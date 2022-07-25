Project Management Courses for You

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Every task is a project, in business and personal life. Every project requires a strategic approach from its conception to execution. These strategic approaches involve using different skills, tools, and schedules to achieve the desired goal. Project management courses provide these skills that enable you to run your operation efficiently.

Project Management Courses

Do you need to learn Project Management? If you do, you will be able to successfully address the different phases of a project to ensure their completion. This includes:

Resource Management

Agility

Better Budgeting

Leadership Skills

Leadership Skills: from motivating employees and coworkers to adopting and deriving new strategies on the go, it is the responsibility of the project manager to run a swift operation. Leadership plays the biggest role in managing projects. It is mandatory to have leadership skills specifically designed for managing projects.

Resource Management: in every project, resources are limited and need to be used in an optimized manner. Online Project Management courses enable you to properly handle a project’s resources with the skills you need.

Agility: in different stages a project’s plan or methodologies might change, in times of change it’s mandatory for the leader of the project to come up with quick responses. These online courses give you the necessary abilities to be agile and adapt to the changes.

Better Budgeting: National and global economic conditions result in market instability and price fluctuations. Proper budgeting allows you to resist any changes that might occur during the span of the project. And you can earn these skills by taking project management courses.

The Best Project Management Course

Project Management Fundamentals: teaches you how to apply project management theories. You will be able to build a Gantt chart and use PMP or PMI method to do project management. The course also briefs you on the 12-step process: defining a project, listing the tasks, estimating, posting, Gantt charts, resources, risk analysis, monitoring process, monitoring costs, adjusting a plan, and reviewing it.

Best Project Management Courses for Beginners

Online project management courses are offered for different entry levels beginner, intermediate and expert. These courses are also prepared to accommodate specific specializations in project management. Here are the best beginner project management courses

Learn Project Management for Beginners: Level One Course

Starting with the fundamentals of project management, the level one course will discuss the various project management process groups. The lessons also explain what makes a project, initiating a project, panning a project, and staffing a project. Moreover, it will explain the responsibilities of the project manager.

The Complete Project Management Fundamentals Course + CERT

This 11-hour-long project management fundamentals course, briefly explains the basics of project management and the phases of a project. You will learn planning, scheduling, budgeting, agile methodologies, and risk assessment. The lesson then expands the project management toolkit including agile/scrum and digital collaboration and coordination. In addition, it contains real-life examples led by the instructors and a digital certificate of completion.

Project Management Essentials

Project Management Essentials teaches you the important concepts of project management, the stages of project management, and the duties of the project manager. You will understand how project management applies to small and very small projects. What makes a good project manager, risk management planning, and closing a project are also covered in the course.

Intermediate Project management courses

Advancing in project management you will be able to answer the questions such as how to select a project management methodology? What project management methodologies should you use? What is PMP certification? The following online project management courses help you do that.

Project Changes and Closing (PMI – PMP)

Project Changes and Closing (PMI – PMP) is specifically designed to teach you how to deal with change during the project. It introduces and expands the integrated change control process and helps you recognize different configuration management activities. In the same manner, it will explain how to close a project and the phase of a project. It is also one of the project management professional (PMP) certification courses.

Agile Project Management in 30 Minutes

This crash course, Agile Project Management, defines and describes what agile project management is and the perks of using agile management methodology. In 30 minutes you will earn core elements of agile, present the idea to project members, implementation of agile in your project, and evaluate your agility.

The Project Management Course: Beginner to PROject Manager

Beginner to PROject Manager Course is made up of case studies with more than 15 templates and practical documents, and Microsoft Excel for project management tutorial. Both agile and waterfall project management are discussed briefly. You will learn what Scrum is and how to perform it. And finally, you will be able to choose which project management methodology you should use.

Advanced/ Expert Level Project Management Courses

PMP Certification Exam Preparation (PMBOK + Practice Exams)

PMP Certification Exam Preparation (PMBOK + Practice Exams) is a prep course that covers everything you need to study, sit, and pass the PMI PMP certification exam. The 30-hour long course is updated for 2022 and gives you the required 35 PDUs/contact hours upon completion. On top of that, there are two practice exams to prepare you.

Comparing Agile vs Waterfall Project Management

Comparing Agile vs Waterfall Project Management course is prepared by two experts of Agile and Waterfall project management. It dives into Agile and Waterfall and shows you how to choose between these methods using examples of real projects. Examples also include reasons why projects might have failed.

CAPM Certification: Ultimate CAPM Exam Prep

The Ultimate CAPM Exam prep course is a course that gets you ready for the Certified Associate Project management (CAPM) exam by providing the required 23 contact hours (PDUs). The course also contains 2 CPAM exams and more than 1,000 prep questions, and real-world project examples. It also covers all 5 project management process groups and the 10 project knowledge areas.

Are there any certifications for online project management courses?

There are several professional certifications (PMP) and CAPM courses

Other than that, all the courses listed above award you with a certificate of completion

How much do project management courses cost?

Project management online for Beginners costs an average of $75, the intermediate courses on average are $85, and the Advanced courses cost an average of $100

What assurances are there?

For every course offered by Udemy, there is a 30-day money-back guarantee. in addition, you will get lifetime access to learning materials and videos both on mobile and television.

Do the big companies use these courses?

Big companies such as Nasdaq, box, NetApp, and Volkswagen have offered these courses to their employees.