Best Cell Phone Car Mount in 2022

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

If you have a car that does not have an integrated and built-in system, you will need a cell phone car mount. With the right car mount, you can make calls, get directions, and use the voice assistant hands-free.

In addition to providing these features, cell phone car mounts also help you drive safely without distractions. By simply and quickly glancing at your phone on the mount, you can look at the screen and carry on a conversation safely.

Here are the top cell phone car mounts you can get right now.

What is a Cell Phone Car Mount?

Cell phone mounts are small holders that support your phone in your vehicle while you drive. They attach to the air vent, dashboard, windshield, or cup holder in your vehicle.

Benefits of Car Cell Phone Mounts

A car phone holder is intended to allow drivers to use their phones hands-free, making for much safer driving. The best car phone mounts can be adjusted and rotated for the optimal viewing angle while staying out of the driver’s field of vision. You can take calls, access your GPS, listen to music and more, all while keeping your eyes on the road. There are different kinds of car phone holders and a lot of styles and models, so chances are you’ll be able to find the best phone mount for your vehicle.

Best Cell Phone Holder Options

We rounded up some of the best car phone mounts currently available on Amazon. Check out our top picks for the best car phone holder below:

iOttie Easy One Touch Cell Phone Car Mount

Top Pick: Our top pick among the best car phone mounts in the iOttie Easy One Touch 5. The newest model of this holder, the Easy OneTouch 5 has a telescopic arm that extends out to 8 inches and a magnetic cord organizer.

The iOttie keeps your device in place with locking side arms; its patented One-Touch button allows you to mount or remove your phone in one quick motion. This device says it is compatible with smartphones and cases of any size.

iOttie Easy One Touch5 Dash and Windshield Car Mount Phone Holder

Scosche MagicMount Magnetic Car Phone Holder

Runner Up: Our runner-up is the MagicMount by Scosche. The Scosche MagicMount dash attaches to your dashboard or any firm surface and uses powerful rare-earth neodymium magnets to keep your device in place. It is also strong enough to hold a tablet. The 4-axis, 360-degree adjustable head and enhanced soft touch rubber lock-nut allow viewing from any angle and provide a great hands-free experience. This device is backed by Scosche’s Lifetime Tech Support and 3-year Warranty.

Scosche MagicMount Magnetic Car Phone Holder Mount Universal with All Devices

Amazon Basics Universal Smartphone Holder for Car Air Vent

Best Value: Our value pick is the Amazon Basics car phone mount. This mount works on horizontal or vertical vents. It keeps the phone from obstructing your view and also keeps it cool. Amazon Basics’ phone mount fits devices measuring 2 to 3.6 inches wide which fits most phones.

This holder uses a clip hook to attach to the air vent, a spring clip and tightening nut to keep the phone securely in place, and a flexible ball joint with 360-degree rotation for numerous viewing options.

Amazon Basics Universal Smartphone Holder for Car Air Vent

TORRAS Cell Phone Car Mount

TORRAS offers an ultra-durable universal cell phone mount with military-grade sturdiness. Its suction cup can withstand extreme temperatures and is reusable. The depth of the holder’s sidearms is up to 0.84?, which can accommodate 99% of phones with cases.

This cell phone mount can be placed on the dashboard, windshield, or air vents. It has a simple one-button release function and clamps you can use with only one hand. Its enhanced vent clip lets you screw the nut to fix the clamp freely for a snug fit. It is 9.08 x 2.55 x 4.65 inches and weighs just 8 ounces.

TORRAS Cell Phone Holder for Car, Universal Car Phone Mount Dashboard

Miracase Upgraded 2nd Generation Universal Car Phone Holder

The upgraded Miracase holder offers a firm grip even on bumpy roads and a 360-degree rotating head. The Miracase holder fits phones from 4 to 7 inches wide, making it useable for just about any device. It fits in horizontal and vertical vents and features an elastic anti-slip pad, protective bottom support, and a hook that allows it to fit in more vents and is easy to remove.

Upgraded-2nd Generation Miracase Universal Phone Holder for Car

IKOPO Universal Magnetic Mount Cell Phone Holder

This car phone mount uses a magnet to hold your phone in place, so there is no need to worry about whether your phone will fit. All you do is peel back the adhesive and stick the mount to any surface in your car. It also has a metal plate for your phone, and a protective cover to put on your phone while in use. This holder uses 4 N45 magnets and a 3M adhesive pad to keep your phone securely in place. IKOPO offers a 12-month 100% money back or replacement guarantee. This unit is 1.7 x 1 x 1 inches.

IKOPO Universal Magnetic Cell Phone Holder for Car Dash

APPS2Car Suction Cup Phone Holder

You can mount this holder on your windshield or dashboard using its industrial-strength suction cup. It has rubber-coated grips that expand up to 4 inches for extra stability and protection and offers broad compatibility with a range of devices.

The suction cup attaches firmly to the windshield and stays mounted in hot and cold temperatures. The cradle holder rotates 360°, enabling you to view your device in portrait or landscape orientation. There is also a telescopic arm that extends 4.6″ to 6.3″. The item description states you can easily place and remove your device with just one hand.

APPS2Car Suction Cup Phone Holder Windshield/Dashboard/Window

VANMASS Universal Cell Phone Car Mount

VANMASS claims its updated car phone mount can hold up to 60 pounds, thanks to strong suction cups, which are reusable and washable. The mount uses three layers of adhesive to stay secure and in place, and can withstand temperatures from -44 to 212?. It is made from high-density silicone which claims to eliminate scratching your phone or device.

Its adjustable feet and arms make it compatible with even larger phones and devices. The VANMASS car phone mount has a 360° rotating head and an adjustable, extendable arm.

VANMASS Universal Car Phone Mount, Upgraded Handsfree Stand

Logitech +Trip One-Touch Smartphone Airvent Magnetic Car Phone Mount

The Logitech magnetic mount has an ergonomic design – minimalist size, a polished chrome grip and molded teeth for a secure grip on vents. The magnetic coupling instantly secures your phone to the mount with one motion.

This mount will clip onto any vent, including circular vents, and is universally compatible with any phone.

Logitech +Trip One-Touch Smartphone Airvent Magnetic Car Mount

Lamicall Car Vent Cell Phone Mount

Lamicall offers a car vent cell phone mount that can accommodate cellphones ranging from 4.7 to 6.5 inches. It comes with two vent clips on the back and a retractable clamp that helps hold cell phones securely and prevents them from falling off while driving.

The adjustable angles allow you to set your phone vertically or horizontally and offer a 360-degree rotation. It is said to be easy to insert and remove your phone with one hand.

Lamicall Car Vent Phone Mount – Air Vent Clip Holder, Universal Stand Hands-Free Cradle

Belkin MagSafe Compatible Car Phone Magnetic Charging Mount, Air Vent Phone Holder and Charger for iPhone

The newest models of Belkin’s car phone mounts not only hold your iPhone, but it also offers wireless charging as well. Its powerful MagSafe compatible connection with a high-quality base and vent clip keeps your device safely in place while driving.

You can view these vent-mounted car phone holders in any orientation for optimized access to charging, streaming, talking, and navigation. With simple one-handed placement, Belkin boasts one of the best car phone mounts for iPhones available today. It comes with a 20W USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 car power supply, which is needed for the wireless charging feature.

Belkin MagSafe Compatible Magnetic Air Vent Phone Holder and Charger for iPhone

TOPGO Cup Holder Phone Mount with Wireless Charging

This cup holder phone mount by TOPGO fits firmly in the cup holder of your vehicle and provides wireless charging as well as phone stability. It comes with an adjustable pole so you can keep your device at your desired height. There is no need to remove the phone case when charging, and it will fit phones up to 4 inches in diameter, which is the size of the base.

This device also has safety features: short circuit protection, overheating protection, overcharge protection, foreign object detection and an LED alarm.

TOPGO Cup Holder Phone Mount Universal Cell Phone Holder Wireless Car Charger

Gotoqui Car Phone Mount with Metal Hook Clip

This metal car phone mount features a 3-level locking knob to keep your phone steady while you drive and the metal hook clip keeps it securely affixed to your vent. It has an adjustable mount so it can fit just about every kind of phone, including phones with large and heavy cases. A 360°rotating and pivoting ball joint allows you to adjust and quickly switch between portrait and landscape mode and the quick release feature allows the user to attach and remove with one hand.

Gotoqui Sturdy Cell Phone Car Mount with Metal Hook Clip

How to Choose the Best Cellphone Car Mount for Your Small Business

There are many options available when shopping for a cell phone mount. However, here are some essential features to look for when you are ready to buy one.

Here are the essential elements to look for and consider while making your decision:

Compatibility: The first thing you should consider is whether the car phone mount will support your phone or other devices.

The first thing you should consider is whether the car phone mount will support your phone or other devices. Ergonomics: The purpose of a cell phone holder is to allow you to conveniently view your phone without having to hold it yourself. Make sure you can adjust the height, angle, or anything else you might want to be flexible.

The purpose of a cell phone holder is to allow you to conveniently view your phone without having to hold it yourself. Make sure you can adjust the height, angle, or anything else you might want to be flexible. Placement: Does it matter to you where the phone holder is placed? As previously mentioned, car phone mounts can be placed on the windshield, dashboard, or other places in the vehicle. Find one that can be placed or adjusted somewhere it won’t obstruct your vision while driving

Does it matter to you where the phone holder is placed? As previously mentioned, car phone mounts can be placed on the windshield, dashboard, or other places in the vehicle. Find one that can be placed or adjusted somewhere it won’t obstruct your vision while driving Versatility: Many car phone mounts aren’t just for the car – you can also use them to prop up your phone or device or, with some models, wireless charging.

Many car phone mounts aren’t just for the car – you can also use them to prop up your phone or device or, with some models, wireless charging. Clip-On vs. Suction Cup: Cell phone car mounts can attach to the air conditioner vent, the windshield, dashboard, or cup holder. A clip-on mount is easy to latch on and detach from your car’s vent. At the same time, a suction pad cell phone mount uses suction to lock on your dashboard, car roof, or windshield. Cup holder phone mounts are inserted into the cup holder in your vehicle.

Cell phone car mounts can attach to the air conditioner vent, the windshield, dashboard, or cup holder. A clip-on mount is easy to latch on and detach from your car’s vent. At the same time, a suction pad cell phone mount uses suction to lock on your dashboard, car roof, or windshield. Cup holder phone mounts are inserted into the cup holder in your vehicle. Wireless Charging: Some phone holders offer wireless charging – if this is something that would be beneficial to you, look for a model with that capability.

Some phone holders offer wireless charging – if this is something that would be beneficial to you, look for a model with that capability. Material: A good car phone mount will be made from durable material that will not cause damage to your phone or device. The way it attaches should also be quality – look for metal vent clips or suction cups of high quality or ones that can be reused.

Are car mounts safe?

Drivers may use their smartphones while driving legally, thanks to car phone holders. They enable you to listen to music, use GPS, and take calls while keeping both hands on the wheel. Some vehicles have Bluetooth, which eliminates the need for phone mounts, but if your vehicle does not have that technology, even a basic mount is safer than driving distracted, as long as it is used correctly.

What is the best car phone mount type?

A vent mount is probably the easiest to use and install, but not all of them can fit all phones. Some of the magnetic mount styles can fit a wider variety of phones and hold heavier devices like tablets. Choose whatever features are most important to you and keep you the safest while driving.

