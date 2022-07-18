Best AA Batteries for Your Business in 2022

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

If you use many AA batteries in your business, buying bulk AA batteries can potentially help you save a lot of money.

You need AA batteries for just about all your electronic devices, from wireless mice to digital cameras to game controllers to TV remotes. And nothing is worse than needing new batteries and not having any on hand. It might be a good idea to buy AA batteries in bulk.

Several battery manufacturers offer bulk AA batteries, usually in packs of anywhere from 10 to over 200. Getting your AAs in bulk may cut down on unnecessary trips to the store and save you money in the long run. We scoured Amazon for the best deals we could find on AA batteries.

Best AA Batteries to Buy in Bulk

Here’s a look at some of our top picks for bulk AA batteries available right now on Amazon.

Energizer AA Ultimate Lithium Batteries

Top Pick: Our top pick for the best AA batteries is the 60 pack from Energizer. These Energizer batteries are the “World’s First Zero Mercury C alkaline battery.” They offer long-lasting power for your most power-consuming devices and shelf life of up to 10 years in proper storage conditions. These are alkaline batteries made from Zinc-Manganese Dioxide with no added Mercury or Cadmium. We found these to be the best AA batteries for the most devices at the best price range.

Energizer AA Ultimate Lithium Battery

Duracell CopperTop Batteries – 28 Pack

Runner Up: Our second choice for the best AA batteries is this pack of bulk Duracell AAs with a guaranteed long shelf life of up to 10 years. Duracell CopperTop batteries are great for use on everyday devices. While more expensive than some others on our list, Duracell batteries are among the most trusted in the world. They are highly dependable, and Duracell guarantees the batteries against any defects.

Duracell CopperTop AA Alkaline Batteries

ACDelco 200-Count AA Batteries

Best Value: AC Delco offers this 200 pack of 1.5 volt AA batteries at a low cost, making this our pick for the value buyer. AC Delco batteries supply long-lasting power to everyday devices such as computer mice, smoke alarms, remote controls, toys and more. These batteries contain no mercury or cadmium, making them safe for the environment. AC Delco says their batteries offer a 10-year shelf life.

ACDelco 200-Count AA Super Alkaline Batteries, 10-Year Shelf Life, Recloseable Packaging

Amazon Basics High-Performance Alkaline Disposable AA Batteries – 100 Pack

This Amazon Basics battery pack contains 1.5-volt single-use AA alkaline batteries that offer a 10-year leak-free shelf life, ideal for storage. These batteries can be used in a wide range of devices and ship in Certified Frustration-Free packaging.

Amazon Basics AA High-Performance Alkaline Batteries

Rayovac High Energy Alkaline AA Batteries – 72 Pack

The Rayovac AA alkaline batteries are an excellent choice for heavily used devices. These AA alkaline batteries are designed to prevent damaging leaks and have a long shelf life – up to 10 years in storage. You get a pack of 72 and they are made in the USA.

Rayovac High Energy Alkaline AA Batteries

Amazon Basics AA Rechargeable Batteries – 24 Pack

The Amazon Basics rechargeable batteries are ideal for everyday high-drain items like wireless devices, toys, gaming controllers, remotes, and more. These batteries provide 2000 mAh and retain 80% capacity for two years. The batteries arrive pre-charged and ready to use, and you can recharge them up to 1000 times. This pack contains 24 rechargeable batteries.

Amazon Basics AA Rechargeable Batteries

Tenergy Premium Rechargeable AA Batteries

Tenergy’s 60-pack Premium rechargeable batteries offer 2500mAh capacity. These rechargeable NiMH AA batteries are reusable up to 1,200 times and can withstand a wide temperature range so they are a good choice for outdoor use. Tenergy’s rechargeable AA batteries are designed with an advanced no-leak design, are UL certified, and come with one year warranty.

Tenergy Premium Rechargeable AA Batteries, High Capacity 2500mAh NiMH 60 Pack

Panasonic Platinum Power AA Alkaline Batteries – 48 Pack

This pack contains 48 mercury-free alkaline batteries. Panasonic uses an anti-leak coating technology that reduces the gas build-up and the possibility of electrolyte leakage. This battery stores power for up to 10 years when stored properly. Platinum Power battery produces 1.5 volts.

Panasonic Platinum Power AA Alkaline Batteries

Allmax AA Maximum Power Alkaline Double A Batteries

Allmax AA batteries are considered “ultra long-lasting” and claim to have been independently tested to outperform standard alkaline batteries. This is a pack of 200 AA batteries that offer a 10-year shelf life in proper storage and are designed with a liquid safety seal, corrosion-proof bottom, and a pressure relief valve.

Allmax AA Maximum Power Alkaline Double A Batteries

POWEROWL Rechargeable AA Batteries, 2800mAh High Capacity Double A Batteries

This 12 pack of 1.2V Ni-MH AA rechargeable batteries by PowerOwl can be recharged over 1200 times and retain 70% of its power after 3 inactive years.

Powerowl batteries are pre-charged at the factory using power generated from wind energy. Batteries will reach top performance after 3-5 times full charge cycles. Their Ni-MH environmental protection material reduces heavy metal pollution.

POWEROWL Rechargeable AA Batteries, 2800mAh High Capacity Double A Batteries

Interstate Batteries 200 pack All-Purpose 1.5V High-Performance Battery

This is a pack of 200 alkaline double As. They are standard, all-purpose batteries for use in game controllers, remotes, smoke alarms, a battery pack, and anything else that takes double As. When stored at 68 degrees Fahrenheit, they have a 7-year shelf life. Interstate claims its batteries offer equal performance to the leading brands at an affordable price.

Interstate Batteries 200 All-Purpose 1.5V High-Performance Battery

Bevigor 24 Pack 1.5V AA Lithium Batteries

This 24-pack of lithium batteries by Bevigor has a three-layer safety and leak-proof design, explosion-proof valve, anti-short-circuit valve, and leak-proof sealing ring. They can be stored for up to 10 years and are said to be able to withstand extreme temperatures. These batteries are said to be good for both high and low-drain devices. They come in a book-style package for easy storage.

Bevigor AA Lithium Batteries AA 24 Pack 1.5V Lithium Battery 3000mAh

How to Choose the Best AA Batteries for Your Business

AA batteries are such a staple of our everyday lives, so it makes sense for a small business to want to save money by buying them in bulk. Before doing so, however, there are some differences between batteries and some important factors to keep in mind before ordering

Some basic rules and concepts to keep in mind.

Types of AA Batteries:

There are three main types of AA batteries:

Alkaline AA Batteries: The most common – they are used in almost any low-power device. They are typically the most convenient, although they are not rechargeable and not recommended for regular use with battery-powered devices.

Lithium-Ion/Non-ion AA batteries: Lithium AA batteries can be recharged several times before they lose function. Non-ion lithium batteries cannot be recharged but offer a long-lasting cell type that can power more robust devices like digital cameras.

Rechargeable AA Batteries – Rechargeable batteries are becoming more and more common in today’s energy-conscious world. These batteries can, of course, be recharged and reused multiple times. They are ideal for devices with heavy battery use.

What to Look For when Buying Bulk Batteries:

Price

The pricing will vary from one battery type to another. Look for the best AA battery deals, including items with subscribe and save pricing.

Long-Lasting Hold Power

If you intend to buy bulk AA batteries and store them for a long time, ensure you choose batteries with longer shelf life.

Leak-Proof

The batteries you purchase should be labeled as leak-proof, especially if they will be stored. Most AA batteries have a leakproof coating or other technology, but be sure to always check the product information.

Voltage

The voltage of the batteries should correspond to the required or recommended voltage on your device.

Pack Size

Try and get the largest pack size that will suit your needs. It’s always a good idea to have extra batteries available since they are so widely used.

Is there a difference in AA battery brands?

There has been some debate as to whether certain battery brands are better than others. For the most part, they all perform in the same way and the difference comes down to the device in which they will be used and the voltage that is needed. For example, if the voltage reduces in a battery-powered flashlight, the flashlight will still work – it will just be dim. However, if the voltage is reduced in a camera, the camera will likely not work correctly.

If you’re not set on a certain brand, there are a lot of options for bulk batteries that can save you money in the long term.

