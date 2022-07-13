Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra on Amazon

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

After lots of speculation, it is now evident that Samsung will be carrying the Samsung Galaxy Note series legacy through the S22 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Amazon is an amped-up Galaxy Note with a massive 6.8-inch display, 1440p resolution, a faster built-in S Pen, faster charging, and lots of camera improvements.

The base model comes with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM, while the top-end version comes with 12GB RAM and 1TB storage. Below is a quick review of the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Amazon phones.

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Amazon Phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB Unlocked Phone

Top Pick: The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB is the perfect phone for anyone that needs a lot of storage space. This Phantom Black phone carries all the state-of-the-art features that the Samsung Ultra phone has to offer. It comes with a 6.8-inch display that is a little larger than the 6.6-inch screen available on the S22 Plus. It also features the super-fast S pen and a stacked array of powerful cameras at the back. It also comes with IP68 rated Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the front and back. This phone works with all carriers.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB Unlocked Phone

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 512GB Unlocked Phone

Runner Up: Check out the Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra 512GB If you require a little more space than what the 256GB offers. This unlocked phone works with all carriers and also comes with a dual SIM capability so you can have your business and home lines all in one phone. This phone also comes with 12GB RAM which makes it faster than the base model. All the other features such as 5G, a bright display, and the S pen are all available.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 512GB Unlocked Phone

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB – T-Mobile

Best Value: Besides being a renewed phone, this S22 Ultra phone packs all the firepower and features that you want in a modern phone including night mode video and photo capturing abilities, a screen that adapts to the light according to your environment, and 5G connectivity. This phantom black S22 Ultra phone is locked to T-Mobile and not compatible with any other carrier.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB – T-Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB Unlocked Phone

While the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra unlocked phone is the base model for the Ultra series, it still packs some amazing features, including night mode which allows you to record every single moment regardless of the light settings. The Ultra also makes everything pop with a bright display so you can enjoy your shots, video editing or your favorite TV show. Despite it being the base model, it still has a really fast processor (8GB RAM) and it is also compatible with the 5G technology and accommodates up to two SIM cards at a time.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB Unlocked Phone

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB Unlocked Phone

The Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra 256GB costs 100 bucks more than the base model but you also get to double the storage space. It features all the features the amazing features available in the Ultra including the iconic S pen, fast 45Watts charging, super-bright display, 5G cellular technology, and it is also dual SIM. This unlocked phone also works with all carriers.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB Unlocked phone

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB – Renewed

For almost half of the price of a new S22, you can get this renewed Ultra 256GB that’s still in excellent condition. These renewed phones are available in six different colors ranging from sky blue to burgundy. The phone comes with a built-in S pen that you can use to edit videos and photos with pinpoint accuracy. The Galaxy S22 Ultra adaptive screen automatically optimizes color and brightness, and the night mode allows you to capture crystal clear videos and pictures no matter the lighting.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB

Poetic Revolution Case for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Protect your investment by getting Poetic Revolution case for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. This impact resistant case is made of military grade materials. It features extra raised corners and lips that keeps the screen safe from drops. It also features a built-in kickstand for hands-free viewing and a built-in screen protector, and you also get an extra front frame if you prefer using your own screen protector. This case is available in brown, light pink, maroon red, black, and navy blue colors.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra waterproof?

The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra all have an official IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. It is however important to note that the S22 series are water-resistant and not waterproof. The ‘6’ in IP68 means the S22 is fully sealed against dirt, dust, and sand. The ‘8’ implies that the Galaxy S22 can survive up to 1.5m of water submersion for up to 30 minutes. You should therefore not actively try to get the phone wet, but in case that accidentally happens, you can rest easy knowing your phone will survive just fine.

What to Look for When Buying the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a huge phone with lots of features that you would need from a top-end android phone. Here are a few things to consider when looking Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Amazon.

Unlocked: For added flexibility, you need a phone that’s unlocked and operates with all carriers.

For added flexibility, you need a phone that’s unlocked and operates with all carriers. Storage and Performance: The more storage capacity in gigabytes (GB) you have, the more photos and videos you can store. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Amazon phones range from 128GB to 1TB. The speed also ranges from 8GB RAM to 12GB RAM.

The more storage capacity in gigabytes (GB) you have, the more photos and videos you can store. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Amazon phones range from 128GB to 1TB. The speed also ranges from 8GB RAM to 12GB RAM. Budget: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Amazon renewed phones tend to be more affordable than the new options. You however need to make sure the phone is in good condition.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Amazon renewed phones tend to be more affordable than the new options. You however need to make sure the phone is in good condition. Battery: The S22 Ultra comes with a 5000mAh battery that’s paired with an efficient screen and 4nm chipset for good battery life. While this is good, the battery does not last anywhere near as long as the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The S22 Ultra comes with a 5000mAh battery that’s paired with an efficient screen and 4nm chipset for good battery life. While this is good, the battery does not last anywhere near as long as the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Features: Consider your phone use and must-have features. If you are regularly taking photos, then you will love the Ultra’s night mode feature and the super-fast S pen that allows you to edit photos and videos on the go.

