Popular Excel Courses

Microsoft Excel is one of the most popular and functional software available today in addition to being the standardized spreadsheet application. Skills in Excel are vital to businessmen and women. There are several online Excel courses to equip you with the skills you need to make the most of Excel to use for your business.

Why You Should Take an Excel Course in 2022

Microsoft Excel is the industry-standard spreadsheet program, and it continually adds different features and functions. Learning how to use Excel and keeping up with the new features is important. Here is why you should take a course:

Increased efficiency and productivity

Reporting Made easier

Perform complex calculations

Updating your skillset

Increased efficiency and productivity: By taking courses, you will be able to store, organize, and deal with a large amount of data in a short period. Online courses also help you and your company get adjusted to MS Excel’s inventory and sales templates.

Reporting made easier: A beginner online Excel course can teach you how to produce reports. The reports may vary in form, but the courses will cover everything including generating a graphic report using different types of charts and tables, and other formats.

Perform complex calculations: With a maximum capacity of over a million rows and more than 16 thousand columns, Excel can store a huge amount of data in a single sheet. These courses show you exactly how to manage immense data. You will be able to perform calculations on the data using Excel formulas and Excel functions or by deriving your own formulas.

Updating your skillset: This program is ever-growing, with each new version of Excel and update of the software, it adds new features, a set of new formulas, and more. These online courses guide you to update your Excel knowledge through every change that comes with all the new versions and updates.

Which Udemy Course is Best for Excel?

Microsoft Excel – Excel from Beginner to Advanced: is an all-in-one course for all versions from Excel 2010 up to Excel 365 suitable for all levels. You will learn the fundamentals of Excel from the common excel functions to create a dynamic report using tools such as PivotTables. This excel course is 21 hours long and contains progress tests and 6 projects.

Best Microsoft Excel Courses for Beginners

There are several different course options for learning Microsoft Excel. Excel training is offered for different entry levels beginner, intermediate, and experts. The following are the top three selected online Excel classes.

Microsoft Excel 2016 for Beginners

This Excel course is designed to teach you essentials such as creating and saving a workbook, navigating, and personalizing your workbook. It goes in to show you basic formulas and formats both on computers and touchscreen devices. Microsoft Excel 2016 for beginners also covers entering and editing data, categorizing, color coding, and sharing your spreadsheet.

Basic Excel for Basic Bookkeeping and Accounting

Basic Excel for Basic Bookkeeping and Accounting course starts with data entry and removal, addition and removal of columns and rows, and formatting texts and cells. Specifically prepared for Excel 2013, this online Excel class includes bookkeeping basics, creating daybooks such as purchase and purchase return daybooks. In addition, you will start working with data by organizing, sorting, and analyzing data.

Excel Essentials for the Real World

All the new features of Excel 2019 and 365 are briefly discussed in this Excel course. Excel Essentials for the Real World, starting with inputting data and navigation expands into organizing bulk data and using formulas. Adding comments and notes to cells, important shortcuts, extracting answers from your data, creating Excel reports, and turning data into charts and graphics are some of the topics explained in the course.

Best Courses for Advanced Excel Training

Once you have familiarized yourself with the basics, next thing is to master Microsoft Excel. There are several advanced Excel classes online. Out of these options, we have selected a few that will give you advanced Excel skills

Advanced Microsoft Data Visualization Excel Course

In this advanced Excel course, you will learn over 20 types of charts and graphs and advanced tools such as automated dashboards. Advanced Microsoft Data Visualization Excel Course shows you value-based chart formatting, 12 advanced Excel demos, and scroll and zoom functionality. Designed for Excel 2016 and the latest users, this online Excel course contains more than 10 Excel projects.

Excel Shortcuts, Excel Tips, Excel Tricks – Excel Skills!

Starting with advanced data entry and data validation, this excel course explores the quick analysis and camera tools. Creating Excel pivot tables with charts, using the auto filter, Livestream recording, and joining the contents of cells are among the points elaborated. Excel Shortcuts, Excel Tips, Excel Tricks also demonstrate using functions and building professional formulas, advanced shortcuts, and sharing and merging workbooks.

The Microsoft Excel Course: Advanced Excel Training

The Microsoft Excel Course: Advanced Excel Training deals with advanced excel formatting, functions, and Excel modeling. Under 6 hours this excel course will advance your usage of shortcuts, navigation tools, and professional functions. In the same manner, it will delve into financial modeling and financial functions to forecast balance sheet and income statement financials.

Best Excel Skills Courses for Data Analysis

Beyond the fundamentals, Excel online courses can help you enhance your data analysis skills. Using advanced Excel formulas and features you will be taught data analysis. These are the best courses for data Analysis:

Excel Analytics: Linear Regression Analysis in MS Excel

Excel Analytics: Linear Regression Analysis in MS Excel shows you how to solve problems using linear regression. You will learn how to build a regression model, predict outcomes using a machine learning algorithm, and analyze the results. Up on completion, you will be rewarded with a Verifiable Certificate of completion.

Unlock Excel VBA and Excel Macros

Unlock Excel VBA and Excel Macros is a 22-hour-long Excel course focused on VBA automation, Excel VBA, and Excel Macros. The lessons include Macro recording, VBA object model, Referencing with VBA, working with variables, looping, and built-in functions. Moreover, it directs on creating your custom functions, interacting with other applications, workbook and worksheet events, and much more.

Microsoft Excel Data Analysis – Learn How The Experts Use It

Microsoft Excel Data Analysis explains the principles of data analysis. In this online Excel class, you will be coached on data management and modeling using core Excel Business intelligence. The lessons expand to pivot tables and pivot charts, mapping using GeoFlow, data acquisition, data shaping, and data discovery and visualization with power view.

How can you learn Excel quickly?

All of the courses on Udemy are just a click away and enrollment only takes a few minutes. Most of the courses are self-paced, although a few are broken down into weeks of lessons.

How much do Excel courses online cost?

Online Excel classes cost on average, $17 for beginner courses, $20 for intermediate-level courses, and $25 for expert-level courses when they are on promotions. The prices are subject to change.

Can you get certified for Excel online?

You will be awarded a certificate of completion for every course attended and finished. Some courses offer a professional certificate as well.