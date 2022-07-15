Best Commercial and Industrial Sewing Machines of 2022

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

If you have or are planning to start a small business that involves sewing, it might be a good idea to consider an industrial sewing machine.

You’ll need a sewing machine that can keep up with the daily needs of your business. You might be able to get away with a simple domestic sewing machine if you only do small or infrequent sewing projects. They are, however, not capable of all-day, everyday heavy sewing or of handling heavier fabrics. You will need a commercial sewing machine that’s more robust.

Commercial sewing machines are available in a variety of brands. They also vary in price, features, and type. Consider what kind of sewing your business does or how much. Perhaps your business is expanding and your domestic machine can’t keep up with the volume. This is when an industrial sewing machine may be a good investment.

Domestic vs. Industrial Sewing Machine

Industrial sewing machines are made to be faster, more efficient, and more powerful than a home sewing machine. They run on powerful motors that allow the user to create more projects and speed up production time. Many are also specialized for projects such as embroidery or upholstery, and they often come with built-in extras like extension tables and sergers.

Domestic machines generally have a limit on how fast they can go and are therefore better suited for home sewing projects. Domestic sewing machines can usually perform a wider variety of tasks than industrial machines, but would likely not stand up to frequent use. If your business involves a lot of sewing, a domestic machine probably wouldn’t cut it.

Best Industrial and Commercial Sewing Machines

Below are our recommendations for the best commercial or industrial sewing machines you can get on Amazon:

SINGER 9960 Sewing & Quilting Machine

Top Pick: The name Singer has been synonymous with sewing machines for decades, so it should be no surprise that our top pick is one of their models. Its 600 built-in stitches include 5 alphanumeric fonts and 13 fully automatic 1-step buttonholes, mirror imaging, and stitch elongation. This computerized sewing machine also features a built-in automatic thread cutter, built-in needle threader, electronic twin needle settings, and a lot more. An extra-wide extension table is included, as well as extra needles, bobbins, and other supplies.

This Singer heavy-duty machine has all the features of a high-grade professional sewing machine but at a much lower price point than most.

SINGER 9960 Sewing & Quilting Machine With Extension Table & Electronic Auto Pilot Mode

Brother PQ1500SL Industrial Sewing Machine

Runner Up: Brother is another trusted brand in the sewing trade – many in the industry use a Brother sewing machine. The Brother PQ1500SL can give you up to 1,500 stitches per minute, allowing you to sew and quilt in less time. This machine includes an automatic built-in needle threader and a convenient, jam-resistant drop-in top bobbin.

The PQ1500SL longarm sewing and quilting machine comes with a wide table, 7 sewing feet, knee-lifter, instruction manual, and more. The removable knee-lifter enables you to lift your presser foot with your knee, leaving both hands free for fabric handling. Brother’s Pin Feed system allows you to sew a variety of fabric thicknesses.

Brother PQ1500SL Sewing and Quilting Machine with Wide Table, 7 Included Feet

SINGER Heavy Duty HD6700 Electronic Sewing Machine

Best Value: The HD6700 is made of durable metal and has 411 stitch applications, including basic, stretch, decorative, and 1 lettering font. This Singer heavy-duty sewing machine is designed to handle thicker fabrics and long seams.

This machine has an LED screen that displays the stitch number, settings, and presser foot. Additional features include 7 one-step buttonhole styles, speed control, drop-in bobbin, and free motion sewing.

SINGER | HD6700 Electronic Heavy Duty Sewing Machine with 411 Stitch Applications

Brother SE1900 Sewing and Embroidery Machine

Another Brother sewing machine on our list, the SE1900 is geared towards embroidery projects. It comes with 138 built-in embroidery designs and 11 embroidery fonts with a 5″ x 7″ embroidery field for larger designs. You can preview your designs and browse editing options on the large full color, 3.2″ inch LCD touchscreen display, an advanced needle threading function, and a jam-resistant drop-in bobbin.

Many users claim this is the best sewing machine they’ve ever used; although it does come with a higher price tag than some of the others on our list.

Brother SE1900 Computerized Sewing and Embroidery Machine

Janome MC6650 Quilting and Sewing Machine

The Janome MC6650 has tons of great features designed to make the sewing process smooth. This machine has a maximum sewing speed of 1,000 stitches per minute with a maximum stitch width of 9mm. You get 172 built-in stitches, 9 automatic one-step buttonholes, and block and script alphabets in upper and lowercase. Customers say this is a great machine for making clothes and doing other sewing projects, and praise its ability to handle heavy-weight fabrics.

The body of the MC6650 is made from aluminum. Additional features include easy convenience buttons on an LCD screen, adjustable presser foot, automatic needle threader, retractable dual thread guide, and many more.

Janome MC6650 Sewing and Quilting Machine

Heureux Computerized Sewing and Quilting Machine

This machine by Heureux was designed with the novice in mind with its handy guides and ease of use. This portable machine comes with 200 built-in stitches, 6 quick-change presser feet, and an easy-to-read LCD display.

The metal interior frame is made of aluminum alloy and it has a plastic outer frame. While this machine does lack some of the more advanced features of other machines, it is said to be ideal for beginners yet can handle tough fabrics and larger projects.

Heureux Sewing and Quilting Machine with 200 Built-in Stitches, LCD Display

Juki DDL 8700 Heavy Material Industrial Straight Stitch Sewing Machine

The Juki heavy-duty sewing machine can do up to 5,500 stitches per minute and has a large 11-inch arm space for big projects. This Juki machine is a straight stitch sewing machine and runs on a servo motor. Customers who reviewed this item praised its quiet motor, power, and ability to handle heavyweight fabrics. Please note that this machine comes unassembled and professional assembly is suggested.

Juki DDL-8700H Heavy Material Industrial Straight Stitch Sewing Machine

Reliable Barracuda 200ZW Zig-Zag Sewing Machine

The Barracuda zigzag stitch and straight stitch portable walking foot machine is made for medium to heavy weight sewing projects. A built-in speed reducer gives the machine extra torque, and there is 10mm clearance under the foot which allows sewing of several layers of heavy-weight material. There is a reverse lever for reinforcing seams and a heavy-duty carrying handle for portability, although it should be noted that this machine weighs 34 lbs.

Reliable Barracuda 200ZW Zig-Zag Sewing Machine Heavy- Duty Metal Construction

SINGER Heavy Duty Sewing Machine

This Singer sewing machine comes with 32 built-in stitches including 6 basic, 7 stretch, 18 decorative stitches, and 1 fully automatic 1-step buttonhole. The Singer 4452 helps you get projects done quickly with its 1,100 stitches per minute capability, strong motor and automatic needle threader. This particular model is actually part of a kit, which gives you 9 extra presser feet, a walking foot, and more. Reviewers praise this as being an industrial sewing machine that is user-friendly and can handle large projects.

SINGER Heavy Duty 4452 Sewing Machine

VEVOR Industrial Sewing Machine

The DDL8700 model by VEVOR is suitable for medium-weight fabrics up to 5mm. This heavy-duty sewing machine uses 3D-CAD technology for low noise and vibration, and the all-copper servo motor claims to improve the conversion rate of electric energy up to 98% with powerful performance.

The VEVOR DDL8700 provides 5,500 stitches per minute maximum speed, a presser foot lift, and comes with a sturdy table stand. Additional features include a top-mounted bobbin winder, hand wheel and stitch adjustment button.

VEVOR Industrial Lockstitch Sewing Machine with Servo Motor + Table Stand

Janome HD1000 Heavy-Duty Sewing Machine

We close out our list with this heavy duty machine by Janome. This machine has a cast aluminum body and 14 built-in stitches including utility stitches, stretch stitches and a 4 step buttonhole. The Janome HD1000 has an automatic needle threader, a free arm, drop feed, and other features. You get several accessories with the machine, including bobbins, felt, extra needles, a zipper foot, hem guide, and more. Customers say this is a great machine for every day projects.

Janome HD1000 Heavy-Duty Sewing Machine with 14 Built-In Stitches

How to Choose the Best Industrial Sewing Machine

A commercial sewing machine will come with various add-ons, accessories, and capabilities. They also tend to differ from one brand to the other. While there are features that you cannot sew without, some might not be relevant to you and add unnecessary cost. Here are some specific things you need to consider when shopping for a commercial sewing machine.

Frame Construction

A metal frame is the best option if you are looking for a durable choice. Plastic frames are pretty standard, but they deteriorate quickly and are harder to repair.

Stability

If you will be working with large projects or heavy fabric, you’ll want a machine that weighs enough to be able to handle your projects without tipping over or bouncing. However, you may want a machine that is still portable.

Included Accessories

Most machines will come with a presser foot and a bobbin, but some include more. To get the most value for your money, check if the device consists of a storage area, a buttonhole foot, zipper foot, embroidery foot, and a removable extended worktable.

Ease of Use

The best industrial sewing machines will have simple designs and easy-to-use features. The whole purpose of getting a heavier-duty machine is to give you more ability and time to complete your projects. Look for reviews that mention the machine being easy to use, and be sure to buy one with instructions.

Fabric Handling Ability

Your machine should be powerful enough to handle thick fabrics like denim, leather, or canvas. Check for the maximum fabric thickness a machine can withstand.

What is the best sewing machine for small business owners?

As is often the case, this very much depends on your specific needs. A business specializing in making clothes may have a very different answer than one that repairs upholstery. Determine the best machine for you by asking yourself what is important; asking others in the industry can also give you some great insight.

What is the best industrial sewing machine brand?

You may have noticed some brands repeating in our list. That is because certain makers like Singer and Brother are well-known sewing machine manufacturers and have a lot of different models. However, the “best” brand is a matter of preference – you can get a lesser-known brand that is the right machine for your particular needs.

How much do professional sewing machines cost?

Heavy-duty sewing machines can cost anywhere from just over $100 to thousands of dollars. If you sew frequently, you may find it a good investment to pay for a top-of-the-line machine. But remember, you can also find plenty of more affordable options that can fulfill your sewing needs.

