30 Business Ideas for Stay-at-Home Moms

Staying at home with kids is a full-time job on its own. But many moms also want to make extra money online or with a home-based business idea. If you’re looking for the perfect stay-at-home mom business ideas, read on for some options.

What is a Mompreneur?

A mompreneur is any mom who also runs a business. The term is often applied to those who run companies that serve other moms, or those who serve as the primary caregiver for their children.

Business Opportunities for Stay-at-Home Moms in 2022

Technology has opened lots of opportunities for stay-at-home moms and anyone looking to run a business remotely. You can run a company completely online and enjoy time flexibility to complete tasks while the kids are napping or entertaining themselves.

Read more: 21 Successful Mom Entrepreneurs to Inspire You

Why You Should Consider Starting Your Own Business as a Stay-at-Home Parent

Some aspiring small business owners who are also parents may consider waiting until their children are grown or away at school. However, here are some reasons why you should start a business while staying home with the kids:

Earn extra income: Most families with a parent who stays home live off one income. However, if you can build a lucrative business from home or during a partner’s off-hours, you can increase your family’s resources significantly.

Most families with a parent who stays home live off one income. However, if you can build a lucrative business from home or during a partner’s off-hours, you can increase your family’s resources significantly. Demonstrate work ethic to your kids: If your kids see you working hard at something you love, they may emulate you and create their own career opportunities in the future.

If your kids see you working hard at something you love, they may emulate you and create their own career opportunities in the future. Enjoy a flexible schedule: Home-based business ideas often allow you to work on your own schedule. You can run your business while the kids sleep, go to school, or enjoy fun activities.

Home-based business ideas often allow you to work on your own schedule. You can run your business while the kids sleep, go to school, or enjoy fun activities. Get your kids involved: As they get older, certain business opportunities may even create family bonding opportunities. For example, your kids may weigh in on your web design options or help you prepare decorations for an event you’re planning.

As they get older, certain business opportunities may even create family bonding opportunities. For example, your kids may weigh in on your web design options or help you prepare decorations for an event you’re planning. Do something for yourself: Stay-at-home parents spend most of their time taking care of others. Creating your own business opportunity can help you reclaim some of your individuality, creativity, and sense of purpose outside your family.

Best Business Ideas for Mompreneurs

Here are the top home businesses for moms interested in offering profitable products or services online.

1. Freelance Writing Business

As a freelance writer, you contract with publications to create content or articles as needed. There are a few ways to structure this business. Some writers work with just one or two companies on an ongoing basis. Others market their writing skills on a wider scale and work with clients for short projects.

2. Proofreading Business

If you’re more interested in editing, start your own proofreading service. You can serve online publications, print journals, or authors. Proofreaders may charge an hourly rate or per project.

3. Bookkeeping Business

For those with a financial background, keep books for local businesses. Stay in touch remotely and use bookkeeping software to run operations from your home office.

4. Virtual Assistant

Virtual assistants serve other businesses with various services, from scheduling to drafting emails. You can work with one large client or several, depending on your time availability.

Read more: Small Business Ideas for Beginners

5. Direct Sales

Direct sales contract with larger companies to sell products. Alternatively, some offer multi-level marketing opportunities where you purchase products yourself and then sell them to others.

6. Social Media Manager

Social media managers schedule content and interact with followers on clients’ social media accounts. Create your own website and social media profiles to market your services to other companies.

7. Personal Training Business

Those with a fitness background can serve personal training clients online thanks to video chatting platforms. You just need a home gym and computer to start this type of business.

8. Consulting Business

If you have experience with business, marketing, or other technical skills, work with clients remotely as a consultant. These professionals usually give clients the knowledge and tools to improve operations on their own, rather than offering ongoing services.

More Great Home Business Ideas for Moms

There are tons of diverse opportunities for making money as stay-at-home parents. Whether looking for an online business idea or something that you can run with your kids, here are some opportunities to consider.

9. Course Writing Business

Online courses generally include multiple videos or written lessons on a particular subject. Offer your online course for sale on your own site or a platform like Udemy; then students can work through the content at their own pace.

10. Online Store

There are tons of products you can sell online, from t-shirts to tech devices. Manage your own inventory from home or use a fulfillment or drop shipping service to simplify operations.

11. Graphic Design Business

Graphic designers help businesses create logos and marketing materials. You can work with clients online to keep all your operations remote.

12. At-Home Daycare

While caring for your own children, provide the same care to other kids in your neighborhood in exchange for a daily or weekly fee.

13. Dog Walking Business

If you love getting out for walks with your family, walk local dogs in your neighborhood. This business model allows you to get your kids involved, especially if they love animals.

14. Craft Business

If you’re looking for business ideas that fit a creative market, make your own products by hand and sell them online or at local craft fairs.

15. Event Planning Business

Help individuals and businesses in your community plan special events. You can easily contact vendors and organize schedules from home.

16. Tutoring Business

Work with students online to help them with specific subjects or test prep.

17. Wholesale Baking Business

If you love baking, make cookies and cakes to sell to local bakeries. You may need a special license to sell food made in your home kitchen, so check with your local health authority.

18. Stock Photography Business

Photographers can take photos of various subjects and sell them on stock photo websites. These sites often offer a portion of each sale, so this is a popular way to earn passive income.

19. Digital Product Sales

Instead of dealing with lots of physical products from an eCommerce store, sell digital products like printable art or workbook pages that customers can download immediately.

20. YouTuber

Create your own YouTube channel about your family or another subject you’re passionate about. Then earn income from ad sharing or sponsored content.

21. Social Media Influencer

Similarly, focus on growing your own social media presence and work with brands you love to provide sponsorship opportunities.

22. Podcaster

For those who prefer an audio format, podcasting allows you to share content you care about. Then offer sponsored ads within each show.

23. Affiliate Marketing

Affiliate marketers earn a commission from each sale made when they direct followers to a site via an affiliate link. This is a popular passive income stream for bloggers or influencers.

24. Content Marketing Service

Offer writing services to businesses that want to start a blog or build a robust online presence.

25. Vacation Rental Business

If you have the resources to purchase properties in a popular tourist destination, rent those spaces on sites like Airbnb or VRBO. You’ll need to maintain those properties regularly or work with a management company to get them ready for new guests.

26. Meal Prep Service

Those who love cooking may offer prepared meals to clients, especially those looking to save time and eat more healthy foods.

27. Catering Service

Alternatively, focus on serving meals at special events like weddings or fundraisers. Complete lots of the prep work at home and then do the bulk of the work on weekends.

28. Alterations Service

For those with sewing skills, alter clothing and hem curtains for local customers from your own home.

29. Laundry Service

Similarly, you can offer laundry services like washing, stain removal, and pressing. Either let customers pick up their items or deliver them to each person’s home.

30. Web Design Business

If you have the technical skills to design and build websites, help businesses create their own online presence in exchange for a fee. Create your own website with an online portfolio to showcase your work.

What Business Idea Can you Do While Staying Home?

There are numerous online business ideas you can run from home while creating your own hours. For example, offer freelance services like writing, marketing, or web design where you serve other businesses. You can also start your own eCommerce site or offer services directly to consumers, like dog walking or laundry and alterations.

Which Home Business Is Most Profitable?

Many home-based businesses can be profitable since they often don’t come with high overhead costs like retail or office space. There are several that can be started with little to no investment, including freelance writing, web design services, and VA business, all of which can be profitable quickly.