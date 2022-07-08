About Us   |   Advertise

Score Up to 46% Off the Cost of Blink Security Devices

Published: Jul 8, 2022 by Liane Lonergan
blink prime day deal

Amazon Prime Day isn’t until next week (July 12-13). But Prime members can score a deep discount on Blink home security tech with an Early Prime Day deal.

Up to 46% Off Blink Devices with an Early Prime Day Deal

If you’ve been considering investing in some peace of mind for your business or home, this early Prime Day deal is a great time to get Blink home security devices.

Blink Home Security Whole Home Bundle

This bundle has you covered with 3 outdoor cameras, 1 indoor camera, the Blink video doorbell, a floodlight mount, a solar mount, and 5 mounting kits. The included Sync module 2 allows you to keep everything connected. This bundle is being offered at a 46% savings off its original price.

Blink Video Doorbell + Mini Camera

Blink’s video doorbell can be installed wired or wireless, and offers 1080HD day and infrared night video, motion detection, and two-way audio. Sync Module 2 also comes with this pair, which includes the doorbell and 1 mini camera.

Blink Video Doorbell

Some video doorbells cost hundreds of dollars – no so with the Blink doorbell. You can answer your door from wherever you are, get custom alerts, and more. The Blink video doorbell is easy to set up – insert the two included AA lithium batteries and connect to Wifi. Blink’s video doorbell is on sale for 30% off during Prime Day.

For most Prime members, you can get payments on these Blink devices spread over 5 months interest free.

Be sure to check back for more Prime Day deals as the time draws closer.

Image: Amazon

Liane Lonergan
Liane Lonergan, a native of Pottsville, PA, is a freelance writer for Small Business Trends. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Communications and is a former English teacher. She has written freelance news articles, essays,manuals throughout her collegiate and professional careers.
