Google Reviews are important to the credibility of your business as both potential clients and customers will first Google the name of your business to check out your business or your products.

In Podium's Google Reviews 101 you'll discover 5 game-changing benefits of Google Reviews, why does Google Reviews matter to your business today? How to optimize your Google My Business listing for more reviews, how to get more Google Reviews, and more.

So, why are Reviews so Important?

This is because customers value unbiased reviews, and in today’s digital ecosystem they are the new word of mouth. As a business, getting great reviews on your products and services can help you grow your business, boost your credibility, and ease customer acquisition.

Google reviews are user-generated comments that current or past customers post about businesses on Google. They include a rating out of five stars that is calculated into a business’ average star rating.

Google Reviews allow customers to go online and post their thoughts about your company or product without having to download an app. The reviews can potentially help level the playing field when it comes to your competition as honest reviews are more impactful and organic compared to marketing hype, expensive campaigns, and glossy copy.

Your Small Business and Google Reviews

The Google Reviews of your business can impact Google search results by helping your company rank higher on search pages. As a result, consumers will have an easier time finding you online.

Google’s search algorithm focuses on the number of reviews you have, the speed you receive reviews, and the diversity of sources of the reviews. By not taking advantage of this you stand to lose opportunities to increase your brand awareness and capture market share.

Not convinced? Don’t take our word for it, the numbers speak for themselves as close to 97% of customers use online search to find a local business or service. And a vast majority of those searches are being made on Google. The top organic search result receives 25% of clicks, and the top three receive 75% of clicks from searchers.

This eBook is packed with some great insights and guides on how to improve your SEO, generate more Google Reviews, and position your business ahead of the competition.

