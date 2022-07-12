About Us   |   Advertise

Save Nearly $300 on a Cricut Machine Bundle for Prime Day

Published: Jul 12, 2022 by Liane Lonergan In Small Business News 0
Amazon has a limited-time Prime Day deal on a Cricut Maker machine and digital content bundle for only $209. That’s 58% off the original price.

This is a great opportunity for crafters to snag this highly sought-after machine and have access to digital content exclusive to Amazon for an amazingly low price. This is a limited time deal for Prime Day.

Cricut Maker Bundle is 58% Off for Prime Day

 

Crafters, rejoice! Amazon has a Cricut Maker and Digital Content bundle for just $209 for Prime Day. This bundle normally sells for $503.25, and comes with the following:

  • Cricut Maker in Blue
  • 60 image designs
  • 15 fonts
  • Redeemable digital content exclusive to Amazon buyers.

The Maker can cut a wide variety of materials – from delicate paper and fabric to card stock and leather, using the included rotary and knife blades.

You can also create custom designs using the cloud-based app Design Space and wireless Bluetooth connectivity.

Buy on Amazon

 

More Prime Deals on Crafting

Miss this deal? Amazon has other great deals on art, sewing, and craft items for Prime Day.

For more deals on items including a laser engraver, heat press machine, cordless hot glue guns and more, click here.

MORE PRIME DAY DEALS:

 

Images: Amazon

Liane Lonergan
Liane Lonergan, a native of Pottsville, PA, is a freelance writer for Small Business Trends. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Communications and is a former English teacher. She has written freelance news articles, essays,manuals throughout her collegiate and professional careers.
