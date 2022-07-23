Millions in ARPA Grant Funds Available to Small Businesses

Businesses must face a variety of struggles. Some are widespread, like hiring challenges and the negative fallout from the pandemic. Others are quite specific, like needing to relocate due to local construction. Local governments aim to help their business communities withstand these challenges through grant funding programs. If you’re looking for local small business grant opportunities in your area, check out the current programs below.

Chula Vista ARPA Grants

Chula Vista, California recently passed a $3.6 million grant program to support small businesses. The program uses American Rescue Plan Act funds to help local businesses impacted by the pandemic. The city provided about $2 million in relief funds back in 2020. But this program has expanded eligibility requirements, so even home-based businesses and nonprofits can apply. Eligible businesses and organizations can apply for up to $10,000. Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis; city officials estimate it will take about two months to exhaust this funding.

Medina Small Business Assistance Grant

Medina, Ohio is dedicating $200,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act allocation to help small businesses still struggling from the pandemic. Medina’s Economic Development Department is processing the applications for the Small Business Assistance Grant. About $50,000 of the funds are earmarked for businesses with ten or fewer employees. The rest can go to small businesses with 50 or fewer full-time employees. Businesses must be able to prove financial loss due to the pandemic. And funds must be used for hiring, retaining workers, or workforce-related expenses.

Jackson County Road Widening Assistance Grants

Jackson County, North Carolina is offering grants to small businesses that have to relocate because of highway construction on N.C. 107. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners recently voted to provide small stipend of up to $1,000 to assist with moving expenses not covered the N.C. Department of Transportation’s assistance programs. So far, it seems that at least 35 businesses will have to relocate, but even more may be impacted depending on how construction progresses.

Dayton Entrepreneurial Service Provider Grant

The Entrepreneurs’ Center in Dayton, Ohio just received a $14.9 million grant to help local tech companies. The funding comes from the Ohio Third Frontier, an economic initiative run by the state. The organization will use the Entrepreneurial Service Provider grant to help local tech companies start and grow. The organization provides a variety of services, from connecting businesses with professional services to assisting with prototypes. So this funding will go toward furthering thos initiatives.

Douglas County Small Restaurant Grant Program

Douglas County, Nebraska is dedicating $700,000 of its federal ARPA funds to a new grant program for small restaurants. Local restaurants that were negatively affected by the pandemic and meet other eligibility requirements can apply for up to $10,000. Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first served basis.

Chatham County ARPA Grants

Chatham County, Georgia is providing grants of up to $25,000 to businesses that were negatively affected by COVID-19. The grant program initially launched only to serve businesses in the county’s unincorporated areas. However, it recently widened eligibility to accept applications from all small businesses in the county. Only those located in Savannah are ineligible, because the city offers its own grant program. Some qualifications include having no relationship with a chain or a franchise, the intent to stay in business for the following 12 months, and fewer than 100 employees.

