New Google Workspace Features Geared To Individual Business Owners

Google Workspace will soon be getting a new feature that allows individual business owners to generate electronic signatures within Google Docs.

New Google Workspace Features Geared Toward Individual Business Owners

The new eSignature feature in Google Docs will be natively integrated so users can quickly execute agreements from the interface of Docs without having to switch tabs or open a new app. It will take advantage of the same secure-by-design infrastructure and built-in protections Google currently uses to help secure and safeguard other privacy information.

Google Helping Solo Business Owners

Google said in their statement that the electronic signature feature has been specifically implemented to help solo business owners. It should help such entrepreneurs who struggle to stay on top of contracts and customer agreements that need to be signed as they are constantly context switching and jumping between different apps to get work done.

The new feature will also enable business owners to collaborate on document changes directly in Google Docs, including comments and suggestions, with no need to export the file to send a draft contract over email. Users will also be able to easily drag and drop signature and date fields in any branded documents they create.

Google Workplace Individual for Solopreneurs

Google’s statement on the eSignature explained: “Over the past few years, we’ve seen more people forging their own path and turning their personal passions into businesses. These individual business owners, sometimes called ‘solopreneurs’, wear many hats as they run and grow their businesses: salesperson, marketer, accountant, the list goes on.

“That’s why one year ago, we launched Google Workspace Individual as a new offering to help these solo business owners grow their businesses with the familiar apps they’re likely already using in their personal life. We’ve heard from customers that Google Workspace Individual helps them focus their time on doing what they love — like meeting with customers and designing personalized services — and less time on recurring tasks like scheduling appointments and sending emails. Since launch, we’ve delivered a number of improvements to provide even more value to customers, and today we’re announcing what’s coming next – electronic signatures right within Google Docs.”

More eSignature Features

Additional aspects of the new eSignature being able to request a signature once all comments and suggestions have been resolved, as easily as sharing a file in Google Drive. Users can also add signatures, meaning that when a document is ready to be signed, the signee can easily add their signature without it needing to be downloaded. Once the signature has been added, a completed PDF contract is then emailed to both parties.

The eSignature will let users monitor and track the progress of pending signatures, as well as easily find completed and signed contracts. Additionally, users will be able to create copies of contracts. This will be especially useful for signature workflows that need to be repeated regularly. The new process is streamlined by using created copies of existing contracts that can then be modified as needed.

The eSignature feature in Google Docs will arrive soon in Beta to Google Workspace Individual users.

For the latest, follow us on Google News.