Best First Aid Kits for Businesses in 2022

Emergencies can and do occur anytime and anywhere without warning in a place of business. If said emergency requires a first-aid kit, having fully equipped equipment to address minor injuries or illness is essential.

When it comes to regulations, all industries must comply with OSHA 29 CFR 1910.151 no matter what kind of work employees perform. This rule states, “Adequate first aid supplies shall be readily available” in 29 CFR 1910.151(b). However, the first aid program needs to correspond to the hazards specific to the workplace. An office and a construction site are entirely different, and the first aid protocol needs to consider that.

It is important to remember the goal of a first-aid kit is to provide basic first aid care or take care of an injured person until emergency care arrives.

All the first aid kits on this list are Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and/or American National Standards Institute (ANSI) compliant.

What Kind of First Aid Kit do You Need for Business?

There are different requirements for different industries as to which type of first aid kits your business should have. Please refer to the websites listed below for specific information.

OSHA First Aid Kit Requirements 2022 List

OSHA has different requirements for different industries, but it does require all workplaces to provide access to basic first aid supplies. The types of supplies required vary by workplace type. For a full list of required items broken down by industry, please visit OSHA’s website here.

ANSI First Aid Kit Requirements 2022 List

The ANSI, or American National Standards Institute is the main organization supporting the development of technology standards in the United States. ANSI has recently updated its standards for all class a and class b first aid kits. Effective beginning in October 2022, the following updates will be enforced in workplace first aid kits:

A foil blanket will be mandatory

More specificity for tourniquets

Greater guidance on bleeding control kits

Enhanced workplace hazard assessment

For a full list of resources about ANSI requirements, check out their website at ansi.org.

Best Workplace First Aid Kits

Fortunately, there is a wide array of first aid kits available to purchase. Some are large metal cabinets while others are small plastic containers. Also, not all first aid kits come with medication. We have rounded up some of the best picks from Amazon to help you find the right first aid kit for your business.

Rapid Care First Aid 3 Shelf All-Purpose First Aid Cabinet

Top Pick: This large, well-stocked first aid kit is ANSI and OSHA compliant. The cabinet is made of durable steel and is wall-mounted, with a handle for easy carrying. The 1000-plus pieces can treat a variety of injuries and are boxed, labeled, and color-coded for easy identification and storage. A wall-mounted First Aid sign also comes with this kit.

Rapid Care First Aid 80098 3 Shelf All-Purpose First Aid Kit Cabinet

Rapid Care First Aid 4 Shelf All-Purpose Extra Wide First Aid Cabinet/Trauma Center

Runner Up: This kit’s 1,063 first aid and medical supplies can service 250 people. It comes with a tourniquet, blood stopper, reusable splints, trauma pads, scissors, bandages, and an assortment of medications. The kit meets ANSI 2015 Class B standards and OSHA guidelines.

Rapid Care First Aid 865-15-1F 4 Shelf All-Purpose Extra Wide First Aid Cabinet/Trauma Center, ANSI 2015 Class B+

Thrive First Aid Kit, 291 Pieces – Essential Hospital Quality Medical Supplies

Best Value: This kit has all of the essential first aid supplies, including complying with OSHA and ANSI standards. Though no medicine is included, this kit has high-quality bandages, gauze pads, tapes, burn gel, gloves, scissors, wipes, an ice pack, whistle, safety pins, and blanket, all in a durable water-resistant, highly visible red bag. The bag is large enough to hold other medical supplies as well.

Thrive First Aid Kits, 291 Pieces – Essential Hospital Quality Medical Supplies

First Aid Only 195 Piece First Aid Kit

Not all OSHA or ANSI-compliant first aid kits have to be big. This kit from First Aid Only is 10.75 x 3 x 11 inches and a little under a pound. But it is still OSHA compliant. It includes 195 essential first aid supplies to treat minor injuries for 50 people.

First Aid Only 195 Piece First Aid Kit, OSHA Compliant

Workplace OSHA Approved First Aid Kit 5 Shelf Deluxe by MFASCO

The deluxe first aid kit by MFASCO provides over 1400 pieces of first aid supplies, including single-dose medications. This large metal kit is 33 x 20 x 7 inches and is said to be easy to wipe down and clean. This kit meets the new OSHA and ANSI standards for the workplace.

Workplace OSHA Approved First Aid Kit 5 Shelf Deluxe by MFASCO

Be Smart Get Prepared – 351 Piece First Aid Cabinet

This comprehensive kit meets and exceeds OSHA ANSI/ ISEA 2015 guidelines for 100 people. You will find sterile eyewash, antibiotic ointment, burn cream, instant cold compress, and first aid guides in English and Spanish in the kit. The case has tilting shelves to access the items in the box easily.

Be Smart Get Prepared – 351 Piece First Aid Kit – Exceeds OSHA ANSI/ISEA Standards for 100 People

Rapid Care First Aid with 16 oz Eye Wash Station with First Aid Kit

Some industries require an eyewash station. This kit is OSHA/ANSI and FDA compliant for eyewash, and it also includes a 25-person first aid kit. The eyewash kit comes with a 16 oz bottle of a sterile isotonic buffered solution.

You can use it to flush or rinse eyes to clear dust, chemicals, and other foreign material and relieve itching and burning of eyes and skin.

Rapid Care First Aid, 16 oz Eye Wash Station with First Aid Kit, OSHA/ANSI & FDA Compliant

M2 BASICS 350 Piece Emergency First Aid Kit

This heavy-duty plastic kit comes with over 350 pieces of first aid supplies to treat the most common workplace injuries. The two-layer case can store large and small items and features tilting shelves for easy access. This case is mountable and comes with a hardcover first aid guide.

M2 BASICS 350 Piece Emergency First Aid Kit

Rapid Care First Aid 25 person 166 Piece ANSI/OSHA Compliant First Aid Kit

Rapid Care’s 166-piece first aid kit is compliant with ANSI standards and meets or exceeds federal OSHA regulations. It has enough supplies included for up to 25 people and comes in a moisture-resistant poly case.

Rapid Care First Aid 166 Piece ANSI/OSHA Compliant First Aid Kit in Wall Mountable Case

NOVAMEDIC Compact First Aid 10 Person Kit

Another compact kit, this NOVAMEDIC first aid kit is perfectly sized to hold an array of essential medical supplies, yet compact enough to easily fit into a desk drawer. It also has a wall mount on the top of the case so it can be hung up anywhere. This 5″x3″x8” kit comes with 102 pieces of common first aid supplies.

NOVAMEDIC Compact 10-person first aid kits with 102 Pieces Medical Supplies & Essentials

OSHA Class B First Aid Kit Plastic Box by MFASCO

This is an ANSI and OSHA-approved class b first aid kit. Included are gloves, eye pads, hand sanitizer, burn spray, burn dressing, and more. This small plastic kit measures 9.5 x 9.5 x 3 inches deep and has a rubber gasket to keep out moisture and dust

OSHA Class B First Aid Kits Plastic Box by MFASCO

OSHA Class A 2 Shelf Metal First Aid Kit

This class A first aid kit comes with over 400 pieces of first aid supplies and equipment, including extra cold packs, cold spray and Water Jel burn gel, making this a good kit for restaurants and other businesses where burns may occur. This first aid box has a door pouch storing smaller first aid items like tweezers and nitrile gloves. The overall dimensions are 17 x 13 x 6 inches and the kit weighs 11 pounds. It is designed to be wall-mounted.

First Aid Kits 2 Shelf Metal Cabinet OSHA Class A by MFASCO

Things to Consider About Emergencies and a First Aid Kit

You should hold emergency drills regularly to keep your employees safe as a business. This includes going through a first aid kit to learn what is in it and how to use the tools. Providing first aid training for your employees is also wise. Check and see if any local organizations offer workplace first aid training or similar programs. Another idea is to form a safety committee or designate a safety officer to assist in organizing emergency drills, keeping track of supplies, etc.

The goal is to be prepared when there is an emergency so you can help each other.

Expiration date: Regularly check the supplies in your first aid to make sure they are not expired. Expired medication can have unintended consequences. These days it is easy enough to set a reminder on your computer or app on your phone.

Regularly check the supplies in your first aid to make sure they are not expired. Expired medication can have unintended consequences. These days it is easy enough to set a reminder on your computer or app on your phone. Keep the kit in the same place all the time: There is nothing worse than not finding the kit when you most need it. Make keeping and replenishing first aid kits a company policy in your place of business. A First Aid Station sign is also recommended.

There is nothing worse than not finding the kit when you most need it. Make keeping and replenishing first aid kits a company policy in your place of business. A First Aid Station sign is also recommended. Consider specialized kits for your industry: Beyond a regular first aid kit, consider a specialized kit if certain hazards are specific to your industry.

Beyond a regular first aid kit, consider a specialized kit if certain hazards are specific to your industry. Restock used items: Some items will likely run out before others. So, make sure to check your supply regularly.

Some items will likely run out before others. So, make sure to check your supply regularly. First aid kit information guide: Make sure the information guide in the first aid kit comes from a reliable source. Moreover, go over it so you can learn the basics of first aid. This will make it easier to help the injured person under the stress of an emergency.

It is worth mentioning a first aid kit is not a mobile trauma center. But a quality kit should treat minor traumatic injuries such as burns, cuts, stings, splinters, sprains, abrasions, and strains. You can also get some heavy-duty kits suitable for EMTs. You should also consider how near or far you are from emergency services.

What are the different types of First Aid kits?

There are four different types of first aid kit containers:

Type 1 – Intended to be stationary or mounted; for general indoor use

Type 2 – Portable and should have a carrying handle; also for general indoor use

Type 3 – Portable with a wall mounting option; for mobile, indoor, and sheltered outdoor use

Type 4 – Portable but must have a mounting option, be waterproof and meet certain requirements for corrosion; commonly found in construction and transportation industries

What are Class A first aid kits?

Class A first aid kits contain basic first aid supplies to treat common injuries such as cuts, scrapes, and minor burns. These kits are most common in smaller, low-risk workplaces such as offices.

What are Class B first aid kits?

Class B kits contain a wider array of supplies to treat workplace injuries. Often times this means having a larger quantity of certain items available, such as burn dressing. This website gives a great list of the types of items needed for both classes of first aid kits.

What kinds of items can be found in first aid kits?

Certain items should be stocked in all first aid kits. Here are a few:

Different sized sterile gauze pads

Antiseptic wipes

A mask or breathing barrier

Adhesive bandages in several sizes

A splint

What is the minimum number of first aid kits that should be provided in the workplace?

Most first aid kits display the number of people that can be treated with the available supplies. However, you may want to have multiple first aid kits available, or at the very least, keep your supplies well-stocked so you never run out.

How often do first aid supplies need to be checked?

Check your supplies frequently for items that need to be restocked as well as expired items. A good practice is to set a reminder on your computer or phone so you never forget.

