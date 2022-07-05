how to get followers on tiktok

If you’re wondering how to get more followers on TikTok, you’re in the right place. In this article, we’ll talk about how to get more Ticktok followers, the benefits your business will receive by increasing your TikTok follower count daily, and more. Let’s get started!

The Business Benefits of Getting More TikTok Followers Everyday

Learning How to Use TikTok for Business creates a unique opportunity to reach a wide target audience.

TikTok creators can build a large following using TickTok trends. Here are four benefits of getting more Tiktok followers every day:

Increased brand awareness and reach. By increasing your TikTok followers, you’re also increasing your brand’s reach on the app. With more eyes on your content, you’ll have more opportunities to convert leads into customers.

Is It Easy to Get More TikTok Followers?

Gaining followers on TikTok is easy. However, there’s a difference between getting new followers from fake accounts and real followers.

Getting fake followers is easy! Gaining real followers is harder, but worth the effort because they’re actually interested in your content.

How to Gain Followers on TikTok Every Day

Let’s take a look at a list of 20 of the best ways to gain daily targeted followers on TikTok:

1. Understand the Platform

If you want to attract followers, then you need to understand how TikTok works. There are two types of content on the app: you create videos or do live streams.

Videos can be up to ten minutes long, while live streams can last for an unlimited amount of time. Both methods can help you gain TikTok followers instantly.

2. Use a TikTok Pro Account

If you’re serious about growing your following, you should upgrade your Tiktok account to a pro one.

Pro accounts allow businesses to add a link to their TikTok profile, as well as access analytics so they can see which of their videos are performing well.

3. Work with Social Influencers

You can work with social media managers and brand marketers to promote your brand or product on any social media platform. You can even collaborate with TikTok influencers to grow your audience.

4. Create Fresh, Engaging Posts

TikTok users are constantly scrolling through their feed watching other videos, so you need to make sure to create Tiktok posts with engaging content.

Try to post something new every day, and use hashtags and trending topics to get more views on your own video. The TikTok algorithm rewards posts that are really engaging.

5. Share Entertaining TikTok Videos

If you want people to follow you, you need to give them a reason to do so. Share entertaining and trending videos that will make them laugh or think.

The more enjoyable your content is and the longer the average watch time on your videos, the more likely people are to follow you.

6. Use TikTok Growth Tools

There are many third-party TikTok growth tools to help you get more followers. They help you automate several tasks associated with growing your account, like following and unfollowing users, liking and commenting on posts, and more.

7. Use the Right Hashtags

Hashtags are a great way to get your content seen by more people in your target audience. Use popular, relevant hashtags in your posts so they appear in the top results when users search for those tags.

8. Use Hashtag Analytics

Use analytics to see which hashtags are performing well. This information can help you tweak your hashtag strategy so you’re using the most effective ones.

9. Post at Optimal Times

When you post TikTok content can be just as important as what video content you upload. Post when your target audience is most active so your content has a better chance of being seen.

10. Cross-Promote on other Social Media Platforms

If you have a following on other social media platforms, you can cross-promote your TikTok account to them.

This will help you gain some followers from people who are already interested in what you have to say on other social media channels.

11. Engage with Your TikTok Users

Make sure you’re engaging with your TikTok followers. Like and comment on their user-generated content, and respond to their comments on your TikTok content.

This interaction can help your relationships with potential and existing customers and other TikTok creators.

12. Test out Different Music Types

Experiment with different types of music to see what gets the most engagement. You’ll be surprised at which genres perform the best and get you on the “For You” page. Trending sounds and songs are always a good place to start.

13. Use a Tiktok Growth Tool

There are a lot of TikTok growth tools available to help you get more followers while you create content.

These tools automate some tasks associated with growing your account, like following users, unfollowing them, commenting on and liking posts, etc.

14. Use Social Media for Audience Engagement

Social media platforms are a great way to interact with potential and existing customers. As a social media marketer, you should use social platforms to engage with your target audience, build relationships, and promote your brand or product.

15. Participate in TikTok Challenges

TikTok challenges are a great way to end up on TikTok trends and the “For You” page. This can get you more views and followers. They’re also a lot of fun, so make sure you participate in a few.

16. Use a TikTok Counter

A TikTok counter is a great way to keep track of your progress and see how many followers you’ve gained. It’s also a useful tool for comparing your growth to other users.

17. Use a TikTok Follower Tracker

A TikTok follower tracker is a tool that allows you to see who’s following you, and how many followers you’ve gained over time. This information can be helpful in seeing your progress and growth.

18. Try Using TikTok Ads

TikTok in-feed ads are a great way to get your content seen by more people. With TikTok ads, you’ll have a dedicated account manager and access to various tools. One key to a successful ad campaign is to make sure you have a strong call to action.

19. Collaborate with Other Brands on TikTok

Collaborating with other brands on TikTok is a great opportunity that can help you reach a wider audience. You’ll gain more followers and exposure, and you may even get some new customers.

20. Analyze Your TikTok Insights

TikTok insights is a great way to see how your content is performing. With these TikTok analytics, you can see how many views, likes, and comments you’ve gotten, and which posts are getting the most engagement.