10 Tips for Building and Maintaining a Successful Small Business Team

Building a successful small business team comes with many challenges – especially in 2022. But it’s not just about recruiting and hiring. It also requires getting the most out of your current employees. Here are tips for accomplishing these team goals from members of the online small business community.

Streamline and Automate Recruitment

Recruiting new team members can be quite time-consuming. However, implementing systems may help you save time while still bringing in your ideal candidates. Mark Jones of Process Street details essential elements of recruitment processes in this post.

Successfully Lead a Freelance Team

Today’s small business teams aren’t always made up of traditional employees. Many companies work with freelancers instead. Leading the modern workforce requires different skills and strategies. Learn how to lead freelance teams in this SMB CEO post by Ivan Widjaya.

Improve Employees’ Workday Productivity

Once you’ve hired some team members for your business, you hope they’ll get significant work done each day. However, they may need some support to reach optimal productivity. Get tips for increasing team output in this Poptin post by Tomer Aharon.

Aid Creativity and Productivity

Creativity is another important quality to foster within your small business team. Employees should have the freedom necessary to develop and share their own ideas to help your company grow. So how can you foster this along with productivity? Anna Fox discusses in this Curatti blog post.

Enlist Trust and Power for True Leadership

Effective leaders are able to leverage their power while also building trust within their team. So how can you create these qualities and use them to your advantage in a business environment? Marty Zwilling of Startup Professionals Musings elaborates in this post.

Understand Your Employee Engagement Numbers

Engaged employees tend to get more done and care more about doing their jobs effectively. In order to foster engagement, it helps to first understand the landscape. Piyush Shah shares various employee engagement statistics in this Jobillico post.

Evaluate Your Own Executive Job Search

Many business owners start out in corporate America. So you may already be familiar with the job search process. If you’re in the midst of a frustrating executive job search, read this post by Joel Libava of The Franchise King for some thoughts on jumping into business ownership.

Learn from Other Entrepreneurs

Whether you’re building a team or creating new business strategies, it’s always beneficial to learn from others who have been there before. Documentaries can be a great educational source. In this 99signals post, Sandeep Mallya shares several options for entrepreneurs. And BizSugar members chimed in here.

Make Your Small Business Appear Professional

Your company’s reputation and first impression can help you attract the right candidates and customers. Every company has different goals. But it’s usually beneficial to cultivate a professional appearance. Learn more about making this happen in this Small Biz Viewpoints post by Harry and Sally Vaishnav.

Consider Renting Office Space

More and more businesses are choosing to operate remotely. But physical office spaces still offer plenty of benefits for business owners and teams. If you’re considering where to run your business and collaborate with your team, read this Small Biz Tipster post by Lisa Sicard for benefits of renting office space.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.