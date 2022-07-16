Millions Available in COVID Recovery Small Business Grants from Coast to Coast

The entire country is still reeling from the impact of the pandemic. Luckily, businesses from Washington to Connecticut are eligible for small business grants to ease the burden. This week, several state and local governments and organizations launched new initiatives to support small businesses. Read about the latest small business recovery grants below.

Working Washington Grants

Washington State currently has about $70 million in recovery grant funding available for small businesses. The state has already provided more than $500 million in grants throughout the past two years. But the Working Washington grant program is still open for struggling businesses like entertainment venues, restaurants, hotels, and shops. The online application portal for this latest funding round opens August 17 and closes August 31.

Innovate Alabama Supplemental Grant Program

The Innovate Alabama Supplemental Grant Program supports Alabama businesses that received federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grants. The federal program targets businesses in competitive fields like technology. And the state program provides up to $250,000 in supplemental funding to continue supporting these companies that offer innovative solutions with potential for commercialization. The application period is open now, and businesses should apply by August 1 to be considered.

West Hartford Small Business and Nonprofit Recovery Grant Program

West Hartford, Connecticut is offering grants of up to $10,000 in recovery funds for local small businesses. Funded through the town’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds, the program includes $2 million to support a small business and nonprofits adversely affected by the pandemic. Grants are available for small businesses and organizations with 50 or fewer full-time employees that meet all other eligibility requirements. August 10 is the deadline to apply for funding.

Los Angeles Small Business Rental Assistance Grant Program

LA’s Small Business Rental Assistance Grant Program is opening a second round of applications. Local merchants that were adversely affected by the pandemic can apply for up to $15,000 in aid to cover outstanding rent fees. Eligible businesses can apply at ten local business centers, which provide assistance with the application form. There’s also an online application available, and additional eligibility requirements apply. The deadline for both methods is July 20.

Glastonbury Small Business And Nonprofit Assistance Program

The town of Glastonbury, Connecticut is establishing a new business assistance program to support small businesses and nonprofits adversely affected by the pandemic. Eligible businesses can apply for up to $5,000. Eligible businesses must be able to prove financial harm due to the pandemic and that the funds would help the business sustain or grow. Businesses that meet all the requirements can apply online. And applications are due by August 14.

Bluffton Small Business and Nonprofit Recovery Grants

Small businesses in Bluffton, South Carolina can apply for recovery grants of up to $20,000. This is the second funding round. During the first, the town awarded $231,000 to 17 nonprofits and $171,000 to 11 local businesses. To qualify for funding, businesses must have a physical location within Bluffton and be able to prove financial loss due to the pandemic. August 12 is the deadline to submit an application.

For the latest, follow us on Google News.