Creator

You can create how-to video tutorials that teach people how to do something while promoting the product or service you’re creating the video on and earning income.

15. Testing Products

You can start a business and get paid to test products and give an honest review on your YouTube channel.

16. YouTube Keyword Research

This business doesn’t involve creating videos. Instead, you would offer keyword research services to YouTubers in order to help their videos rank.

17. Musician

You can use YouTube to market your musical talents to your existing audience and new viewers and make money from your performances.

18. Magician

You can use YouTube to showcase your magical talents and earn income from your videos or sell tickets to live shows.

19. Makeup Artist

With a makeup artist business, you can make videos giving makeup tips and selling the products you use in the videos. You can also offer makeup services to other YouTubers.

20. Motivational Speaker

You can use YouTube to share your motivational message and earn income from this business from speaking engagements or selling products.

How Do You Start a YouTube Business?

To start a YouTube business, you’ll need to visit YouTube’s homepage and create a YouTube account. Click “Sign In” at the top right corner of your screen. On the next page, click “Create account” and follow the on-screen instructions. Make sure to have a high-quality profile picture and channel icon. And make sure to have a channel trailer and channel description with relevant keywords so your viewers get to know what your channel is about.

What Are the Most Popular YouTube Topics?

The Youtube Creators Academy lists the following as the most popular video topics on YouTube:

Gaming

Entertainment

Sports

Beauty and Fashion

Music

Science and Technology

Travel

Food

What is the Best YouTube Business?

The best YouTube business is being a social media influencer because you can make a living by doing what you love – making videos. You can also be your own boss, set your own hours, and work from anywhere in the world. When you become popular, you’ll have brands clamoring to work with you, which can lead to some pretty sweet sponsorship deals.