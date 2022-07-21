Small businesses can now enable their customers to make purchases directly from the chats feature on Instagram.

Your Customers Can Now Buy Items Right from Instagram Chat

New features recently announced by Mark Zuckerberg include the ability to track an order as well as make the purchase in chats. Qualified businesses will be able to confirm purchases, create payment requests and collect payment.

New Options for Small Business Customers

The new chats purchase ability can only benefit small businesses who have an Instagram presence. When a business owner or employee chats with a customer, they can now enable the customer to make their purchase without leaving the chat.

Now when a business receives a question about a product, they will be able to answer quickly and try to push the sale through with direct communication and encouragement.

Same Chat to Talk, Buy and Track

On the About FB website, Meta explained the new features, saying: “Each week, one billion people message a business across our family of apps — whether it’s chatting with brands, browsing products, asking for support or interacting with stories. We want to help people start conversations with businesses they care about and help them find and buy products they love in an easy, seamless experience, right from the chat thread. That’s why today we’re introducing a new way to make a purchase on Instagram — right where you chat.”

They also explained how it works, adding: “When you’re chatting with a qualified small business on Instagram, you’ll now be able to make purchases without leaving the chat. For example, if you’re interested in a backpack, all you have to do is send a message to the business about the one you love. From there, you can chat about customizations — like adding your initials — and then place your order right in the chat. In that same chat thread, you’ll also be able to track your order and ask the business any follow-up questions.

“Finally, you’ll be able to use Meta Pay to complete purchases, making checkout even easier in just a few taps. And you can shop with confidence knowing that your payments are securely processed and your purchases are protected.”

Meta also said that when businesses are ready to set up their digital storefront, they can use Shops on Instagram and Facebook.

“As we look toward the next chapter of the internet and the metaverse, we’re looking forward to giving people more access to tools like payments in chat that will make people’s lives easier.”

Set-Up an Instagram Business Account

With over a billion people using Instagram, and most of those following at least one business account, it is a valuable market that small businesses should be taking advantage of.

To create a business account, you first need to create a personal account and then switch it to a ‘Professional Account’ via Settings, or by clicking on ‘Business’ or ‘Creator’ in your Account.

You then need to choose your business category and add any relevant details. Now all you need to do is research how to develop a winning marketing strategy on Instagram.

