Small Businesses on Amazon Rung In $3 Billion in Sales on Prime Day

Amazon Prime members purchased more than 300 million items worldwide during Prime Day 2022—saving over $ 1.7 billion, according to information released this morning by the online marketplace.

This year Prime members purchased more than 100,000 items per minute while the U.S. saw purchases of more than 60,000 items per minute.

Small businesses that sell on Amazon were a big part of the massive sales figures, too.

This year’s Prime Day also saw Amazon’s selling partners, most of whom are small and medium-sized businesses sales growth in Amazon’s stores outpacing Amazon’s retail business.

All in all, customers spent over $3 billion on more than 100 million small business items included in the Support Small Businesses to Win Big sweepstakes.

During the two-day event from July 12 to July 13, 2022, Amazon Devices broke record sales, selling more devices than any other Prime Day event.

Best Sellers on Prime Day 2022

Some of the best-selling categories worldwide this Prime Day were Amazon Devices, Consumer Electronics, and home appliances. Fire TV, Echo, and Blink devices were some of the best-selling items on Amazon worldwide.

Other best-selling items worldwide included premium beauty brands, including:

LANEIGE and NuFACE

Apple Watch Series 7

Diapers and wipes from Pampers and The Honest Company

Kitchen essentials from Rachael Ray, Le Creuset, and Hamilton Beach

VTech and LeapFrog toys

Vital Proteins Collagen Whey

Levi’s apparel and accessories

hemical Guys car wash products

Pet products from NUTRO, TEMPTATIONS, and GREENIES

Prime members in the US did the most shopping from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 13 during the entire Prime Day event.

Small Businesses Drew in More Sales

During the three weeks leading up to Prime Day, customers shopped from small businesses across all 50 U.S. states, with those in Delaware, New York, and Wyoming saw the most sales.

“This special event is made possible because of the support of our employees, vendors, and sellers, and I want to give a big thank you to all of them for making this a Prime Day to remember”, said Doug Herrington, CEO of Amazon Worldwide Stores.

