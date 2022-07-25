About Us   |   Advertise

Gas Prices See Drop for 6th Consecutive Week

Published: Jul 25, 2022 by Samson Haileyesus
gas prices see drop

US drivers are seeing some relief at the pump with average national gas prices reaching $4.355 a gallon down from $4.521 last week. This is the sixth consecutive week that gas prices have gone down following record-high gas prices over the past several months.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), July 25, 2022, saw average gas prices reach $4.355 down by 16 cents from the gas prices of last week. This is a sharp decline, from this time last month with gas prices reaching $4.908 a gallon.

Gas Prices See Drop in 6th Consecutive Week

Across the nation, gas prices fluctuated from as high as $5.732 to a low of $ 3.855. Despite gas prices going down, the state of California continues to see record high gas prices with the average gallon of gas reaching $5.732 down from $5.897 last week.

Though the average price has fallen below six dollars per gallon, some counties in the Golden State are still feeling the pinch. Counties like San Louis Obispo, Inyo, Mono, Alpine, and Trinity saw a gallon of gas reaching above $6. Other states like Hawaii, Alaska, Oregon, Nevada, Washington, and Idaho are also seeing gas prices above $5.

Highest Gas Prices

     
State Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel 
California5.7325.9466.0876.558
Hawaii5.5275.7285.9626.096
Alaska5.2245.4745.6335.894
Oregon5.1695.3875.5966.191
Nevada5.145.3975.5955.538

Some states were fortunate enough to see gas prices go down by over 20 cents. The states of Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Tennessee saw their average prices of a gallon of gas below the $4 mark.  Texas which has the least average gas prices saw a gallon of gas reach prices of $3.855 from $4.030 last week.

Lowest Gas Prices

StateRegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Texas3.8554.2394.5684.845
South Carolina3.864.2714.6045.021
Georgia3.8884.2984.6535.104
Mississippi3.8914.2784.6334.98
Alabama3.9284.3284.6985.121

Kansas, Iowa, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Delaware, Ohio, Missouri, Nebraska, and Indiana saw this week’s gas prices going down by an average of over 20 cents. While Hawaii, the District of Columbia, Vermont, and Maine saw a modest decline in prices with prices going down by an average of 10 cents.

Despite Fall in prices, Gas Price Still High

The national average remains significantly higher than a year ago when prices averaged $3.15 a gallon. June saw gas prices reaching a whopping $5.006 – a record high.

Gas Price Trends

      
RegularMid-GradePremiumDieselE85
Current Avg.4.3554.8065.1035.4123.664
Yesterday Avg.4.3664.8225.1175.4223.683
Week Ago Avg.4.5214.975.2665.5353.867
Month Ago Avg.4.9085.3255.6245.7994.195
Year Ago Avg.3.1553.5043.7793.2722.656

“Gas prices have fallen every day this summer for 38 days in a row.  Now, you know, you can — you can find gas for $3.99 or less in more than 30,000 gas stations in more than 35 states.  In some cities, it’s down almost a dollar from last month.  We’ve been working really hard to bring the price down”, said President Biden in a briefing on Friday. The rise in gas prices has been a major driver of inflation with the energy index rising 7.5 prompting prices in other indexes to rise in June when the Consumer Price Index rose 9.1 percent from a year earlier. However, with gas supplies improving gas prices continue to slightly fall this coupled with gasoline demand decreasing has contributed to a decrease in gas prices.

State Gas Prices 

StateRegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Alaska5.2245.4745.6335.894
Alabama3.9284.3284.6985.121
Arkansas3.9394.3124.6445.06
Arizona4.6825.0015.2665.452
California5.7325.9466.0876.558
Colorado4.6244.985.2815.288
Connecticut4.3854.9035.255.586
District of Columbia4.5995.1095.5045.726
Delaware4.214.6714.9555.25
Florida4.0844.5184.8335.307
Georgia3.8884.2984.6535.104
Hawaii5.5275.7285.9626.096
Iowa4.064.3194.7875.069
Idaho5.0225.2665.4665.63
Illinois4.8275.3245.6935.563
Indiana4.3724.8125.1385.699
Kansas4.0594.3434.6585.032
Kentucky4.0064.4394.7795.347
Louisiana3.9424.3394.6834.986
Massachusetts4.5225.0175.3045.676
Maryland4.3064.8065.095.317
Maine4.6345.0595.3615.696
Michigan4.424.8835.2385.671
Minnesota4.3324.695.055.372
Missouri4.0264.3684.6785.026
Mississippi3.8914.2784.6334.98
Montana4.6114.8925.1685.528
North Carolina4.0294.434.7775.288
North Dakota4.3044.655.0185.258
Nebraska4.2254.4314.8965.055
New Hampshire4.4094.8815.2125.662
New Jersey4.4625.0255.2685.516
New Mexico4.1694.5064.7655.172
Nevada5.145.3975.5955.538
New York4.5795.0125.345.803
Ohio4.1534.5884.9295.689
Oklahoma3.9664.3234.5724.907
Oregon5.1695.3875.5966.191
Pennsylvania4.5554.9435.2145.759
Rhode Island4.4885.0295.3335.698
South Carolina3.864.2714.6045.021
South Dakota4.3614.5835.0665.189
Tennessee3.9314.3294.6875.129
Texas3.8554.2394.5684.845
Utah4.9285.1515.3465.341
Virginia4.1334.5924.9145.341
Vermont4.5355.065.4435.416
Washington5.1235.3665.5386.164
Wisconsin4.0484.54.8775.132
West Virginia4.4774.7545.0225.681
Wyoming4.5754.8315.085.429

Image: Depositphotos

Samson Haileyesus
Samson Haileyesus
