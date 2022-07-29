Learn How to Successfully Run and Market a Local Business This August

August is a big month for local businesses. National Farmers’ Market Week is August 7 through 13, and National Lemonade Day is August 20, ideal for those who started their local business aspirations with the classic lemonade stand.

If you’re interested in starting a successful local business, the first step is figuring how to sell stuff in your local community. Luckily, there are plenty of apps that can quickly connect you with buyers in your area. Some may help you bring in extra cash while you set up a store or website. Or you can use these as a major ongoing revenue source.

The Best App to Sell Stuff Locally

The handmade industry is growing significantly. While online marketplaces like Etsy get lots of attention, you can also sell handmade products locally. Here are some places to consider.

Top 15 Places You Can Sell Handmade Products Locally

Farmers markets are also ideal for selling products to local consumers. Whether you offer food or handmade items, it takes planning and skill to be successful at these venues. Learn the tricks to selling at farmers markets in this post.

25 Tips for Small Businesses Selling at Farmers Markets

Once you determine where and how to sell your products locally, it’s time to market. There are specific strategies needed to reach consumers in your particular area. Learn more in this post.

20 Local Marketing Strategies

Once you’ve covered the basics of local marketing, it’s time to make your business stand out. If you use exactly the same marketing channels and messaging as your competitors, you’ll all seem about the same. Stepping up your local marketing efforts can take some creativity or out-of-the box ideas. This post outlines a few local marketing strategies you likely haven’t considered that can take your business to the next level.

10 Local Marketing Ideas You May Not Have Considered – Yet

