67 Mobile Business Ideas

These days, you don’t need a permanent location to start a business. There are tons of mobile business ideas that can be done on your own time and with little startup costs.

What Are Mobile Businesses?

A mobile business is any location-independent company. Some require you to travel to clients, while others can be done from anywhere.

The Mobile Retail Business Industry in 2022

The mobile retail business industry includes any business that moves to various locations. This includes vendors at corporate events, food trucks, and any mobile service providers.

Why People Should Consider Becoming Mobile Business Owners

If you’re thinking of starting your own business in 2022, here are some top benefits of going mobile:

Save money: There are generally fewer costs associated with starting a mobile business since you don’t need a dedicated location or large inventory.

Make your own schedule: When you run your own mobile business, you can decide what jobs to take or events to attend. So there’s a lot of time freedom.

Go where your customers are: If you can move your business, you can increase your customer base by setting up at special events or high-traffic areas.

Increase brand awareness: Your company vehicle may serve as built-in advertising as you move throughout town.

Best Mobile Business Ideas in 2022

If you’re ready to start a mobile business this year, here are some top ideas to consider.

1. Mobile Catering Business

Caterers generally work at special events, so you just need a vehicle and some food and serving equipment.

2. Mobile Salon

Start a mobile hair salon where you serve customers in their homes. You can even add additional offerings like a mobile spa or makeup services.

3. Mobile Pet Grooming Business

The pet grooming industry is going mobile. Many pet owners prefer keeping their furry friends close to home. So, become a mobile pet groomer with bathing gear in your own truck.

4. Mobile Car Wash

Visit drivers at their homes to provide car washing and mobile detailing service.

5. Mobile Bike Services

You can also offer bike restoration or repair services at customers’ homes.

6. Food Truck Business

Food trucks are set up at special events or high-traffic areas and offer an array of unique menu options.

7. Mobile Cleaning Services

Visit customers in their homes to offer cleaning services or specialized options like window washing.

8. Photography Business

Photographers generally travel to their subjects. Focus on events, outdoor portraits, or even pets.

More Ideas for Starting a Mobile Business

If you’re looking for other mobile business ideas, here are options for small business owners.

9. Ice Cream Truck

An ice cream truck is technically a food truck, but this small business generally keeps moving throughout the day instead of setting up in one spot.

10. Clothing Boutique

A mobile boutique just needs a small inventory and some clothing racks to set up in downtown areas or at festivals or fairs.

11. Mobile Billboard

Create advertising space on the side or top of your vehicle and rent it out to local businesses for advertising.

12. Mobile Mechanic

Provide auto repairs without a physical location; just keep basic tools in your vehicle and meet customers where they are.

13. Personal Trainer

Work with clients at their homes or local parks or gyms to provide personalized workout support.

14. IT Services

Offer tech support to local businesses or individuals by traveling to their locations.

15. Farmers Market Vendor

Local farms or growers can offer their products by setting up at various stands and events.

16. Mobile Coffee Shop

Offer coffee from a cart at events, office buildings, or areas with lots of foot traffic.

17. Party Bus

Serve weddings and other large gatherings with transportation services; you just need a large bus or two to accommodate lots of guests.

18. Independent Bookstore

Collect books from used book stores, estate sales, or private individuals and bring a small inventory with you to set up a stand at various locations.

19. Thrift Store

You can also collect other used items and sell them in a mobile retail setting.

20. Home Organizer

Home organizers go to clients’ homes and help them clean out the clutter and set up storage systems.

21. Junk Removal

Junk removal services may clean up after construction projects or haul away excess clutter.

22. Drone Photography Business

Drone photographers may capture landscapes or serve realtors looking for overhead images of properties.

23. Tour Guide

If you’re in an area with lots of tourism, offer tours or information about local attractions.

24. Errand Services

Charge a small fee for running errands like grocery shopping and dry cleaning for local individuals.

25. Tutoring

Go to clients’ homes to help them with schoolwork or test prep.

26. Handyman Services

A handyman service may help with anything from hanging shelves to installing light fixtures at customers’ homes.

27. Event Planner

Event planning can be done mostly remotely. Just travel to venues to help with setup and prep.

28. Landscape Designer

Go to clients’ homes to create unique designs for their outdoor spaces. Run the rest of the business remotely.

29. Home Chef

Those looking to start a mobile food business may simply cook for clients in their homes.

30. Wardrobe Consultant

Travel to each client to help them sort their closet and choose new clothing.

31. Event Entertainer

Event entertainers can include anything from musicians to magicians to balloon animal artists.

32. Florist

Stock a truck full of florals and arrangements and offer them for sale or set up large displays for clients and events.

33. Pet Sitting

If you love animals, watch them for clients at their homes while they travel.

34. Smart Home Installations

Tech-savvy individuals can set up new smart home features like speakers and security systems.

35. Business Consultant

Experienced entrepreneurs can offer their expertise to newbies from any location.

36. In-Home Care

Work with seniors, children, or disabled individuals, providing help with daily tasks and giving family caregivers respite.

37. Travel Blogging

Start your own blog and write about your travels. Earn income from ad sales or become a social media influencer.

38. Yoga Instructor

Offer private yoga sessions or host classes at parks or studios.

39. Pop-up Events

Host your own events in cities throughout the country where you either sell goods or charge a small admissions fee.

40. Mobile Photo Booth

Add a camera and backdrop to your vehicle and offer photo booth services to guests at events.

41. Mobile Phone Repairs

Travel to customers who have broken screens or other issues.

42. Laundry Service

Go to each home to pick up laundry and return it once it’s been cleaned, dried, and pressed.

43. Airport Shuttle Service

Provide simple transportation to and from your local airports.

44. Corporate Transportation Service

Corporate transport services usually offer luxury vehicles and pick up executives and clients from the airport or important meetings.

45. Employee Training Service

Travel to businesses to provide training on new tech systems, processes, or whatever your specialty is.

46. Courier

Couriers deliver goods to various locations. Work with businesses in your area that need to get tangible items to clients or customers.

47. Locksmith

A mobile locksmith may install locks on homes or help customers get into their locked vehicles.

48. Food Delivery

Provide your own delivery service for customers ordering takeout or groceries.

49. Recycling Service

Pick up recyclable items like plastic or scrap metal from homes and businesses and bring it to recycling centers.

50. Compost Collection

Some eco-conscious consumers will also pay for compost pickup, so you’d gather food waste and turn it into compost for gardens.

51. Tool Rental Business

If you have a large selection of tools, drop them off with customers to rent for a small fee.

52. Pool Cleaning Service

If you love working outside, go to customers’ homes and clean their pools periodically over the summer.

53. Painting Service

Painters also generally work at clients’ homes and don’t need a dedicated location.

54. Window Tinting

Travel to customers’ vehicles to add tint or other unique features.

55. Massage Therapy

Massage therapists may work with clients in their homes instead of a dedicated spa.

56. Dog Walking

Take neighborhood dogs for walks each day.

57. Personal Shopper

Pick up groceries, clothing, or other items for your customers.

58. Party Rental Provider

Rent out items like bounce houses, tents, tables, and chairs for local gatherings. Drop them off with your customers.

59. Holiday Decor Service

Help homeowners in your area decorate for the holidays. You can provide interior decor, hang outdoor lights, or both.

60. Landscaping Service

Those who love working outside can provide lawn care, weed control, and mulching throughout the spring and summer.

61. Paint and Sip Parties

Instead of opening a studio, help clients throw their own paint and sip parties at home. You just bring the supplies and provide the theme.

62. Home Inspector

Work with home buyers and realtors to provide inspections.

63. Notary

Notaries certify documents for individuals and businesses. Provide a mobile notary service for optimal convenience.

64. Power Washing Service

All you need is a power washer to help clients clean their siding, driveways, or other tough surfaces.

65. Windshield Replacement Service

Go to customers to replace their broken windshields on the spot.

66. Disc Jockey

Offer DJ services for weddings or other events.

67. Home Services Provider

There are tons of home service professions that just require training and a vehicle. You’ll likely need certification or licensing for things like plumbing, electrical work, and HVAC.

Which Business Is Best for Mobile?

Many businesses lend themselves well for a mobile model. However, food truck businesses are especially popular right now, and this can be a practical alternative to starting a traditional restaurant.

What Are the Advantages of Mobile Businesses?

Running a mobile company can offer advantages over purchasing a brick-and-mortar location or similar business models. Here are some specific benefits:

Cost savings: Since you don’t need a brick-and-mortar location or large inventory, you can save on startup costs.

Increased freedom: Most mobile businesses enjoy a flexible schedule, unlike other businesses that may need steady hours.

Broader customer base: You can travel to customers and use your company vehicles as free advertising.