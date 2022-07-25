Gas Prices See Drop for 6th Consecutive Week

US drivers are seeing some relief at the pump with average national gas prices reaching $4.355 a gallon down from $4.521 last week. This is the sixth consecutive week that gas prices have gone down following record-high gas prices over the past several months.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), July 25, 2022, saw average gas prices reach $4.355 down by 16 cents from the gas prices of last week. This is a sharp decline, from this time last month with gas prices reaching $4.908 a gallon.

Gas Prices See Drop in 6th Consecutive Week

Across the nation, gas prices fluctuated from as high as $5.732 to a low of $ 3.855. Despite gas prices going down, the state of California continues to see record high gas prices with the average gallon of gas reaching $5.732 down from $5.897 last week.

Though the average price has fallen below six dollars per gallon, some counties in the Golden State are still feeling the pinch. Counties like San Louis Obispo, Inyo, Mono, Alpine, and Trinity saw a gallon of gas reaching above $6. Other states like Hawaii, Alaska, Oregon, Nevada, Washington, and Idaho are also seeing gas prices above $5.

Highest Gas Prices

State Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel California 5.732 5.946 6.087 6.558 Hawaii 5.527 5.728 5.962 6.096 Alaska 5.224 5.474 5.633 5.894 Oregon 5.169 5.387 5.596 6.191 Nevada 5.14 5.397 5.595 5.538

Some states were fortunate enough to see gas prices go down by over 20 cents. The states of Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Tennessee saw their average prices of a gallon of gas below the $4 mark. Texas which has the least average gas prices saw a gallon of gas reach prices of $3.855 from $4.030 last week.

Lowest Gas Prices

State Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Texas 3.855 4.239 4.568 4.845 South Carolina 3.86 4.271 4.604 5.021 Georgia 3.888 4.298 4.653 5.104 Mississippi 3.891 4.278 4.633 4.98 Alabama 3.928 4.328 4.698 5.121

Kansas, Iowa, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Delaware, Ohio, Missouri, Nebraska, and Indiana saw this week’s gas prices going down by an average of over 20 cents. While Hawaii, the District of Columbia, Vermont, and Maine saw a modest decline in prices with prices going down by an average of 10 cents.

Despite Fall in prices, Gas Price Still High

The national average remains significantly higher than a year ago when prices averaged $3.15 a gallon. June saw gas prices reaching a whopping $5.006 – a record high.

Gas Price Trends

Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel E85 Current Avg. 4.355 4.806 5.103 5.412 3.664 Yesterday Avg. 4.366 4.822 5.117 5.422 3.683 Week Ago Avg. 4.521 4.97 5.266 5.535 3.867 Month Ago Avg. 4.908 5.325 5.624 5.799 4.195 Year Ago Avg. 3.155 3.504 3.779 3.272 2.656

“Gas prices have fallen every day this summer for 38 days in a row. Now, you know, you can — you can find gas for $3.99 or less in more than 30,000 gas stations in more than 35 states. In some cities, it’s down almost a dollar from last month. We’ve been working really hard to bring the price down”, said President Biden in a briefing on Friday. The rise in gas prices has been a major driver of inflation with the energy index rising 7.5 prompting prices in other indexes to rise in June when the Consumer Price Index rose 9.1 percent from a year earlier. However, with gas supplies improving gas prices continue to slightly fall this coupled with gasoline demand decreasing has contributed to a decrease in gas prices.

State Gas Prices

State Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Alaska 5.224 5.474 5.633 5.894 Alabama 3.928 4.328 4.698 5.121 Arkansas 3.939 4.312 4.644 5.06 Arizona 4.682 5.001 5.266 5.452 California 5.732 5.946 6.087 6.558 Colorado 4.624 4.98 5.281 5.288 Connecticut 4.385 4.903 5.25 5.586 District of Columbia 4.599 5.109 5.504 5.726 Delaware 4.21 4.671 4.955 5.25 Florida 4.084 4.518 4.833 5.307 Georgia 3.888 4.298 4.653 5.104 Hawaii 5.527 5.728 5.962 6.096 Iowa 4.06 4.319 4.787 5.069 Idaho 5.022 5.266 5.466 5.63 Illinois 4.827 5.324 5.693 5.563 Indiana 4.372 4.812 5.138 5.699 Kansas 4.059 4.343 4.658 5.032 Kentucky 4.006 4.439 4.779 5.347 Louisiana 3.942 4.339 4.683 4.986 Massachusetts 4.522 5.017 5.304 5.676 Maryland 4.306 4.806 5.09 5.317 Maine 4.634 5.059 5.361 5.696 Michigan 4.42 4.883 5.238 5.671 Minnesota 4.332 4.69 5.05 5.372 Missouri 4.026 4.368 4.678 5.026 Mississippi 3.891 4.278 4.633 4.98 Montana 4.611 4.892 5.168 5.528 North Carolina 4.029 4.43 4.777 5.288 North Dakota 4.304 4.65 5.018 5.258 Nebraska 4.225 4.431 4.896 5.055 New Hampshire 4.409 4.881 5.212 5.662 New Jersey 4.462 5.025 5.268 5.516 New Mexico 4.169 4.506 4.765 5.172 Nevada 5.14 5.397 5.595 5.538 New York 4.579 5.012 5.34 5.803 Ohio 4.153 4.588 4.929 5.689 Oklahoma 3.966 4.323 4.572 4.907 Oregon 5.169 5.387 5.596 6.191 Pennsylvania 4.555 4.943 5.214 5.759 Rhode Island 4.488 5.029 5.333 5.698 South Carolina 3.86 4.271 4.604 5.021 South Dakota 4.361 4.583 5.066 5.189 Tennessee 3.931 4.329 4.687 5.129 Texas 3.855 4.239 4.568 4.845 Utah 4.928 5.151 5.346 5.341 Virginia 4.133 4.592 4.914 5.341 Vermont 4.535 5.06 5.443 5.416 Washington 5.123 5.366 5.538 6.164 Wisconsin 4.048 4.5 4.877 5.132 West Virginia 4.477 4.754 5.022 5.681 Wyoming 4.575 4.831 5.08 5.429

