You Can Save Up to $420 on a Chromebook with a Prime Day Deal

Amazon has new Chromebook laptops on sale for Prime Day. And on some models, you can save as much as $420 off the regular price.

These deals last the duration of Prime Day, which started today (July 12) and runs through Wednesday, July 13.

Chromebook Laptops on Sale for Prime Day

Amazon has Chromebook laptops on sale from all the major manufacturers, including Samsung, Acer, ASUS, Lenovo, and HP.

This could be a great time to upgrade that aging Chromebook you’ve been using. Or it may be a great time to snag one for the first time. Chromebook owners know these versatile devices are great for staying productive on the go.

Here’s a look at some of the Chromebooks being discounted for Prime Day:

Samsung 13.3″ Galaxy Chromebook

42% off – Save $420: This top-of-the-line Chromebook (pictured above) features 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Plus, it’s got a 4K AMOLED touchscreen display. For Prime Day, it’s selling for $579.99.

Acer Chromebook 514

Save $110: A little easier on the budget is this offering from Acer. It’s got a MediaTek Kompanio 828 Octa-Core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB eMMC. Plus, it comes with its own handy sleeve for transporting. On Prime Day, it’s selling for $349.99.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3

Under $100: Really looking to save a buck and still walk away with a great deal on a new laptop? This Chromebook from Lenovo is on sale for less than $100 ($99.99) and it’s 55% off the sticker price. It’s the smallest of the Chromebooks on sale for Prime Day but ideal for someone who doesn’t have a lot of room for storing devices on the go.

More Chromebooks on Sale for Prime Day

This is just a sampling. There are 14 Chromebook models on sale for Prime Day. Check out all the deals.

