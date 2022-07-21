21 Healthcare Business Ideas

The healthcare industry has changed dramatically in recent years. This leaves opportunities for entrepreneurs to create their own unique niche to serve patients and consumers. If you’re interested in starting a health care business, here are some options to consider.

What is a Healthcare Business?

A healthcare business is any entity that provides medical services to patients or provides products or services to providers in this sector. This can include anything from doctor’s offices to companies that sell medical equipment.

Private Business and the Healthcare Industry in 2022

National health spending accounts for nearly 20 percent of the Gross Domestic Product of the U.S. This spending goes to a wide array of private businesses that offer products and services related to patient care, from pharmaceuticals to hospital visits.

Best Profitable Healthcare Business Ideas

Medical professionals and entrepreneurs with an interest in the healthcare industry have access to various opportunities. The medical business ideas that work best for you may depend on your specific education and training. So here are a wide array of options to consider within the healthcare industry.

1. Medical Equipment Sales

Medical equipment sellers provide health-related goods either to medical providers or directly to consumers. For example, you may sell bulk products like syringes or IV fluid bags to hospitals. Or you could open a retail store that sells medical supplies like arm slings and walkers.

2. Medical Billing Services

Many hospitals and clinics use medical billing outsourcing to handle the financial documentation for their business. This allows them to focus on actually serving patients. You don’t need specific medical training to do this job, and you can work remotely and serve multiple clients. But you do need HIPAA-compliant software and devices to handle sensitive patient data.

3. Medical Transcription Services

Additionally, many healthcare providers also outsource the creation and organization of their medical records. This can also be done remotely; providers simply submit notes that you then turn into the official documentation.

4. Veterinary Clinic

For those who love animals, a veterinary clinic may be the ideal business plan. You need specific education in veterinary medicine or connections with a veterinary care provider.

5. Health Insurance Specialist

Health insurance specialists can work directly with patients to provide guidance about plans. You may go over the options with them or choose plans based on their needs.

6. Online Healthcare Business

Many health care professionals are moving to a telehealth model. You can set up a clinic that just video chats with patients. Some even offer prescription delivery and other value-added services.

7. Medical Billing Software Development

Software developers can fill a need for medical companies and billing professionals by creating software to facilitate these transactions. These programs must meet strict privacy and industry regulations, so there’s always a need for upgrades.

More Great Business Ideas in the Healthcare Sector

In addition to the general health care business ideas listed above, there is plenty of niche and emerging options to consider within this industry.

8. Medical Cleaning Business

Serve clinics, hospitals, and other medical businesses by providing full cleaning and sanitizing services. This is an important cleaning specialty since it can reduce infection and disease transmission for vulnerable patients.

9. Telehealth Software Development

Many providers today need a secure platform to visit with patients virtually. Develop programs that offer live chat, video and voice calling, and messaging to facilitate remote interactions.

10. Retail Pharmacy Business

If you want to start an in-person business, consider a pharmacy. You’ll need pharmacy professionals to actually distribute medication. But these businesses also usually offer other products like food and greeting cards.

11. Medical Lab

Medical labs work with providers to test samples and provide accurate info for diagnoses. This specialty does require medical training, but they usually don’t work directly with patients.

12. Medical Waste Disposal

Local doctors and medical facilities process lots of waste that needs to be disposed of carefully, like syringes and medications. Handle these materials for them safely.

13. Drug Testing Business

Drug testing clinics take and process samples from individuals applying for jobs or complying with court orders. These operate similarly to medical labs, but they offer more of a niche service.

14. Medical Massage Therapy

Massage therapy isn’t just about creating a relaxing experience. There are massage therapists that specialize in reducing pain for cancer patients or those with chronic illnesses. You may even provide stretches or physical therapy options.

15. Dental Clinic

Dental care requires specific educational requirements. But these providers help patients maintain good oral health and overall wellness.

16. Pediatric Clinic

Another popular specialty is pediatrics. Pediatricians and nurse practitioners can offer overall care. And there are other specialties to consider as well, like speech-language therapy, physical therapy, and occupational therapy that can all focus on pediatrics.

17. In-Home Healthcare Service

Instead of welcoming patients to a clinic, go to them to provide care. Some of these businesses offer nursing care, while others mainly provide assistance with daily tasks. This is an increasingly popular business idea due to the aging American population.

READ MORE: 10 Tips for Hiring Staff with Great Bedside Manner for Healthcare Businesses

18. Personal Training

Personal trainers are generally more closely associated with the fitness industry. But you can focus your training on relieving pain or symptoms from chronic conditions.

19. Mental Health Counseling

Many patients are increasingly focusing on their mental health. With the right certifications and training, you can provide counseling services in person or online.

20. Health Care Providers Database

Aspiring entrepreneurs looking for online business opportunities could create a database of providers to serve patients. This could include ratings, locations, and other relevant information to help people make informed decisions.

21. Wellness Coach

Wellness coaches work individually with patients to help them meet goals. This may look different to everyone, but usually includes lots of one-on-one meetings.

What Is the Most Profitable Healthcare Business?

Many medical business opportunities can be quite profitable. The exact finances depend on your service list, location, and startup costs. However, many businesses that are profitable right away focus on simple services like medical transcription or billing, since these require almost no money to get started.

Which Business Is Best in Medical?

The best medical business depends on your background and goals. A traditional medical facility may be ideal for those with a medical degree. However, those just looking for a profitable venture may instead focus on low-cost services like medical records management and billing outsourcing.