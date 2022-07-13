About Us   |   Advertise

Save 80% on Norton 360 Deluxe Antivirus Software on Prime Day

Published: Jul 13, 2022 by Liane Lonergan
norton 360 deluxe antivirus software prime day deal

Norton 360 Antivirus Deluxe Antivirus Software is $60 off its original price. The 80% discount is good during Prime Day.

Norton Antivirus Software 80% Off during Prime Day Sale

Protect your devices -Norton’s 360 Deluxe 2022 Antivirus Software is on sale for $60 off its original price during the Prime Day sale. This software download normally costs $74.99.

You get a 12 month prepaid subscription for up to 3 devices, with optional auto renewal after the first year. Norton’s 360 Deluxe Antivirus Software offers the following:

  • Real time threat protection
  • Secure VPN
  • Dark Web Monitoring
  • 25GB secure PC Cloud backup

If you need antivirus software, take advantage of the huge savings on one of the most trusted brands in antivirus protection. This price is only good on July 13th, the last day of Prime Day.

In case you missed out on this deal, here are some more Prime Day deals on antivirus software.

Image: amazon

