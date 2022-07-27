TikTok is becoming an important social media platform for small business owners. Whether you want to build brand awareness or start social selling, this ever-popular social media app is a powerful weapon in your marketing arsenal. In this article, you will learn how to start selling on TikTok and some proven tips to increase your sales.

Let’s dive in:

Should You Create a TikTok Account for Your Small Business?

TikTok has become one of the leading social media platforms in a brief period, having around 78.7 million users in the US. About 37.3 million users of the total number belong to Gen Z, with high levels of education, digital nativism, and social awareness.

Being on TikTok can help you reach Gen Z, which is becoming a highly influential group of shoppers and buyers.

READ MORE: How to Use TikTok for Business

What Are the Benefits of Selling on TikTok App?

Here are the key benefits of selling on TikTok:

You can target Gen Z, which accounts for more than 40% of global consumers

Videos increase conversion rates. So, TikTok, being a video hosting platform, can provide your business with attractive conversion rates. In fact, 37% of users immediately go to buy it once they discover it in a TikTok video

You can easily find local TikTok influencers to spread the word about your products/services

You don’t have to be an expert to start selling products on TikTok, as having an online store on TikTok is super easy

Users are not passive on TikTok due to its immersive experience – users not only watch content but also listen to the audio. So, you can have their attention if you create content that is interesting and entertaining

What’s more, 38% of TikTok users convince their friends and family members to buy products they have seen in TikTok videos.

How to Sell on TikTok

So, you have made up your mind to sell your products to the TikTok community.

Here is the step-by-step process to start selling on TikTok:

1. Create a TikTok Account

If you already have a personal TikTok account, consider creating another account for your business. Go to the TikTok website or download the app from App Store or Google Play to create an account. You can register using your email address, phone number, or any existing social media account.

When you’re picking a username for your TikTok account, keep your account on other social media platforms in mind. You may want to have the same or similar username across different social platforms. So, your audience can easily recognize you. Once your account is live, add a profile picture.

2. Upgrade to a Pro Account

By default, TikTok creates a personal account. You need to upgrade it to a Pro account, which has two types – business and creator. To use TikTok for business, you should upgrade your account to a business account. Doing so will enable you to access detailed analytics and add your business contact information to your TikTok bio.

What’s more, the TikTok business account will give you access to a host of engagement and ad solutions to succeed. After you have upgraded your account, you should optimize your TikTok profile. Make sure you define your business in your TikTok bio and use an appropriate call to action.

Also, you should connect TikTok with other social media accounts, such as Instagram and YouTube accounts.

3. Link Your eStore to TikTok

To start selling on TikTok, you must integrate your eCommerce store with TikTok. TikTok allows Shopify, Square, Ecwid, BigCommerce, and PrestaShop integration. Soon other platforms will join the list.

You should talk to your eCommerce infrastructure provider to know how to integrate your eStore with TikTok.

READ MORE: How to Put a Link on Your TikTok Bio

4. Start Creating Content

The only way to wow your target audience is to create engaging content. Instead of creating tons of branded content, you should focus on creating TikTok content that is engaging and playful.

You should check the Discovery page and your TikTok feed (For You Section) for viral videos to get content ideas. See what your competitors are doing and try to understand TikTok trends.

Some popular content ideas are how-to videos, song parodies, and before and after videos. If you lack creativity, these TikTok content ideas can help you create videos for TikTok.

Posting content at the right time is critical for the success of your TikTok channel. So, you should figure out the best time to post on TikTok.

5. Engage with TikTok Audiences

High-quality organic content receives good engagement on TikTok. So, if you create entertaining short videos, your audience will view your content and leave likes and comments. Instead of doing nothing about it, you should engage with your audience. Reply to their comments and likes.

Your objective should be trying to earn fans. When more users engage with your content as soon as you post it, TikTok’s algorithm is likely to amplify the reach of your videos and make them feature on In Feed Videos of others.

6. Partner with Influencers

Partnering with influencers will provide you with social proof and extensive exposure. You can search for influencers on the TikTok creator marketplace, where you can see data-driven insights to find the right influencers for your business.

7. Encourage User-Generated Content

If you want to make TikTok one of the best-performing sales channels, you should encourage user-generated content. Asking your audience what they want, creating the TikTok hashtag challenge, and including TikTok creators are a few popular ways to encourage users to create content for your brand.

8. Utilize TikTok Advertising Solutions

Running TikTok ads is an excellent way to get your products in front of your audience. But before you begin creating ads, you should understand the different types of paid ads on TikTok. This will help you determine the right ad type for your business.

In feed ads, branded hashtag challenges, top view ads, branded lenses, and brand takeovers (that take up the entire screen) are popular options to run ad campaigns on TikTok. It is better to track ad performance to find what works best in your niche.

Using TikTok paid advertising to promote discount codes can be a good marketing strategy to boost sales.

READ MORE: Top TikTok Hashtags and Where to Find More

Selling Tips for TikTok Users

Here are some proven tips to increase your sales:

Study viral videos to know what works in your niche

Focus on creating sharable content frequently and encourage user-generated content

Partner with micro-influencers to improve your exposure and brand positioning

Create your video ad content strategically to wow your audience

Take advantage of popular hashtags

Also, you ensure that you use the right music in your videos.

Can you Sell Products through TikTok?

Yes, you can sell products through TikTok. You can integrate your eCommerce platform with Open API to sell your products to users. It works with Shopify, Square, Ecwid, and PrestaShop. And other platforms are joining the list soon.

How Do I Set up a Shop on TikTok?

Setting up a shop on TikTok depends on the platform you use. Shopify users should add the TikTok app from the dashboard and follow the steps to complete the process. If you use Ecwid, the process will be the same. You should contact your eCommerce platform to learn how to set up a shop on TikTok.

How Do I Become a TikTok Seller?

Open a TikTok account and convert it into a business account. Then, you need to integrate your eCommerce platform with your TikTok account to become a TikTok seller.