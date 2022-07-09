10 Ways to Improve the Experience for Customers Throughout Their Buying Journey

Every business aims to serve their customers well. To do so, you need to consider the experience throughout their journey, from first hearing about your brand to dealing with your employees and online presence. The following tips from members of the online small business community can help you improve the experience for customers.

Get Your First Customers with These Effective Conversion Tactics

The customer journey generally starts with conversion. Something needs to convince potential customers to actually do business with you. So how can you convert those prospects? Anna Fox shares tips in this Small Business Bonfire Post.

Boost Employee Engagement

Your employees are likely the ones who interact directly with customers most often. So if they’re engaged at work, your customers will be more likely to have a positive experience. This Aircall post by Emily Gregor features seven tips for boosting employee engagement.

Increase Worker Buy-in and Customer Service

In fact, if you ever want to improve customer service, getting your team to buy into your strategy is a must. But how can you accomplish this? Martin Zwilling explores the concept in this post on the Startup Professionals Musings blog.

Create Your Virtual Event Strategy

Virtual events have been necessary over the past few years. But it seems they’re here to stay. In fact, they may help even more businesses host events, since fewer real-life resources are needed. In this Social Media Hat post, Mike Allton details creating a strategy for virtual events. And BizSugar members discussed the post further here.

Optimize Lifecycle Email Marketing

Customers at different points of the buying journey may be looking for different things from your brand. This is true in all interactions, but especially in email marketing. Lifecycle email marketing caters content to where your customers are in the experience. Learn more in this Crowdspring post by Rizza DC.

Inspire Others Through Twitter Chats

Twitter is an ideal platform for facilitating online conversations and events. Many brands and individuals host Twitter chats on specific topics. If you’re interested in joining, read the tips in this Inspire to Thrive post by Lisa Sicard. Then visit the BizSugar community to see commentary about the content.

Deal with Customer Inquiries Effectively

Customers have questions. So it’s up to you to answer them quickly and satisfactorily. People have different expectations in various industries and with different types of businesses. To learn more about dealing with customer inquiries, check out this Noobpreneur post by Neil Duncan.

Turn Sales Assets into Long Term Content

The sales and marketing experiences are usually quite different from one another. But the messaging may be similar. Using these content types in various areas can optimize both your sales and content marketing strategies. Ann Smarty offers more perspective in this SharpSpring post.

Connect Your Personality to Your Brand

Some entrepreneurs like to stay in the background. But it can often benefit your brand to provide a name and face that people can connect with. In this Take It Personel-ly post, David Leonhardt explores a few ways to say “This is me!” And BizSugar members chimed in with additional thoughts here.

Increase Walk-Ins to Your Retail Store

Retail businesses often deliver their best customer experiences in person. However, it can be difficult to bring people in if they’re not already familiar with your location. Harry and Sally Vaishnav provide tips for increasing walk-ins to retail businesses in this Small Biz Viewpoints post.

