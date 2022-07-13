Spotlight: Krissy’s Kids Book Club Promotes Children’s Literacy, with Help from a Lava Monster

Kids often see themselves in their favorite book characters. But many kids don’t regularly see characters that actually look like them.

Luckily, Krissy’s Kids Book Club creates books with diverse characters and unique stories. The author launched her first book during the early pandemic days. And she also promotes children’s literacy through readings and events. Read about her story and characters in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Promotes literacy and a love of reading in children.

Founder Kristin Mosley told Small Business Trends, “I am known for self-publishing my book Queen Olivia and the Lava Monster which features a diverse main character. Little black girls LOVE Queen Olivia. And I gave the gift of confidence to a little girl named Olivia.”

Business Niche

Getting both kids and parents involved.

Mosley explains, “I have a few “big” words in my book. I did this on purpose to engage parents. I want the reading experience to be family oriented and to encourage questions and to stretch the ability of the child.”

How the Business Got Started

After losing a job due to the pandemic.

Mosley adds, “I decided to take a leap and go for what I’ve always wanted to do and that’s become a children’s book author. I took the little bit of money I had and self-published my first book.”

Biggest Win

Inspiring all types of kids.

Mosley says, “I’ve heard countless stories of how much little black girls love the character. And although the star of the book is a little girl, little boys have fallen in love with this book too because of the Lava Monster. What all of this has meant for my business is, I’ve accomplished what I’ve set out for. And that is for children to see themselves in my story and become a star in their own imagination.”

Biggest Risk

Starting from nothing.

Mosley says, “I had no safety net and took one of the biggest leaps of my life. And if it all had failed, I would have not reached the kids I have reached, I would not have parents inboxing me telling me how many times they have to read the story to their kids before bedtime, and I wouldn’t have little girls seeing a reflection of self on paper and I would be one less diverse author that is desperately needed in today’s world.”

Lesson Learned

Don’t be afraid to market your work.

Mosley explains, “Marketing is critical to the growth of your business and getting it into the hands of the right people. But it’s been a great learning experience doing this on my own.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Expanding her work.

Mosley adds, “I would use it to begin publishing the next two books, hire a solid marketing coach, publish activity books, upgrade my website, begin working on subscription boxes, roll out merchandise for my characters and so much more!”

Inspiration

A real-life child.

Mosley says, “Queen Olivia and the Lava Monster came about because I was hanging out with a girl named Olivia and she said one day “let’s fight the lava monster” and from there I crafted a story surrounding that statement.”

* * * * *