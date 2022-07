Best 4K Projector Options for Your Business in 2022

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

As a business, you can always spruce up your presentation using 4K projectors for good effect. You can use projectors for all types of presentations, training, interactive advertising, sales pitches, and meetings. Whether they be videos, images, PowerPoint, or Excel documents, 4K projectors can help you make impactful presentations with your audience. There is nothing like having your presentations being projected on a massive screen allowing your audiences to see your presentations without squinting their eyes.

There are many 4K projectors in the market today. You can get a projector based on manufacturer, specifications, the versatility of input devices, voice assistant enabled, brightness, and price. Below is our list of top pick 4K projectors across brands and models to suit your needs.

What is a 4K Projector?

A 4K projector has 4x the number of pixels (or reproduces 4K resolutions) of 1080P projectors. They produce more detailed images with sharper quality and more saturated color than a 1080P projector.

Is it Worth Buying a 4K Projector?

A 4K projector can elevate your presentation capabilities, allow you to show or stream videos with excellent picture quality, and make anything you need to put on a screen look more professional.

Most of today’s devices have higher resolution than most projectors from the last several years. Today, media and content are being increasingly compiled on technology with a higher resolution than 1080P projectors. Upgrading to a 4K projector will allow you to display your media with its fullest potential without downscaling or losing image quality.

Many projectors also have built-in voice assistants, ports for microphones, headsets, etc; and other useful, convenient features. A 4K projector also allows you to present your media on a larger viewing surface. That means more people will be able to clearly see your spreadsheets and photos while allowing you to get more information into the viewing area.

Best 4K Projectors for Your Business

We have combed through Amazon to help you find the best 4K projector for your business. We selected both LCD and DLP projectors; some are portable while others are stationary; some are standard business projectors and some are geared towards gaming or a dedicated home theater projector.

ViewSonic M2 1080p UltraPortable Projector

Top Pick: The ViewSonic M2 makes the top of our list for its impressive features. It supports most media players, PCs, Macs, and mobile devices with various input options, and built-in dual Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers for excellent sound quality. 125% color accuracy and HDR content support produce beautiful picture quality according to ratings.

Autofocus and keystone correction make set-up easy. A dongle can be added for live streaming, and streaming apps like Netflix and YouTube can be downloaded and watched from the integrated Aptoide menu. The shorter throw lens projects up to 100-inches from 8-feet 9-inches. This is a great projector for presentations as well as entertainment.

ViewSonic M2 1080p Portable Projector with 1200 LED Lumens, H/V Keystone Auto Focus

Buy on Amazon

LG HU70LA DLP 140″ 4K UHD Smart Projector

Runner Up: Our second-place pick is the home theater projector from LG. This CineBeam 4K UHD projector offers up to a 140-inch screen size at 4K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160). It uses RGB separate primary colors for vivid picture quality and full-color gamut.

This projector also has dynamic tone mapping, TruMotion technology video processing, built-in Alexa, and up to 1500 lumens. Reviewers say this is a great projector for the office or home theater.

LG HU70LA DLP 140″ 4K UHD Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

Buy on Amazon

Epson VS260 3-Chip 3LCD XGA Projector

Best Value: Our best value pick for the best 4k projector is from Epson. For standard business use, this LCD projector offers the best features at the lowest price. Its 3,300 lumens of color and white brightness makes it ideal for displaying presentations, spreadsheets, and videos in well-lit rooms, and its XGA resolution delivers crisp text and image quality.

Epson states this projector’s 3LCD technology displays 100% of the RGB color signal while maintaining excellent color accuracy. An HDMI port allows you to easily conduct zoom calls or connect streaming devices. It also has a built-in picture skew sensor and a 15,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio. Epson home cinema and business projectors are well respected and highly rated.

Epson VS260 3-Chip 3LCD XGA Projector HDMI, Built-in Speaker, 15,000:1 Contrast Ratio

Buy on Amazon

Optoma High Brightness HDR Home Theater Projector

This projector by Optoma is geared towards gamers – it offers low input lag and its Enhanced Gaming Mode enables a fast response time of 8.4ms with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has 1080p resolution (1920×1080 with 4K input), 50,000:1 contrast ratio, HDR10 technology for HDR content, vertical keystone correction, and a 1.3X zoom.

This projector displays true 3D content from almost any 3D source including the latest-generation game consoles. It offers a 15,000-hour lamp life and a 10-watt built-in speaker.

Optoma HD39 HDR Home Theater Projector 4000 lumens Quiet Operation 26dB

Buy on Amazon

LG Electronics Ultra Short Throw 4K UHD Smart Home Theater Projector

This LG Electronics unit offers this ultra-short-throw projector with loads of features. The ultra-short 0.22 throw ratio delivers an 80″ screen when placed less than five inches from the wall, and the Real 4K has a resolution of 3840 x 2160–4x greater than FHD, boasting detailed, great picture quality for movies, presentations, and video games.

Built-in streaming apps are available thanks to WebOS 6.0.1, and this projector supports Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. Surround sound speakers provide cinematic quality sound, and an adaptive contrast ratio ensures all scenes are crisp and clear.

LG Electronics Ultra Short Throw 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

Buy on Amazon

XGIMI Elfin Ultra-Compact 1080P Portable Projector

If you need a smaller model, check out the XGIMI Elfin Ultra-Compact projector. This portable projector offers 1080p FHD image resolution for a clear visual display, and Intelligent Screen Adaption technology with automatic focusing, screen adjustment, and obstacle avoidance for a fast and easy setup.

800 ANSI lumens provide a 150-inch screen filled with ample brightness and contrast in dark environments or a 60-80 inch view under natural light. This projector uses Android TV 10.0 and promises to deliver excellent picture quality.

XGIMI Elfin Ultra-Compact 1080P Portable Projector 4K Input Supported 800 ANSI Lumens

Buy on Amazon

BenQ MW632ST WXGA Short Throw Projector

This short-throw projector from BenQ has 3, 200 lumens and a high native contrast ratio, promising more accurate vivid color even in ambient light. This ceiling-mounted projector has a 10,000-hour lamp life and a 0.9 short-throw lens design, preventing viewers from getting blinded by the light.

There are 2 HDMI ports to provide audio and video in one cable with a clear image size of 60″ to 120″ (diagonal) and an image size of 30″ to 300″. The projector is 11.3 x 9.15 x 4.5 inches and weighs 5.7 lbs.

BenQ MW632ST WXGA Short Throw Projector 3200 Lumens

Buy on Amazon

NEBULA Cosmos Laser 4K Projector

According to Nebula, the 2400 ISO lumens on its Cosmos projector will make your presentations or movies shine even in bright light, while the 4K UHD image quality makes every pixel pop. This portable projector weighs just 10 lbs. for easy portability, and features seamless autofocus, automatic screen fit, gridless auto keystone correction, and more.

The Cosmos projector uses Android TV 10.0 and has dual 5W tweeters and dual 10W speakers for high audio quality.

NEBULA Cosmos Laser 4K Projector with Bluetooth, 2,400 ISO Lumens, Android TV 10.0

Buy on Amazon

Raydem LED Portable Projector

Raydem offers a 2-year limited warranty on its updated portable DLP projector. This projector has a physical resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, it supports 4K, and has 3 layers of refractive lenses for crisp edges. It has a brightness of 300 ANSI lumens, 5W dual stereo speakers with a HiFi system, and a low noise fan.

You can sync your smartphone screen using 2.4G and 5G Wifi. Its keystone correction allows for lens shift and the Bluetooth function supports connection to speakers or headphones.

Raydem 9500L, Native 1080P 200″ Display Outdoor LED Portable Projector

Buy on Amazon

Hisense Triple-Laser Ultra Short Throw 4K Pro UHD Projector

The PX1-Pro by Hisense is one of the more expensive projectors on our list, but it comes with impressive features and ratings. It uses a TriChroma laser engine to achieve full coverage of the BT.2020 color space.

This ultra-short throw projector also has 30W Dolby Atmos surround sound and offers 2200 lumens at peak brightness. Other features include auto low latency mode and filmmaker mode.

Hisense PX1-PRO Triple-Laser Ultra Short Throw Projector, 4K UHD 22oo Lumens

Buy on Amazon

Surewell 2022 4K FHD 200″ Portable Projector

The Surewell projector can provide clear and bright pictures both indoors and outdoors with 130,000 lumens. This projector is suitable for most platforms using 2 HDMI, 2 USB, AV, and audio interfaces. Its TRUE1080P size projection chip supports 4K online video playback at the same time.

Additional features include a Bluetooth 5.0, multi-band 5G WiFi and infrared remote, 4-point keystone, built-in speaker, and a quiet motor.

Surewell 2022 4K FHD 200″ Portable Movie Projector

Buy on Amazon

YABER V10 5G WiFi Bluetooth Projector

YABER claims its V10 5G projector brings a wider color gamut and sharper projected image quality than its competitors using a high transmittance and refraction lens with 9500L brightness and 12000:1 high contrast ratio.

YABER states it has built in the latest bidirectional Bluetooth 5.1 chip and stereo surround speaker, allowing the user to connect to Bluetooth speakers or a mobile device. It offers 12000 hours of lamp life, USB presentation ability, an advanced cooling system, 4-point keystone correction, and 50% zoom.

YABER V10 5G WiFi Bluetooth 9500L Full HD 1080P 400 ANSI Lumen Projector

Buy on Amazon

How to Choose the Best 4K Projector for Your Business

Having a good 4K projector for your business can be an asset if you regularly make presentations. Look for the following specifications to ensure a quality projector.

Light Output

Brightness for projectors is measured in lumens, which is the total amount of visible light from a lamp or light source. The higher the lumen rating, the brighter the lamp will appear. Room size, screen size and distance, and ambient light all affect the need for more or fewer lumens.

Lens Shift

Lens shift allows the lens inside the projector to move vertically and/or horizontally inside the projector. This provides a straight-edged image with a uniform focus. Lens shift will automatically adjust the focus of the picture if the projector is moved.

Image Quality and Picture Quality

The display quality depends on the pixel density – both LCD and DLP projectors have a fixed number of pixels. A natural pixel count of 1024 x 768 is sufficient for most tasks; however, 720P HDTV and 1080i HDTV require a higher pixel density to get the best image quality.

Contrast Ratio

Contrast is the ratio between the black and white portions of an image. The higher the contrast ratio, the richer the black and white colors will appear. In a darkened room, a contrast ratio of at least 1,500:1 is good, but 2,000:1 or higher is considered excellent.

Input Options

The more inputs your projector offers, the more options you have for adding other peripherals. Look for multiple inputs to ensure you can use your microphones, headphones, pointers, etc.

Audio

Audio can be an important factor if you rely heavily on videos for your presentations. One cannot ignore the importance of sound when providing video presentations, as it helps to enhance the experience. Most 4K projectors come with built-in speakers.

Portability

If you need a 4K projector you can move from room to room, make sure it is light enough to carry and has a sturdy carrying handle. Some projectors come with carrying cases also.

Throw Ratio

Long, short, and ultra-short-throw projectors produce images from varying distances. Long-throw projectors usually need around 6 feet between them and the projection screen. Short throw devices can project the same image from a much shorter distance, usually 3-4 feet, while ultra-short-throw projectors can do the same from inches away from the projection screen. If you’re short on space, a shorter throw projector is probably the best option for you.

HDR Support

High Dynamic Range or HDR support means the projector can show images with greater brightness and contrast, especially in terms of bright or dark scenes or images. Most of the best projectors feature support for HDR content.

Bottom Line

You might be able to get by with an old 1080P projector, but the picture quality of your presentation, video call, or movie will be adversely affected. Upgrading to a 4K projector will ensure your media presentations, games, movies, and more will always look as good as they possibly can, with a sharp picture, high-quality audio, and other features to assist with productivity and other demands.

Not that long ago 4K projectors were once considered a technological luxury, but they are now commonplace as businesses try and keep up with an ever-evolving digital world. However, many affordable options are available with helpful features and good quality. We hope our list helps you find the best 4K projector for your business. Please note that all items were in stock at the time of publishing.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Save money on shipping costs for your Amazon purchases. Plus, enjoy thousands of titles from Amazons video library with an Amazon Prime membership. Learn more and sign up for a free trial today.