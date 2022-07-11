Amazon Halo View and Halo Band only $49 with Early Prime Day Deal

Amazon is running an Early Prime Day Deal on its Halo View and Halo Band fitness trackers.

You can get the Halo View right now for $44.99. That’s up to $55 off the regular price.

So, if you’ve been looking to outfit yourself with a fitness tracker, it’s probably a good time to look at these smart wearable devices.

Early Prime Day Deals on Halo View and Halo Band

The Halo is Amazon’s health and fitness tracker. The Halo is available in the View, which has an adjustable band and a digital display, and the Band, which has no display.

Halo View – Amazon’s Halo View is similar in looks to most other fitness bands, with its silicone band and digital view screen. It has a step counter, movement assessment, sleep quality assessment, provides daily mind-clearing meditations, and much more. The Halo View is waterproof to 50 M and is available in three band colors in small, medium and large, with plenty of additional styles to purchase separately.

Halo Band – Just like the Halo View, only the Halo Band has no viewing screen. This is ideal for people who want a fitness tracker but not the distracting screen. The Band uses your smartphone as its screen – displaying its apps and your data on your phone. The Halo Band also comes in three colors and three sizes (small, medium, large) and also has a variety of different bands you can purchase.

Both models feature step counters and other fitness and health options. They both also offer 12 months of membership to the Halo app, which provides access to a wider range of options and features, including tone analysis, sleep tracking, nutrition information and a lot more.

For the latest, follow us on Google News.