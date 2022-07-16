10 Expert Tips to Create a Memorable, Authoritative Brand

Today’s consumers care about what brands they do business with. They often stay loyal to the companies that offer powerful messaging, engaging content, and consistent experiences. To build a brand that stands out from the competition, check out these tips from members of the online small business community.

Make Your Brand More Authoritative and Persuasive

Authoritative brands tend to make a lasting impression on customers. But some entrepreneurs struggle to find a clear identity and message for their branding. Lisa Sicard offers tips for creating an authoritative and persuasive brand in this Small Biz Tipster post. And BizSugar members joined the discussion here.

Attract More Customers Using Your Creativity

These days, you need to be creative to gain a dedicated customer base. Unique ideas can help your brand stand out from the competition. If you want to foster more creativity or make the most of your current ideas, read this eAskme post by Guarav Kumar for tips.

Master Clear Business Writing to Communicate Your Brand Messaging

Lots of businesses use written content to communicate with customers. So your writing style can make a major impact on the impression you make. To get your messages across clearly and effectively, master clear business writing with these tips from Hazlo Emma of TheExtraOrdinariOnly.

Make Your Content More Engaging

Whether you’re using written content or other types of media, the goal of your messaging should be to actually engage customers. However, many browsers simply visit a site then quickly navigate back to the search results to find something different. To keep people on your site longer and make a better first impression, check out this 99signals post by Sandeep Mallya. Then see what BizSugar members are saying about the post here.

Learn the Ins and Outs of Google RankBrain

Before your brand can really make an impression on customers, they need to be able to find you. And Google is the ultimate tool for small businesses looking to gain visibility. Google RankBrain is an AI feature that impacts search algorithms for websites. Learn more about how this can impact your business in this post by Erik Emanuelli.

Develop an Internal Business Strategy

Creating a unique and consistent brand image starts with getting clear on what your business stands for. And that messaging should be understood throughout your entire team. This SMB CEO post by Ivan Widjaya includes tips for developing an internal business strategy.

Create Outstanding Social Media Video Content

Video has become the most important type of media on many social media platforms. But with so many creators focusing on this style, you need quality content to really stand out. Li-Anne McGregor Van Aardt shares creative strategies to consider in this Pixel Productions post. And BizSugar members offered their own thoughts here.

Consider Hiring an Instagram Management Service

Instagram is a powerful tool for building a brand and communicating with potential customers. But many business owners don’t have the time or resources to manage this platform on their own. Enter Instagram management services. Learn about this concept and whether or not it may help your business in this Bulkly post by Anand Srinivasan.

Create a Successful YouTube Strategy

YouTube is another top platform for creating a strong brand and sharing relevant messages. But before you start churning out video content, it helps to understand how people use the platform. This Tone Island post by Christopher Benitez features statistics and trends for businesses and YouTubers to consider.

Increase Web Traffic to Boost Sales

Making an impression on customers requires several steps. First, you need to get them to your website. Then, you need to convert them into buyers. To master this process and make more sales, read the tips in this Boost My Profit post by Jeffrey Oravbiere.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.