Best Countertop Display Units for Your Business in 2022

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Countertop displays organize a collection of items for your customers to browse and make selections. They help boost visibility and sales, as well as keep your inventory organized.

By placing counter displays near checkout counters, the chances of customers making impulse purchases increase dramatically. Countertop displays can also help increase brand awareness by highlighting the main features of the products that are being displayed. This can help reinforce your brand online and offline.

Countertop displays come in a wide range of sizes, styles, and materials, and only you can decide which one will best suit your business. If you are searching for countertop displays, here are a small number of styles and materials to give you an idea of what is available.

What is a Counter Top Display?

A countertop display is a visually appealing presentation on a counter, typically containing smaller things offered as impulse purchases. However, counter displays can be used to display any kind of product – not necessarily just impulse buys. A countertop display, due to its compact design, can be placed in the most strategic locations in your store, coffee shop, or other business to put your goods center stage.

More so, a countertop display is an excellent technique to merchandize your items since it places your goods at the optimal height to attract the attention of customers. Counter displays at eye level will guarantee your products are seen.

Benefits of Countertop Displays

Boosts Brand: countertop displays can help boost your brand in many ways. Displays strategically placed in front of the customer or visitor help the brand stay on the customer’s mind. Because these displays are so versatile, you can easily reconfigure your graphics and marketing message, creating a specific display for each audience you are trying to reach. They are more visible and are an ideal marketing tool that works 24/7.

Convenience: Your sales tactic should be grounded on providing convenience for your customers. The reasoning is simple, if a customer can get your product with relative ease, they buy. You do not need to place additional obstacles for your customers to find your product.

Customization: Use stickers, signage, paint, or anything else you can think of to customize your displays. You probably want them to stand out from other store fixtures, as they are meant to showcase specific products.

Use stickers, signage, paint, or anything else you can think of to customize your displays. You probably want them to stand out from other store fixtures, as they are meant to showcase specific products. Increase Revenue: Business is all about increasing revenues, and display stands for retail can influence how people buy. They help to boost in-store impulse purchases, thus putting you in a better position to capitalize on additional sales.

Low investment: Most displays come with a relatively low price tag and can potentially bring more revenue. Purchasing one or a few countertop displays to showcase products and catch customers' eyes can boost your sales and brand awareness.

Best Counter Top Displays of 2022

Torched Displays Rotating Counter Display Stand

Top Pick: This wooden 3-tier display standby Torched Displays is not only attractive but also allows you to display a wide selection of merchandise without taking up much space. Available in wooden and Ebony finishes, this stylish stand rotates 360 degrees at its base for maximum visibility.

You can display a wide variety of merchandise on the large 4.15″ wide shelves with clear front pockets. There are 12 windowed shelves in total. The stand is 9.25”L x 9.25”W x 17”H without a header, or 21” with a header.

Torched Displays Rotating Display Stand, 3 Tier 4-Sided Display Rack

Buy on Amazon

SSWBasics Double-Sided Counter Top Display

This basic spring clip countertop stand is ideal for impulse purchases at the checkout counter. Keep bags of chips, pretzels, or other bagged items at your point of sale area. Or get several of these counter displays for even more merchandise to be center stage.

This metal stand has 32 clips and is 9″W x 10″ D x 24″H. It weighs 12 pounds and has a sleek white finish.

SSWBasics Spring Clip Countertop Rack Double-Sided Display for Checkout Counter

Buy on Amazon

Mind Reader SNACKCAR Counter Display

Best Value: The Mind Reader SNACKCAR is a two-tiered, 360-degree carousel display that allows users to browse through an assortment of items. Made with food-safe plastic, this unit comes in at 14 x 14. 5 inches and offers 12 slots on top and large open bottom.

Weighing just three pounds, this is a perfect countertop for small spaces and can allow users to stack almost anything. This includes disposable coffee and teacups, lids, utensils, chips, protein bars, single-serve coffee pods, and much more.

Mind Reader SNACKCAR Supreme Snack organizer, 14 x 14.5 Round, Black

Buy on Amazon

MyGift Clear Glass & Brass Display Case

This countertop display box provides a decorative approach to showcasing your products. The brass and glass construction has 6 separate cubes in which you can put jewelry, makeup, or small trinkets. The hinged top lid comes with a latch and a metal chain to keep the lid from swinging back too far.

The approximate dimensions are 2.25 H x 9.0 W x 6.25 D inches, and it weighs 2.29 pounds.

MyGift Decorative Clear Glass & Brass Metal Frame 6 Compartment Counter Displays

Buy on Amazon

Masqudo Acrylic Display Store Fixtures

The Masqudo acrylic display stand is a simple yet effective riser countertop display shelf. You can maximize your countertop space by using the 2-in-1 stand as a three or four-tier display. This design allows you to place almost any small item you want your customer to see and purchase in your store quickly.

The display is 12×9 inches and weighs 3.9 pounds. It is made from sturdy acrylic material and does not require tools for setup.

Masqudo Acrylic Store Fixtures Display Stands 2 in 1

Buy on Amazon

Countertop Spinner Retail Table Top Display – change photo – product is black

This is a classic countertop spinner rack display with three tiers. The tiers are adjustable to allow you to accommodate different sized products There are 24 hooks and three tiers total, and the stand rotates 360 degrees.

It comes in at 2.5 pounds, and you can adjust the height up to 20.8 inches. It is made of sturdy black metal and will fit in nicely with other store fixtures.

Display Stand 2 Tier/3 Tier Countertop Spinner Rack Silver Metal for Malls, Showroom, Retail Store

Buy on Amazon

FixtureDisplays Wire Rack for Counter Display

This three-shelf open-spaced display rack has room for a lot of products and is perfect for the checkout counter at convenience and retail stores or coffee shops. At eight pounds and 23 x 23 x 13.3 inches, this metal stand is sturdy, and you can remove the shelves to create more space for larger items.

These counter displays ship flat to save on shipping costs. The shelves are removable, and there are levelers to stabilize the feet so they won’t tip over on the counter.

FixtureDisplays Store Fixtures with 3 Open Shelves

Buy on Amazon

Mind Reader 11 Compartment Counter Top display for Coffee

This one-piece coffee condiment organizer is made from food-safe plastic and is the perfect solution for keeping your coffee drink supplies organized and in one place. Two tiers allow you to store cups as well as sugar packets, tea bags, stirrers, and more. Alternately, it can be used at soda fountains or other snack areas.

This counter display is 9. 8″L x 18. 19″D x 6. 57″H and weighs just 2 pounds.

Mind Reader 11 Compartment Countertop display for Coffee Shop

Buy on Amazon

VIVO 3 Tray Acrylic Display Case

Showcase your baked goods with this VIVO countertop display. It consists of 3 sturdy removable shelves and one set of doors, keeping your baked goods protected and allowing for self-service when necessary.

This countertop display is made from durable, clear acrylic, so your items will have maximum visibility. The rear door locks and a key is included. VIVO offers a 1-year manufacturer’s warranty on this shelf.

VIVO 3 Tray Commercial Countertop Pastry Display with Removable Shelves

Buy on Amazon

Four Tier Acrylic Riser Display Shelf with Lights

These four shelved display shelves have an added element – they light up. Available in clear, pink. blue or yellow lights, this shelf can put the spotlight on your desserts, jewelry, candles, or any product you’d like to display. You can also opt to not use the lights.

This shelf is made from durable acrylic and has a transparent step design. Each acrylic shelf is 12″ long and 3.15 “wide, the height between two tiers is 2″, total height is 6.”

Acrylic Riser Clear Tiered Stand for Display with Light

Buy on Amazon

What to Look for in Counter Displays

With all of the options out there, figuring out which counter displays will work for you can be overwhelming. What products do you plan to feature on the display? Do you want the display counters to blend in with other store fixtures or stand out? Will your products fit on the display in a visually pleasing way?

You’ll want to get whichever counter displays best fit your space and products. Here are the important factors to consider while shopping for display boxes:

Easy to Assemble and Use

Your displays should not require complicated instructions. Most are pre-assembled or require very little assembly – be sure to check the specific product information to find out about assembly.

Size

When you purchase your displays, you need to ensure you have sufficient space for them in your store or office. You also need to make sure the shelves or boxes you choose have ample space for the products you want to display.

Visibility

The purpose of counter displays is to make sure that your products stand out. Your display boxes or shelves should be easy to see and stand out to customers. Some shelves have places to add signage or labels, which can further grab customers’ attention. Also, where in your retail store you put your countertop display will affect visibility.

Sturdiness

It is essential that your retail displays can hold your products without falling apart. Make sure to select something made from sturdy, durable materials. It is also wise to make sure the units you select are easy to clean, as they will be handled frequently.

Return policy

Just in case the display you purchase does not meet your needs, check to see if there is a warranty or return policy on the item.

