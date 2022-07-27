Meta has introduced Music Revenue Sharing on Facebook. The new monetization feature makes it easier for creators to monetize the videos that use licensed music from popular artists.

Now You Can Use Licensed Music on Facebook Videos and Still Monetize Them

Hailed by Meta as a ‘first of its kind’ feature within the music industry, Music Revenue Sharing allows creators to generate an entirely new revenue model.

A Powerful Tool for Small Businesses

Facebook has long been a powerful tool for small businesses. Creating and posting videos on the social media giant offers a wealth of benefits for small businesses, including brand exposure, conveying messages, and gaining traction at a low cost.

Now creators can earn an additional income from video content that uses licensed music from popular and emerging artists, like Tove Lo, Post Malone, Leah Kate, Bicep and more.

In a blog about the launch of the new monetization feature, Meta wrote:

“It’s the first of its kind at this scale, benefiting creators, our partners, music holders and fans.”

Rights Manager

The new feature is powered by Rights Manager. Rights Manager helps creators protect their copyrighted content across Facebook and Instagram and increase their earning potential. It provides insights into how content is being used. Music Revenue Sharing is also made possible through Meta’s partnerships across the music industry

How It Works

Creators must be eligible for in-stream ads in their content and meet Meta’s monetization eligibility standards. Videos must be at least 60 seconds long and feature a visual component as well as an audio one. The licensed music cannot be its principal purpose. Featured songs must be covered in the Licensed Music Library, which comprises of all eligible songs for Music Revenue Sharing.

Creators will receive 20% in revenue share on eligible videos. A share will go to the music rights holders and a share to Meta.

Music Revenue Sharing began rolling out on July 25. Creators around the world can utilize the feature.

Initially, eligible videos will monetize with in-stream ads delivered in the US. However, Meta will expand this worldwide where music is available on Facebook in the coming months.

With more than 2.91 billion active users, Facebook is a powerful tool for small businesses. The social media giant’s Business Page helps businesses connect with customers and grow their reach.

The Music Revenue Sharing feature takes the opportunity Facebook offers for small businesses one step further, enabling them to earn revenue from their video content while engaging with followers.

