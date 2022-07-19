Gas Prices See Decline for Fifth Straight Week

Consumers that have been seeing a series of rising gas prices are now seeing some reprieve with the national average price of gas falling below $4.50 a gallon.

Lower Gas Prices

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), July 19, 2022, saw average gas prices reach $4.495 down from $4.655 a week ago. This is a significant decline, from this time last month with gas prices reaching a dizzying $ 5.006 a gallon on June 13, 2022- the highest inflation-adjusted price for any week since 2011.

Despite the gradual drop in the average national gas price is still nowhere near the $3.170 a gallon price from last year. In addition, gas prices vary widely between states, with the average retail prices ranging between $3.998 to $5.871.

California Still Feeling the Pinch

Though some relief might be felt among consumers with the drop in gas prices, prices are still taking their toll on many states, with certain states feeling the pinch more severely than others.

Drivers in California continue to grapple with high gas prices with the average price of a gallon of gas in the sunshine state costing $5.871 despite going down from $5.897 a week ago. This time last year the average gas price in California was $4.324.

Like California, the states of Hawaii, Alaska, Oregon, Nevada, Washington, Idaho, Utah, and Illinois saw the average price for a gallon of gas go beyond the $5 threshold. However, this week all the states except Hawaii and Alaska saw their gas prices at the pump go down. Hawaii and Alaska saw a $0.006 increase.

On bit of good news several other states have seen their gas prices fall back under an average of $4, the majority being in the south. For example, South Carolinians are feeling the least of the pinch at the pump with average gas prices reaching $3.998 a gallon down from $ 4.020 a week ago. Other states with average gas prices below the $4.10 mark include Texas, Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama.

Lowest Gas Prices

Lowest Prices South Carolina 3.998 Texas 4.003 Georgia 4.012 Mississippi 4.027 Louisiana 4.061

Highest Gas Prices

Highest Prices California 5.871 Hawaii 5.596 Alaska 5.319 Oregon 5.266 Nevada 5.239

Why are gas prices going down?

Since mid-June, gas prices have shown a somewhat decline by an average of 10 cents a week. According to data from AAA, the drop in gas prices is in its fifth-week streak dropping by 16 cents from a week ago to reach $4.495.

Gas Price Trend

Regular

Mid-Grade

Premium

Diesel

E85 Current Avg. 4.495 4.947 5.244 5.515 3.835 Yesterday Avg. 4.521 4.97 5.266 5.535 3.867 Week Ago Avg. 4.655 5.096 5.395 5.625 3.975 Month Ago Avg. 4.983 5.381 5.679 5.816 4.284 Year Ago Avg. 3.17 3.515 3.791 3.276 2.667

“We’ve seen the national average price of gasoline declined for a fifth straight week, with the pace of recent declines accelerating to some of the most significant we’ve seen in years. This trend is likely to reach a sixth straight week, with prices likely to fall again this week. Barring major hurricanes, outages, or unexpected disruptions, I forecast the national average to fall to $3.99/gal by mid-August,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration factors that are pushing down gas prices include fewer Americans driving due to the hit to their budgets and consumers purchasing less gasoline in the second quarter of 2022 and early July compared with the same period a year earlier.

State Gas Prices

State Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Alabama 4.068 4.485 4.847 5.252 Alaska 5.319 5.585 5.748 5.944 Arizona 4.809 5.131 5.38 5.55 Arkansas 4.091 4.462 4.791 5.162 California 5.871 6.097 6.232 6.665 Colorado 4.768 5.12 5.411 5.391 Connecticut 4.493 5.002 5.352 5.712 Delaware 4.386 4.879 5.116 5.406 District of Columbia 4.671 5.225 5.55 5.762 Florida 4.229 4.658 4.971 5.404 Georgia 4.012 4.439 4.79 5.196 Hawaii 5.596 5.785 6.026 6.105 Idaho 5.113 5.345 5.556 5.733 Illinois 4.975 5.47 5.84 5.642 Indiana 4.546 4.982 5.322 5.806 Iowa 4.282 4.494 4.981 5.181 Kansas 4.305 4.59 4.894 5.17 Kentucky 4.159 4.602 4.933 5.477 Louisiana 4.061 4.451 4.787 5.078 Maine 4.723 5.13 5.441 5.811 Maryland 4.441 4.951 5.225 5.428 Massachusetts 4.62 5.115 5.388 5.798 Michigan 4.582 5.039 5.393 5.744 Minnesota 4.468 4.794 5.165 5.453 Mississippi 4.027 4.404 4.755 5.063 Missouri 4.216 4.559 4.859 5.135 Montana 4.749 5.047 5.328 5.746 Nebraska 4.431 4.569 5.062 5.178 Nevada 5.239 5.499 5.682 5.66 New Hampshire 4.521 4.979 5.303 5.761 New Jersey 4.572 5.136 5.364 5.635 New Mexico 4.325 4.677 4.942 5.295 New York 4.68 5.122 5.44 5.92 North Carolina 4.155 4.557 4.909 5.376 North Dakota 4.454 4.806 5.158 5.385 Ohio 4.339 4.768 5.112 5.799 Oklahoma 4.198 4.546 4.779 5.042 Oregon 5.266 5.48 5.688 6.331 Pennsylvania 4.665 5.065 5.343 5.877 Rhode Island 4.597 5.133 5.414 5.821 South Carolina 3.998 4.41 4.75 5.139 South Dakota 4.534 4.71 5.207 5.293 Tennessee 4.08 4.486 4.84 5.265 Texas 4.003 4.399 4.718 4.937 Utah 5.037 5.268 5.462 5.45 Vermont 4.606 5.153 5.512 5.577 Virginia 4.27 4.732 5.051 5.447 Washington 5.22 5.454 5.639 6.296 West Virginia 4.59 4.885 5.149 5.767 Wisconsin 4.229 4.696 5.063 5.261 Wyoming 4.76 4.995 5.243 5.569

