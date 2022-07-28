10 Microloan Programs for Small Businesses

Are you a small business owner who is looking for financing? If so, you may want to consider applying for a microloan. These types of loan funds can help new and existing businesses grow and thrive. In this article, we’ll chat about the many different programs available to your business. Let’s dive in!

What are Microloan Programs, and How Do They Work for Small Businesses?

A microloan program is designed to provide a small business with access to capital. These loans are typically smaller than traditional bank loans and have shorter repayment terms. In most cases, microloans are made through community-based lenders, such as credit unions or community development organizations.

To qualify for a microloan, new or existing businesses typically need to meet certain eligibility requirements, such as having a personal guarantee and being willing to provide collateral. Borrowers also need to have a good credit history and a strong business plan. Once approved, borrowers typically receive the loan amount in one lump sum and then begin making regular monthly payments.

READ MORE: How to Get a Business Loan with Bad Credit

Microloans can be used for a variety of purposes, such as start-up costs, inventory, equipment purchases, or working capital. These loans can be an important source of funding for businesses that may not qualify for traditional bank financing.

The Role of an Intermediary Lender in Microloans

Small businesses are the lifeblood of the American economy, but they often have a hard time accessing the capital they need to grow and thrive. That’s where intermediary lenders come in.

An intermediary lender is a financial institution that provides loans to businesses through the Small Business Administration (SBA) microloan program. SBA microloan program loans are typically for smaller amounts than what a bank would lend, and they often come with a personal guarantee from the borrower.

This means that if the borrower defaults on the loan, the intermediary lender is on the hook for the entire amount. However, these loans can be an important source of funding for small businesses, helping them to grow and create jobs. And that’s good news for everyone.

10 of the Best Microloans for Small Businesses

The SBA Microloan Program is one of the most popular options for business owners. The program provides loans to for-profit small businesses and nonprofit organizations. The loans can be used to purchase real estate and for various other purposes. Here are 10 of the best microloans loan programs for small businesses:

1. SBA Microloan Program

The SBA microloan program offers loans for up to $50,000 and can be used for working capital, inventory, or the purchase of furniture, fixtures, and equipment. Intermediary lenders make the loans through the SBA microloan program and provide technical assistance and support services to borrowers.

2. Accion USA

This global nonprofit organization has offices in almost 30 cities all over the country and they’ve provided over 50,000 loans of a combined $450+ million. However, they aren’t limited to microloans. They have regular loans available for up to $1 million.

3. Kiva

Kiva partners with nonprofit community-based lenders to expand access to capital for entrepreneurs around the world. More than 2.5 million people have raised over $1 billion on Kiva, with loans as low as $25. Kiva offers up to $15,000 at 0% interest, and repayment terms vary depending on the entrepreneur’s location and business sector.

4. California Finance Lender Loans

These loans are for California-based businesses only and can be used for various purposes, including working capital, inventory, or the purchase of machinery and equipment.

5. Micro Angel

A Micro Angel is an individual who provides capital to a business in exchange for an equity stake in the company. Micro Angels typically invest between $5,000 and $25,000 in a company and often receive mentorship and guidance as well as a financial return on their investment.

6. LiftFund

LiftFund has been an integral part of the SBA microloan program since its inception, with over $210 million dollars lent to small businesses in 13 different states. They offer loans as small as $500 and up to $1 million dollars.

7. Grameen America

Grameen America provides low-interest loans to women in the U.S., starting at 15% with no extra fees added. They’ve issued more than $1 billion in microloans to over 100,000 women with low income.

8. Opportunity Fund

They are only available in California and Nevada, but they offer loans from $2,600 to $250,000 depending on the type of finance you require. Your loan must be repaid within one to five years with an easy repayment plan that’s right for your needs.

9. CDC Small Business Finance

This company is proud to offer microloans ranging from $20,000 to $50,000. Their competitive interest rates start at 8% and go up to 10%, making them a great choice for small businesses in need of financing. Their loans are available in select counties in California.

10. Accompany Capital

Accompany Capital offers microloans to small business owners in New York City. The loans are available in amounts ranging from $500 to $50,000 and have an interest rate of only 3%.

How and when should you use a microloan program to finance your small business?

There are a number of ways to finance a business, but not all methods are created equal. One option that can be particularly helpful for some entrepreneurs is a microloan program. Microloans are small business loans that are typically used to fund startup businesses or businesses that are in the early stages of growth. While microloans can sometimes be difficult to obtain, they can be a great option for those who qualify.

One of the biggest advantages of using a microloan to finance your business is that they tend to have lower interest rates than traditional loans. This can save small business owners a significant amount of money over the life of the loan. Additionally, microloans can often be approved more quickly than traditional loans, which can be helpful if you need funding fast. Finally, because microloans are typically used to fund smaller businesses, the application process is often easier than it is for larger loans.

Of course, there are also some drawbacks to using microloans. One downside is that they usually have shorter repayment terms than traditional loans, which means you’ll need to be diligent about making your payments on time.

READ MORE: