Top Commercial Floor Scrubber

They say that shoes say a lot about a person and so do floors! Having a clean floor, or not, speaks volumes about you and your business. To keep your clients happy and comfortable, you need to get a commercial floor scrubber. The best commercial floor scrubber eliminates the need for a traditional mop and bucket. They can handle the toughest marks and stains while efficiently cleaning the floors. They provide quicker drying times and reduce the amount of water and cleaning solution needed during cleaning.

Here are some of the best commercial floor scrubbers for your business.

Best Commercial Floor Scrubber

Powr-Flite Predator Automatic Scrubber

Top Pick: Powr-Flite produces some great commercial floor scrubbing machines and the predator is no exception. It comes with simple, easy-to-use controls and it is also easy to transport. The 200 RPM brush speed provides aggressive scrubbing power that leads to excellent scrubbing results on a wide variety of hard floor surfaces, making it a superb choice for retail shops, schools, hospitals, and restaurants.

Powr-Flite Predator Automatic Scrubber

Viper Commercial Cleaning Floor Scrubber

Runner Up: If you are looking for an efficient commercial floor scrubber, look no further than the Viper floor scrubber. This scrubber features a compact design that allows for easy maneuverability even in tight spaces. It comes with a durable aluminum handle and a long 65 feet power cable so you can go about your cleaning with limited restrictions.

Viper Commercial Cleaning Floor Scrubber

Oreck Commercial Orbiter Hard Floor Cleaner Machine

Best Value: Bring your bare floors and carpets back to life using the Oreck commercial floor cleaning machine. For more than 50 years, Oreck has engineered powerful, easy-to-use products for every application. This hard floor cleaner comes with a brush head that rotates in a random orbit, so you do not have to worry about marks and gouging. The precision-engineered induction motor is made of durable steel and zinc so you don’t have to worry about wear and tear and there are no motor brushes, gears, or belts that can wear out.

Oreck Commercial Orbiter Hard Floor Cleaner Machine

Bissell BigGreen Commercial Easy Motion Floor Machine

The Bissell BigGreen is an extremely versatile and effective commercial floor scrubber for all flooring surfaces. This super easy-to-operate machine comes with some great features including an orbital drive that means no torque, gouging, or swirling. Like any other good commercial floor scrubber, this machine is super easy to assemble and operate.

Bissell BigGreen Commercial Easy Motion Floor Machine

Prolux Commercial Floor Cleaning Machine

Prolux says its mission is to make our lives easier and this commercial cleaning machine certainly does. This scrubber is an excellent choice for any floor surface. It strips, sands, polishes, scrubs, waxes, buffs, cleans and refinishes any floor surface. Some of the outdated commercial cleaners spin in one direction, but not the Prolux. This machine uses a random orbit motor that avoids gouging, swirling, and sanding marks. The machine is available in 13 and 15 inches.

Prolux Commercial Floor Cleaning Machine

Sanitaire HydroClean Commercial Hard Floor Cleaner

The Sanitaire HydroClean does it all. It washes and vacuums in one go, so you do not have to carry buckets, mops, spray bottles, or clothes with you. The one-touch self-clean function eliminates all complications from the cleaning process. The two-tank system allows the clean water and solution to stay in one tank and the dirty water is stored in a separate tank. This scrubber is perfect for offices, gyms, restaurants, hospitals, schools, and retail shops.

Sanitaire HydroClean Commercial Hard Floor Cleaner

Lindhaus Commercial Floor Scrubber

The Lindhaus machines are considered among the best in performance, low noise levels, durability, quality, filtration efficiency, and low power consumption. All Lindhaus machines are equipped with high-performance Rotafil motors. This machine also dries perfectly on turns thanks to the easy glide suction nozzle. Because of its super high quality, the Lindhaus is widely used in many US government buildings, several large colleges and Ivy League Universities across the United States, and many other public spaces.

Lindhaus Commercial Floor Scrubber

What to Look for When Buying a Commercial Floor Scrubber

Commercial floor scrubbers come in a variety of prices, sizes, and quality. Here are a few things that you need to consider when looking for the best commercial floor scrubber for your business.

Cost: The price widely varies. Some cost only hundreds of dollars while some will set you back a few thousands. Remember, the most expensive commercial floor scrubber does not always indicate the best value for your money.

The price widely varies. Some cost only hundreds of dollars while some will set you back a few thousands. Remember, the most expensive commercial floor scrubber does not always indicate the best value for your money. Durability: Your preferred machine should be able to put up with the day-to-day cleaning requirements of your business. Some of the best machines will have fewer parts like belts and gears that easily wear out.

Your preferred machine should be able to put up with the day-to-day cleaning requirements of your business. Some of the best machines will have fewer parts like belts and gears that easily wear out. Cord Length: Short cord lengths are fine if you are looking for a home scrubber, but for commercial purposes, you need a machine with a long cord that will not hinder your movement when cleaning.

Short cord lengths are fine if you are looking for a home scrubber, but for commercial purposes, you need a machine with a long cord that will not hinder your movement when cleaning. Recovery Tank: Not all floor scrubbers have recovery tanks. Most of the commercial machines come with large recovery tanks to collect all the dirty water.

Not all floor scrubbers have recovery tanks. Most of the commercial machines come with large recovery tanks to collect all the dirty water. Power Source: You can choose between corded and cordless. The battery powered cordless machines do not rely on the power source to work, which makes them highly flexible, but they also have a reduced runtime compared to the corded machines.

