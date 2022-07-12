Best 10 Inch Tablet for Your Small Business in 2022

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Tablets are a happy medium between a desktop and a laptop. But increasingly, tablets have so much capability you might be wondering if you could do without PCs altogether. And the answer greatly depends on what you do as a small business.

The good news is a tablet can be a great portable solution for business. You can edit images, run your spreadsheet, capture video, do note-taking, and a lot more with the right tablet.

The key is figuring out exactly what you need from a tablet and determining if the tablet can deliver. If you take the time to research what is available in the market, you just might find it. You can begin your search by looking at the tablets on this list below.

Is 10 Inches Big for a Tablet?

A 10-inch tablet seems to be the happy medium between a smartphone and a laptop or desktop computer. The slightly larger screen size allows for good viewing while the tablet size makes it portable. A larger tablet may prove to be too cumbersome to carry around, while a smaller tablet may be difficult to see and may not have as many features as the ten-inch tablets.

Why Tablets are Perfect for Businesses

Tablets can be a great asset for businesses. They have many of the same great features and capabilities as a laptop or PC and are portable and relatively inexpensive. Check out our article about ideas for using a tablet for your business, and these reasons you should consider a 10-inch tablet for your business:

Portability: Tablets give you quick access to your inventory, POS system, files, and more

Tablets give you quick access to your inventory, POS system, files, and more Longer Battery Life: Tablets typically have much longer battery life than laptops, with some offering up to 12 hours on a single charge. The average life of a laptop is between 1.5 – 4 hours per charge.

Tablets typically have much longer battery life than laptops, with some offering up to 12 hours on a single charge. The average life of a laptop is between 1.5 – 4 hours per charge. Personal and Business Use: Let’s face it, you’ll probably use your tablet for personal use sometimes. That’s OK – most 10-inch tablets are appropriate for personal and business use, and some even have kid-safe modes.

Let’s face it, you’ll probably use your tablet for personal use sometimes. That’s OK – most 10-inch tablets are appropriate for personal and business use, and some even have kid-safe modes. Phone Call Capability: Some tablets seamlessly “convert” to phones if you get one that has the ability to do so.

Some tablets seamlessly “convert” to phones if you get one that has the ability to do so. Apps: Top tablets come with access to business-related apps and features, such as Google Docs, Microsoft Office, inventory tracking apps, and more.

Best 10-Inch Tablet for a Small Business

You may find yourself overwhelmed by the large selection of 10-inch business tablets available today. Check out our top ten picks to help you find the perfect tablet for your needs:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Top Pick: The Samsung Galaxy Tab Lite has a 10.4-inch display with a screen resolution of ?1920 x 1200 pixels. Inside, you will find 64GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 1TB of additional micro SD storage capability, USB-C, Bluetooth, and GPS connectivity.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Lite boasts top-of-the-line sound quality with its dual speakers, a 13-hour-long battery life, and quick charging. Maybe best of all, it comes with the S Pen – a stylus designed to be used with Samsung products. The S Pen has a lot of great features itself, so this two-for-one deal is our top pick.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4?, 64GB WiFi Tablet Oxford Gray, S Pen Included

Buy on Amazon

Microsoft Surface Go 3

Runner Up: Microsoft says its Surface Pro 3 has all the productivity of a laptop in a slim, 10.5-inch tablet. The Surface Pro 3 features a high-resolution 10.5” 220ppi touchscreen, adjustable kickstand, type cover, and more, all with the Windows 11 operating system.

The Surface Pro 3 has 64GB of memory, 4GB of RAM, and offers up to 11 hours of use per charge. A Surface Pen is also included.

Microsoft Surface Go 3 – 10.5″ Touchscreen – Intel® Pentium® Gold – 4GB Memory – 64GB eMMC

Buy on Amazon

Fire HD 10 Tablet

Best Value: Our best value pick is the Kindle Fire HD tablet. Fire tablets are very popular and with good reason. The Fire HD 10 tablet features an octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM. You can get up to 12 hours of battery life from a charge, and 32 GB of internal storage, with the option to add up to 1TB with a microSD.

The Fire HD 10 tablet has an updated 1080p full HD display, which is 10% brighter than previous the generation, with more than 2 million pixels. It can be controlled hands-free with Alexa.

Fire HD 10 Tablet

Buy on Amazon

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus

This is a compact tablet with an FHD display and a powerful Octa-Core processor with up to 2.3 GHz. There is an 8MP rear camera and a front 5MP camera for capturing images and videos, along with Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity, and runs on Android 9 Pie.

There is 2GB of memory and 32GB of storage with an expandable SD slot for 256GB. And the battery gives you up to 7 hours of video playback and 8 hours of web browsing. The screen size is 10.1 inches with ?1920 x 1200 resolution.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus, 10.3? FHD Android Tablet, Octa-Core Processor, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM

Buy on Amazon

2022 Apple iPad Air

The latest generation of the Apple iPad Air comes with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, P3 wide color, and an antireflective coating. Some additional features are the 12MP ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage, Apple M1 chip with Neural Engine, and up to 256GB of storage.

The iPad Air is compatible with Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and the second-generation Apple pencil. It offers up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, depending upon usage.

2022 Apple iPad Air

Buy on Amazon

Fusion5 FWIN232Plus 10″ Tablet

If you want affordable Windows business tablets, the Fusions5 is a viable option. In addition to the Windows 10 Professional OS, you get 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and 512GB micro SD storage expansion.

Charging this tablet can be done in just over an hour with the Fusion FastCharge. The 10”full HD IPS screen offers optimal viewing, and the front-facing webcam allows you to take your video calls on the go.

10? Windows 10 FWIN232+ S2 Fusion5 Ultra Slim Windows Tablet PC

Buy on Amazon

Dragon Touch Notepad K10 Tablet

This is a well-reviewed tablet a small business on a budget can use. It is an Android device with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, 128GB of expandable micro SD card, USB-C, and a 64-bit quad-core processor up to 1.3GHz.

You will also get a front and rear camera, more than 10 hours of battery life, and a 2.4GHz/5GHz dual WiFi mode connectivity.

Dragon Touch Notepad K10 Tablet, 10-inch Android Tablet, 2GB RAM 32GB Storage, Quad-Core Processor

Buy on Amazon

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad

This Apple iPad comes with an A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, 8MP wide back camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage, and up to 256GB storage. The 10.2-inch Retina display offers an excellent viewing experience, while the dual speakers promise powerful audio.

The 2021 Apple iPad is compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard and offers 10 hours of battery life.

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB) – Silver

Buy on Amazon

Lenovo Chromebook Duet

With a 10.1-inch screen size, the Chromebook Duet is a great portable 2-in-1 device. A detachable keyboard and kickstand make the Chromebook Duet super convenient, while its lower price point makes it attainable for almost everyone. The Duet has a touchscreen display, runs on the Chrome operating system, and has a 1080p screen resolution. Customers who reviewed this tablet noted that it is a great tablet for everyday use, but also has the ability to function as a PC substitute.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet, 2-in-1

Buy on Amazon

TOSCIDO Android 10″ Tablet with Detachable Bluetooth Keyboard

This tablet is equipped with a 10-inch IPS display, Octa-Core processor, 4GB RAM, and 64 GB ROM. It has a built-in 5MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera. This tablet comes with a wireless mouse and detachable keyboard, a 5000 mAh battery, and runs on the Android 10 OS. It also comes with a carrying case and USB-C charger.

TOSCIDO Octa Core, 4GB RAM 64GB ROM WiFi Support/Bluetooth 4.2 Keyboard

Buy on Amazon

How to Choose the Best Business Tablets

As mentioned above, you first must figure out what you are going to do with your tablet. Based on that information, try to find the most important features. You might not find everything on one device, but here are some factors you should consider to help you get the best tablet for your business:

Processor

The size/power of the processor will dictate what you can do with your tablet. But remember, the more power you use, the faster it will drain your battery.

Storage

10-inch tablets can have up to 64GB and more storage, plus many tablets have the option to add additional storage.

Display

Since you will be using your tablet in and outdoors, look for bright screens with high resolutions. Many of the best business tablets come with HD display screens.

Speakers

Audio quality can be one of the most important features if you are going to use your tablet for calls or videos. Check the product specifications for the kinds of speakers the tablet has, and check customer reviews.

Battery Life

The battery life of tablets and other portable computing devices is getting much better. Eight to 10+ hours is not uncommon these days.

Ports and Compatibility

Look for the type of charging port the tablet uses as well as other available ports like a headphone jack. Most tablets use USB-C ports for charging. Also, if you plan on using peripherals such as a magic keyboard or Apple pencil, make sure the tablet you choose is compatible.

Connectivity

Whether it is WiFi, cellular, or both, connectivity is important if you plan on emailing, video conferencing, or chatting with your workforce.

Price

As you can see from our list, and from doing your own research, tablets are available across all price points. You don’t have to spend the most money to get the best tablet – you may find an inexpensive tablet or a mid-range tablet that perfectly fits your needs. Take inventory of what’s important to you and narrow your price range that way.

Get Your 10-Inch Tablet Today

In addition to researching online, ask friends, family, and colleagues about their experience on tablets. Getting a firsthand review from real-world users will let you know what to expect exactly. Finally, you don’t have to buy the most expensive tablet – you can get a budget tablet with some great features.

