10 Online Business for Sale in July

An online business gives you a more flexible method of operation. This means being able to reach a much larger customer base, multiple marketing options, faster financial transactions, and cheaper operational costs. This applies to new and established online businesses.

However, if you want to hit the ground running, an established online business is the way to go. With that in mind, the online business for sale in July includes everything from a women’s apparel brand to aftermarket auto parts, an Amazon FBA company, crypto mining, and more.

10 Online Businesses for Sale in July 2022

The business for sale BizBuySell is offering this month cover truly diverse industry segments. Take a look at what is available for sale.

25-Year-Old, Legendary E-Commerce Bike & Bike Parts Shops

With a global customer base, this 25-year-old E-Commerce Bike & Bike Parts Shop is an established business with huge potential for growth. The business model is highly profitable, with two world-renowned websites for the price of one, a state-of-the-art E-commerce platform, high average dollar orders, and high search visibility since the business dates back to the .com era.

The opportunity to buy this business comes because the owner is retiring.

The business is located in New York (easily relocatable) with an asking price of $599,000. The gross revenue is $722,325 with a cash flow of $156,171.

Women’s Fashion Apparel, Shoes & Accessories

Established in 2012, this Women’s Fashion Apparel, Shoes & Accessories brand is an E-commerce powerhouse. With more than 1,500 SKUs as part of its brand, this business has 9,000 dedicated affiliates with an average order value of $72 and an amazing 44% repeat customer rate. It also includes an email contact database with over 300,000 subscribers, which is a great potential for growth.

According to the company, outside of the over 8 million sessions they had last year, they see an average of about 679,000 visitors every month, which explains its high revenue.

The business is located in Tampa, FL with an asking price of $20,000,000. The gross revenue is $27,762,267 with a cash flow of $4,584,939.

On-Demand Tech Service and Restaurant

With more than seven years in operation, this On Demand Tech Service and Restaurant is currently serving nine different states. It has also been recognized as the fifth largest platform in the segment after DoorDash, Postmates, UberEats, and Waitr. The sale includes software, website, additional operational URLs, driver-facing app, native apps, an Apple developer account, and more. The owner is also willing to couple a fine-dining Italian restaurant located in San Diego County.

The business is located in San Diego County, CA with an asking price of $499,000. The gross revenue is $4,287,000 with a cash flow of $414,238.

Aftermarket Auto Parts & Accessories E-Commerce Company

With more than 50K SKUs, this 8-year-old Aftermarket Auto Parts & Accessories E-Commerce Company has consistent year-on-year growth. The business has relationships with dozens of trusted distributors and manufacturers, including more than 250 automotive accessory brands along with its own in-house brand of proprietary products. This is an established brand with an average order value of $1,081 and a repeat customer rate of 18%.

The business is located in Tampa, FL with an asking price of $6,200,000. The gross revenue is $$14,004,661 with a cash of $1,124,496.

Home Automation & IoT Products Company

Designing and selling its own consumer product goods has allowed this Home Automation & IoT Products Company to generate millions of dollars in revenue. Established in 2017 this business is addressing a growing segment in smart home technology ($380.5 billion by 2028). The business has a trademarked brand that is achieving 31% year-on-year growth with sales taking place across Amazon and Walmart. Currently, it receives weekly purchase orders valued on average at more than $100,000. However, orders of $300,000 or more are not uncommon.

The business is located in Tampa, FL with an asking price of $11,000,000. The gross revenue is $6,014,036 with a cash flow of $1,950,210.

Mobile Barbershop

If you are looking for an affordable business that is already running, this Mobile Barbershop is a great option. Established in 2019, the sale includes state-of-the-art web and mobile app designs along with a mobile unit with all the furniture, fixtures, and equipment. This can be a great addition to an existing barbershop to start providing services to customers’ homes and places of work.

The business is located in Orange County, FL with an asking price of $35,000. The gross revenue is $30,250 with an asking price of $10,250.

Amazon FBA Company – Proprietary Gift Baskets with a Kitting Team

With just three years in operation, this Amazon FBA Company – Proprietary Gift Baskets with a Kitting Team has had exceptional growth. Currently, the company has 14 SKUs with year-round sales and very little competition. It has an average order value of $36 in a growing industry of gourmet foods and gift sets.

The business is located in Tampa, FL with an asking price of $1,900,000. The gross revenue is $2,353,624 with a cash flow of $516,125.

Crypto Mining Business

Cryptocurrencies have great potential and owning a Crypto Mining Business is one way to ride that wave when the technology is fully adopted. Whether it is Bitcoin or other currencies, you can be ready to mine with this business. The seller will provide support and training following the sale.

The business is located Richmond, VA with an asking price of $189,000. The gross revenue is $80,000 with a cash flow of $50,000.

National Telecom Franchise (WISP)

Internet connectivity has become a utility, and this National Telecom Franchise WISP (Wireless Internet Service Provider) delivers valuable service to the underserved communities it serves. This business can scale quickly by leasing more towers and expand subscription base. The seller will provide extensive remote training covering all the business management tools along with the operations manual.

The business is located in New Mexico with an asking price of $169,500 and gross revenue of $252,000.

Shopify Store

In just three years this Shopify Store has experienced explosive growth. This includes a 200% growth from 2019 to 2020. This is a one-of-a-kind E-commerce business with competitors that are not relevant in the house plant niche. It has been featured in many large publications including FORBES, USA Today, and Better Homes & Gardens. The market is driven by monthly subscription boxes, gift boxes & corporate gifts, house plant accessories and detailed care instructions.

The owner is willing to stay on for several months to help the buyer.

The business is located in Florida with an asking price of $8,449,999. The gross revenue is $3,285,305 with a cash flow of $777,323.

