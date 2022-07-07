Best Countertop Refrigerators for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

One of the best ways to showcase your chilled items is by using a countertop display refrigerator. You can keep your products cold while showcasing them, as well as promote sale items, specials, and more.

Look for units that can keep the products you sell at the optimal temperature and a display with no obstructions. After all, you want your customers to see all your offerings so they can quickly pick an item and make a purchase.

What is a Countertop Display Refrigerator?

Countertop display refrigerators chill small amounts of food or drink to ideal serving temperatures, ready for ‘grab and go’ transactions. With a glass door design, the contents are plainly visible, allowing clients to see exactly what is offered

Countertop display fridges are distinguished by smaller overall dimensions, a smaller footprint, and less capacity than standard-sized refrigerated cases.

Why You Should Invest in a Countertop Display Fridge

A countertop display refrigerator maximizes the display of products by making it simple for your consumers to view and grab the contents within. Convenience stores, bakeries, bars, cafes and countless other businesses use countertop display refrigerators to increase product visibility and promote impulse sales.

The advantage of a countertop display refrigerator is that the entire device is near most people’s eye level. As a result, each product in the case receives direct attention from your consumers.

This will not only make it easy for them to find what they are searching for, but it will also encourage spontaneous purchases. Customers tend to purchase things they see in front of them, from a cool refreshing drink to snacks and pastries for a quick bite.

Best Countertop Display Refrigerator for your Business

We have compiled a list of some of the best options for countertop display refrigerators available in 2022.

KoolMore CDC-4C-BK 27″ Commercial Countertop Refrigerator Display Case

Top Pick: Housed in bright LED lighting and four-sided glass housing, this KoolMore unit can easily fit in a small space. You can control the refrigerator on a digital display with a temperature range of 32 to 53 Fahrenheit.

There are two adjustable chrome-plated rust-resistant shelves to display products of different sizes. And it is constructed from stainless steel and double pane tempered glass.

This unit has 4.6cu.ft. of storage, a dimension of 34.4 x 22.4 x 27 inches, and weighs 121.2 pounds.

KoolMore Commercial Countertop Refrigerator Display Case Merchandiser Black and Stainless Steel

OMCAN Commercial Countertop Refrigerated Display

Runner Up: A curved front design and a ventilated cooling system with a stainless-steel maintenance-free condenser keep this unit cold. And a digital controller controls the temperature between 32 to 53°F.

LED lights illuminate the interior, and two fully adjustable chrome-plated shelves can support up to 33 pounds each.

This unit is 5.65cu.ft., has a dimension of 22.5 x 35 x 22.5 inches, and weighs 156 pounds. The company provides a 1-year manufacturer warranty on parts and labor and five years on the compressor.

OMCAN 27157 RS-CN-0160 Commercial Countertop Refrigerated Display Case 44630

Marchia Refrigerated Countertop Display Case with LED

Best Value: This countertop display comes with two adjustable shelves and is ready to plug in and use right out of the box. Rather than vent warm air directly out the front, the Marchia unit directs the air up over the glass, eliminating fog or condensation.

This unit maintains temperatures between 33 F to 54.6 F and has a sliding, rear access drawer.

Marchia MDC100-B 27″ Refrigerated Countertop Display Case For Commercial Use

KoolMore Commercial Countertop Refrigerator Display

An automatic defrost feature with a digital control and display lets you maintain consistent temperatures ranging from 32 to 53°F in this countertop display refrigerator. A durable double pane front curved glass and black exterior creates a sleek design. The interior has two adjustable wire shelves and bright LEDs, providing strong illumination for your products.

This unit has 3.6cu.ft. of storage, a dimension of 26.8 x 17 x 26.6 inches, and weighs 86.2 pounds. Automatic defrost and digital temperature control maintains a consistent temperature range.

KoolMore CDC-4C-BK Commercial Countertop Refrigerator Display Case Merchandiser with LED Lighting – 3.6 cu. ft.

INTSUPERMAI Glass Bakery Display Case

This display features warm LED lighting which it claims improves the look of the food items within. The double-layer tempered glass prevents external heat from entering the case while keeping the desired humidity inside.

This display case offers about 3.5cu. ft. capacity. The three glass shelves can support up to 33 lbs each and the case maintains a temperature of 32-53.6?.

INTSUPERMAI Glass Bakery Display Case 28″ Countertop Refrigerated Cake Showcase

KoolMore 35? NSF Commercial Display Refrigerator Countertop1217

A maintenance-free condenser powers this KoolMore refrigerator to keep the temperature between 32 to 53°F. You can control the settings on the digital display to keep your food fresh.

The interior has bright LED top lighting, and it is all housed with curved glass in the front and a full-service rear sliding door to load the cooler. And the shelving consists of two adjustable chrome-plated rust-resistant shelves so you can showcase products of different sizes.

This unit is 5.6cu.ft., has a dimension of 27.4 x 22.8 x 26.7 inches, and weighs 145.5 pounds.

KoolMore – CDC-5C-BK 35? NSF Commercial Countertop Refrigerator Display Case Merchandiser with LED Lighting – 5.6 cu. ft.

HayWHNKN 28inch Countertop Display Refrigerator 1139

This unit locks the internal air-conditioning more evenly and effectively using its air-cooled technology. This is made possible with the double-layer hollow heat-insulating glass doors, which also block strong light and heat from the outside. The inner layer of the glass has a heating electric wire. This can be heated to remove the fog on the glass to keep the inside clearly visible.

The digital temperature control has an adjustment range from 32-53.6°F running on a more stable compressor. There are two adjustable wire racks capable of holding up to 33 pounds each and a white LED for illumination.

This unit has dimensions of 34 x 34 x 28 inches, 5.72cu ft., and weighs 150 pounds.

HayWHNKN 28inch Countertop Display Refrigerators Cake Showcase Bakery Display Cooler Cabinet Automatic Defrost White LED light

KoolMore Commercial Countertop Refrigerator Display Case Merchandiser 1101

This is another KoolMore with some of the same features as the others in this list. It also includes digital controls for automatic defrosting and ensuring a consistent temperature range between 32 and 53°F with its bottom-mounted compressor.

It has LED lighting on both sides of the glass, and two adjustable and removable wire shelves hold your products.

KoolMore CDC-3C-WH Commercial Countertop Refrigerator Display Case Merchandiser with LED Lighting – 3.6 cu. ft.

Summit Appliance SCR312L Countertop Beverage Refrigeration 570

This countertop beverage display aims to increase product visibility and maximize impulse sales – who can resist refreshing cold drinks, especially in the warm weather. This unit has a 2.5 cubic feet capacity and uses energy-efficient LED lighting for a bright display. There are two glass shelves and larger bottom for storing taller bottles.

This display refrigerator has a heat-safe glass door finished with stainless steel trim.

Summit Appliance SCR312L Countertop Beverage Refrigeration

TECHTONGDA Countertop Display Refrigerator

This display fridge features internal LED lights to catch your customers’ eyes and get them focused on your displayed goods. Its space-saving design at just 47 x 27.5 x 34.6 inches is said to be great for convenience stores, coffee shops, and cafes.

The tempered glass keeps your products clean and provides a germ-free environment, while the sliding back doors allow for easy service. The temperature range for this case is 39.2?-50?, and it has automatic defrost and digital temperature control.

TECHTONGDA Countertop Cooling Display Case Commercial Bakery Cabinet

NewAir Large Beverage Refrigerator Cooler with 224 Can Capacity

Another drink cooler, this countertop fridge by NewAir features color-changing LED lights to add some flair and ambiance to your drink display. The NewAir refrigerator is large enough to hold 224 cans of soda, beer, or other beverages, and has adjustable shelves for even more product storage options.

This drink refrigerator is made of stainless steel and offers 5.72 cubic feet of storage space. It has a digital touch display for temperature control, which can be set at 37 to 65 degrees. There is also an alarm that lets you know if too much cool air is escaping in case the door is accidentally left open.

NewAir Large Beverage Refrigerator Cooler Adjustable/Removable Shelves

Commercial Restaurant Refrigerated Countertop Case

Last on our list is this 4.20cu. ft. capacity model from Cooler Depot. This case has two chrome-plated wire interior shelves that you can adjust depending on the items you want to display.

This model is stainless steel with a curved glass display. The dimensions are 28″D x 23″W x 27″H.

Cooler Depot Commercial Restaurant Refrigerated Case for Countertop

How to Choose the Best Countertop Display Fridge for Your Small Business

There are different factors in choosing the right countertop display refrigerator for your business. This includes the products you sell, location, and amount of space, to name but a few. Identifying your needs will allow you to find a suitable unit for your business.

Size

The overall size of the display refrigerator is what will take up space on your countertop. Note the item’s dimensions before choosing so you don’t end up without enough room for it.

Cubic Feet (cu. ft.)

This is the term that expresses the capacity of refrigerators – how much they can hold inside.

Layout

Look for display units that can be configured easily to store your items, such as adjustable shelves.

Lighting

The light in the display is important for showing the product. White LED is the best option now. Look for units that let you change the bulbs easily without a service technician.

Visual Appeal

A clean design and nice color will attract customers and better showcase your products.

Fan Air Distribution System

This creates the best possible environment for the products by continually circulating air.

Temperature Range

The temperature range for your unit must be based on what you will display there. There are regulations for different foods, so make sure the unit can support the guidelines.

Eye-Level Display

A countertop display refrigerator optimizes the display of your products by making it easy for your customers to both see and grab the items. The unit you choose should be able to be set up at eye-level for most customers to maximize its potential for impulse sales.

Beyond the sales potential, a countertop display refrigerator also saves floor space. It is easy to restock and clean and allows you to identify your best sellers quickly.

How do display fridges work?

The fans are all that the countertop display refrigeration system relies on. The fans circulate cold air throughout the cabinet, keeping the goods refrigerated. They double as display cabinets since the glass allows the customer to view the products.

How much do countertop display refrigerators cost?

The items on our list, and many of those available elsewhere, can range in price from a few hundred dollars to well over a thousand dollars. Some have more capacity than others, which is the main reason for pricing differences.

How long does a display fridge last?

Most display refrigerators are built to last for 10 to 20 years. If you have any of the other issues on this list and your fridge is more than 10 years old, just replacing it will probably save you more money in the long run. Otherwise, you may spend money on repairs for a refrigerator that is already broken.

What can you sit a countertop display refrigerator on?

The countertop display fridge is an excellent addition to any café, bar, or restaurant, allowing you to exhibit a wide range of chilled items when full height or big display units are impractical. It can also be placed on a small table or the floor, although placing it on the floor removes it from eye level.

What is the most popular style of countertop display fridge?

The most popular style is the front-access countertop display refrigerator. They often feature a sliding or swinging door on the front and are used to store bottled and canned beverages as well as packaged food. These are little glass door merchandisers that are prevalent in retail settings.

