Best Business Antivirus Software in 2022

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Antivirus software is essential for any business with a digital presence. As hackers get more sophisticated, protecting your endpoints with the best available solution in the market is a must and a worthwhile investment.

Without this protection, your digital assets can be compromised. From stealing your sensitive data and that of your customers to paralyzing your operations, nothing is off the table when it comes to hackers. For this reason, you should consider business antivirus software a priority.

The most effective way you can thwart these attempts is to use the best business antivirus software you can get. It will not only keep your devices free of viruses and malware, but it can also improve your computer’s performance, keep your passwords and payment methods safe, delete unused files, and a lot more.

What is Antivirus Software?

Antivirus is a program or set of programs designed to detect, prevent, and remove viruses from a computer or other device. It generally runs in the background and does scans in real-time to detect any online threats.

Why Antivirus for Small Business So Important

Businesses have an obligation to protect the data of their customers and employees. Here are some reasons why antivirus protection should be a top priority for any small business:

Protect your data and files – keep your data protected from hackers, spyware and other online security threats

– keep your data protected from hackers, spyware and other online security threats Block Spam and Ads – increase the productivity of your devices by blocking spam and advertisements

– increase the productivity of your devices by blocking spam and advertisements Protection from External Devices – anytime someone else plugs in a USB or other removable device, it opens your computer up to potential viruses

– anytime someone else plugs in a USB or other removable device, it opens your computer up to potential viruses Limit Website Access – Limit access to unauthorized networks to make sure only safe and secure websites are accessed

Best Antivirus Protection for Business in 2022

We have done some research and come up with some of the best antivirus software options for small businesses. Our picks include downloads or keycards for different amounts of devices and different time spans. We hope this helps you determine the best antivirus software for your business:

Bitdefender Total Security 2022 Antivirus Software

Top Pick: Bitdefender offers speed-optimized, cross-platform protection for Windows, Mac, and Android devices with its Total Security antivirus software. You get a 2-year subscription for 5 devices, featuring real-time data protection, multilayer malware and ransomware protection, and 200MB per day of Bitdefender VPN.

Other features from this highly-rated antivirus software include password manager, microphone manager and webcam protection, file encryption, file shredding, and more. Your product-specific code arrives by mail in eco-friendly packaging.

Bitdefender Total Security 2022

Buy on Amazon

Webroot Internet Security Complete Antivirus Software 2022

Runner Up: The best feature of this antivirus software is its compatibility – PC, MAC, Chromebook, mobile smartphones and tablets including Windows, macOS, Apple iOS and Android. In fact, Webroot has a new feature that is specifically designed for Chromebooks, which Webroot says are particularly susceptible to fake applications, bad extensions, and malicious web content.

You get 2 years of protection on 3 devices with this download. Webroot boasts a 28-second scan time and a 3-second download time, with only a 56MB footprint. Real-time anti-phishing, network and firewall protection, and threat and ransomware protection are among the other features of this antivirus software.

Webroot Internet Security Complete Antivirus Software 2022 2 Device 3 Year Download

Buy on Amazon

Malwarebytes Premium 4.5 2022 Antivirus Software

Best Value: Malwarebytes Premium is compatible with Windows, Mac and Android devices. It is praised for its user-friendly interface and unmatched threat detection. Malwarebytes uses real-time protection using artificial intelligence and machine learning to keep users safe from online threats.

Its web protection blocks online scams and malicious files, and ransomware protection uses proprietary tech to create a powerful defense against malware threats. You can use this software on 10 devices for 1 year.

Malwarebytes Premium 4.5 Latest Version 2022 Antivirus Software

Buy on Amazon

Norton 360 Premium 2022 Antivirus software

Renowned software brand Norton makes the top of our list with its premium antivirus software, updated for 2022. You get a download code for 10 devices, giving you 75 GB of secure PC cloud backup, dark web monitoring, and real-time advanced security against existing and emerging malware threats, including ransomware and viruses, all without slowing down your device.

A secure VPN helps with identity protection. Norton 360 Premium supports Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

Norton 360 Premium 2022 Antivirus software VPN, PC Cloud Backup & Dark Web Monitoring

Buy on Amazon

AVG Internet Security 2022

The AVG cloud management console and the world’s largest threat-detection network protect you in real-time from viruses, spyware, ransomware, and other threats. Payments and privacy protection keep suspicious applications from accessing your webcam, payment methods, and more.

AVG states their advanced virus scan removes and flat-out stops viruses, ransomware, spyware, rootkits, Trojans, and other malware. AVG works with the Windows OS and offers 24/7 online and email support.

AVG Internet Security 2022 Antivirus Protection Software 1 PC, 2 Years Download

Buy on Amazon

ESET NOD32 Antivirus Software

ESET’s antivirus suite is a highly rated, easy-to-use software for Windows and MAC computers. It protects against viruses and online known and unknown threats, safeguards your confidential financial data, and also improves your PC’s performance in the process, according to ESET.

ESET software consistently scores highly in independent security tests. Data encryption, machine learning, and password management are among other features. You get 1 year on 1 device with this download.

ESET NOD32 Antivirus 2022 Edition

Buy on Amazon

Kaspersky Internet Security 2022

Kaspersky’s Internet Security for 2022 works with PCs, Macs, Android, and iOS devices. Its secure connection hides your info from hackers and ISPs, while its password manager synchs and stores your passwords securely across devices.

Other features include webcam protection, real-time antivirus scanning, and online banking and payment protection. You get a 1 year, 1 device download and it can be used on Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Mac OS X, Windows 11, and Android platforms.

Kaspersky Internet Security 2022 1 Device 1 Year PC/Mac/Android

Buy on Amazon

McAfee Small Business Security

The multi-device protection from McAfee extends to your PCs, smartphones, and tablets. McAfee will protect your business from malware, ransomware, spyware, phishing, spam, and even unwanted programs. And you can remotely manage all your devices from a central dashboard no matter where your employees are. The company also has flexible licensing if you need to add more employees as your business grows.

McAfee offers free support and virus removal for the lifetime of your subscription. Supported operating systems are Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 8, 10.11, El Capitan, and 10.12 Sierra.

McAfee Small Business Security 5 Device

Buy on Amazon

Avast Business Antivirus Pro Plus 2021

Avast business antivirus software provides complete online protection: deploy, configure, and maintain all Avast security solutions to protect your data, endpoints, applications, and networks from the most advanced cyber threats, all of which can be monitored from a centralized dashboard. This software is said to deliver enterprise-level endpoint protection for businesses of all sizes.

Avast Business Antivirus Pro uses 6 layers of protection to block ransomware, malware, and online threats in real-time. Additional features include virus cleanup, password manager, sandbox, shredder, and more. This software can be used on Windows or Mac operating systems.

Avast Business Antivirus Pro Plus 2021 1 Device, 1 Year Cloud security for PC, Mac & servers

Buy on Amazon

How to Choose Your Business Antivirus

As a business, one of your greatest assets is data, so data protection should be a high priority. Purchasing antivirus software for your business will protect you, your employees, and your customers. The question, then, becomes, which is the best antivirus software for me? Here are a few key features to consider to help make your choice:

Help and Support

Putting help and support first may seem a bit backward, but because most people are not IT experts, solid customer support goes a long way to give you and your staff the help you need when you are out of your depth. Many issues will arise if your business is compromised. A company that provides a great help and support system will help you recover quickly and keep your business running.

Compatibility

Some antivirus software is compatible with several different operating systems, while others can only work on one or two. Make sure the software you choose is compatible with the operating system you use.

Real-time Scanning

The best antivirus software will have dynamic scanning features that repeatedly check your device for the presence of malicious entities. Without real-time scanning, the user must perform manual scans if they think their device is infected.

Email Protection

Computers are often infected by phishing emails sent by hackers. Your software should include a feature that recognizes those messages as spam to prevent them from being opened.

Automatic Updates

Updates are important for all software, but especially for antivirus software. New forms of malware are constantly being developed – so you need software that can update itself to keep up.

External Device Scan

If you use a lot of external devices like USBs, make sure your software has an external device scan to protect you from outside viruses.

User-Friendly Interface

Look for software with a user-friendly interface – one location where you can manage the settings of your protection.

Endpoint Protection

Endpoint protection is the practice of securing endpoints or entry sites – individual devices such as PCs, laptops, and mobile devices – from being exploited by malicious malware. Antivirus software is designed to protect a single device and only that device. Some antivirus software is built for businesses with multiple devices and uses software that treats all connected devices as a single endpoint. This software is generally used in larger corporations.

Other Issues to Look For

Does it Affect Performance?

Because antivirus programs are resource-intensive, they can affect the performance of your computers. However, quality antivirus products are designed to take up less space on your device for minimal slowdown.

Speed

How long the software takes to scan your devices may or may not be important to you but consider how your workday can be interrupted by an unexpected scan.

What about Free Antivirus Software?

If you want to try a free version, keep in mind there are pros and cons. The obvious pro is it is free, but you should be aware that you will not get the same level of threat protection as you would with a paid subscription. Free antivirus software will provide you with the most basic level of threat protection; but as a business, it is wise to invest in something that will give you many more layers of security.

Being Aware of the Digital Threat Landscape

Anyone with a digital presence is under the threat of an attack. A data breach can be extremely costly, and can easily ruin a business’ reputation. You likely have antivirus software on your devices at home – it is equally important to secure your work devices. Remember – it is not just your data but your customers’ data as well.

Your brand’s reputation and the trust your customers have in you are dependent on ensuring their information is always safe.

