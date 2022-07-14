Essential Hi Visibility Clothing for Work

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Wearing hi-visibility clothing is essential for safety at work.

Working on roadways, construction sites, or around heavy machinery can be especially dangerous. Hi vis workwear will keep you and your staff safe by making sure everyone is visible even when the lighting is not that good. High visibility clothing is typically made of bright fluorescent fabric and usually contains reflective logos and strips. Our eyes respond best to bright or contrasting objects. You, therefore, need to make sure you have the right clothing to keep you safe and visible.

There are many different types of hi-visibility clothing ranging from reflective pants for work, high visibility hoodie, hi vis vests, and hi vis pants.

Here is some of the top high visibility clothing available today.

Best Hi Visibility Clothing

Carhartt Men’s High-Visibility Waterproof Pant

Top Pick: The Carhartt Men’s hi vis pant is a perfect choice for anyone looking for authentic, truly American reflective pants for work. This high-visibility pant comes with fully taped waterproof seams and enough room for kneepads. It is also super comfortable and light in weight thanks to the 100% polyester construction and an elastic waistband that comes with an adjustable drawcord.

Carhartt Men’s High-Visibility Waterproof Pant

Carhartt Men’s High Visibility Jacket

Runner Up: Built with comfort, safety, and durability, this hi vis waterproof jacket is ready to perform in the toughest conditions. It is constructed with 100% polyester material that boasts a waterproof membrane and water-repellent finish. The top-left chest pocket features a waterproof zipper closure so you can keep your most important documents or items safe and dry. This jacket is fully equipped with ANSI class 3 certification and quilted insulation.

Carhartt Men’s High Visibility Jacket

L&M Hi Vis T-Shirt

Best Value: Wearing reflective vests over your work shirts can be a plan, but for days that you just want a reflective cool mesh shirt, the L&M high visibility t-shirt is the perfect option. It is made of 100% polyester that’s super light and durable. It comes with a front pocket for the items that you need to keep close by. This t-shirt is available in both lime and orange.

L&M Hi Vis T-Shirt

SafetyShirtz American Grit Hoodie

Spending about 60 bucks on a high visibility hoodie can feel like a little too much, but not with SafetyShirtz American Grit hoodie. These hoodies are super comfortable and look really cool! They feature the American flag and all the safety features that you need in a good hoodie including reflective stipes and lime color that’s easy to spot from afar. These hoodies are warm and durable. SafetyShirtz is happy to add your company logo for orders above 24 pieces.

SafetyShirtz American Grit Hoodie

JKSafety Hi-Vis Black Safety Vest

The JKSafety high visibility vests are among the best visibility vests. This unisex safety vest is available in a variety of sizes and colors. It is made of 100% polyester that’s light, durable, and machine washable. It features a total of 10 functional pockets, so you get all the space you need to carry your tools with you. The vest is the ideal safety apparel for general applicants and complies with ANSI/ISEA safety requirements.

JKSafety Hi-Vis Black Safety Vest

Pioneer High Visibility Work Pant

The Pioneer hi vis pants are excellent traffic safety pants that feature StarTech silver reflective tape which provides excellent visibility. They are made of lightweight polyester that is also super durable and the mesh ventilation panels and elastic waist allow for all-day comfort. These unisex pants are available in a variety of sizes ranging from small to 4X-large.

Pioneer High Visibility Work Pant

Ergodyne GloWear Insulated Overall

The Ergodyne GloWear is windproof and water-resistant. It is tough and built to last thanks to the heavy-duty zipper, scuff-resistant knee patches, and dirt-hiding black panels for long-lasting wear. More importantly, this overall comes with zippered pockets for extra security. These insulated coveralls are ideal for people working in transportation, baggage handling, road construction, or around moving vehicles.

Ergodyne GloWear Insulated Overall

Caterpillar Men’s Hi-vis Cap

Bonus Item: For the super sunny days, complete your safety outfit with a high-quality Caterpillar hi-vis cap that’s made off a good mix of cotton and polyester. It comes with a Velcro closure for perfect adjustment and fit. The cap is available in both hi vis orange and lime.

Caterpillar Men’s Hi-vis Cap

What to Look for When Buying Hi Visibility Clothing

To reduce the occurrence of injuries and work-related accidents that occur due to poor visibility, people who are at risk of these accident should wear hi visibility clothing which range from hi vis pants to high vis caps. But before you get yourself and your workers hi vis workwear, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Classification: There are three standard classes for high vis clothing ranging from 1, 2, and 3. There is also “Class” E that describes high-visibility pants being worn without other high-visibility garments. Class 1 is fine for workers whose attention is not diverted from oncoming traffic while class 2 provides enhanced visibility during inclement weather. Class 3 provides maximum visibility for workers that undertake tasks that place them in imminent danger of oncoming traffic and where the visibility of the wearer is important at a minimum distance of 1,280 feet.

Durability: Polyester construction, tough zippers, and strengthened knees and elbows are some of the features that you will find in the highly durable hi vis workwear.

Fit: Like any workwear, you need high-visibility clothing that allows for easy movement as you will likely be wearing it all day long.

Pockets: Like any workwear, having extra pockets is usually a plus as it allows you to carry with you the most necessary tools for a job, saving time. Some of the best hi visibility clothing will even feature waterproof pockets for safe keeping of your most important tools and documents.

Colors: OSHA's standards for high visibility clothing stipulate that workers need to wear a yellow, orange, or a "strong" yellow-green workwear for excellent visibility. At night, you need to make sure your high vis workwear uses retroreflective material that reflects the color back to the source.

